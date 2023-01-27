Read full article on original website
Related
hcplive.com
Anti-TNF Biosimilars Yield Similar Results as Originator Drug in IBD Patients
There is very little data on long-term outcomes from pediatric patients with inflammatory bowel disease treated with anti-TNF biosimilars. A new analysis shows anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) biosimilars produce similar clinical outcomes as their originator drugs in pediatric patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). A team, led by Madeline McClinchie,...
hcplive.com
Air Pollution in Urban Areas Linked to Asthma, Inflammatory Responses in Children
The specific mechanisms involved in associations between air pollution and respiratory illness without viral infection are not understood, especially compared with those of respiratory viruses and asthma exacerbation. Matthew Altman, MD. A recent investigation revealed associations between outdoor air pollution in urban areas and non-viral asthma exacerbations, as well as...
hcplive.com
Proposed Natalizumab Matches Reference Biosimilar in Phase 3 Data
Natalizumab PB006 is the first biosimilar monoclonal antibody developed for treating patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). A phase 3 clinical trial comparing the effect of different biosimilars in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) found that proposed biosimilar natalizumab (biosim-NTZ) PB006 matched the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of reference natalizumab (ref-NTZ).
hcplive.com
WHO Guidelines on Evaluating Biosimilars Expand to Monoclonal Antibodies
In an effort to address unmet needs related to the accessibility of biosimilars globally, the WHO updates the guidelines to include more therapies in the category. World Health Organization (WHO) The World Health Organization (WHO) shared revised guidelines on biosimilars aiming to improve access to safe and effective products. Based...
hcplive.com
Atopic Dermatitis Severity Found to be Positively Correlated with Food Allergy Prevalence
In new research, an association between food allergies and atopic dermatitis was highlighted, suggesting the need for further research. Prevalences of food allergy (FA) and sensitivity (FS) were found to rise alongside atopic dermatitis (AD) severity, according to recent findings. The study was conducted by its investigators to assess both...
hcplive.com
Thicker Baseline CST Linked to Longer DME Resolution in Aflibercept-Treated Eyes
A lower DME resolution rate was associated with a thicker baseline CST and better baseline best-corrected visual acuity in eyes treated with aflibercept. New research reported the median time to diabetic macular edema (DME) resolution was 33 weeks among eyes treated with intravitreal aflibercept injection. Eyes with a thicker baseline...
hcplive.com
Probability of Employment Lower in Patients With Arthritis
"All forms of arthritis can make life difficult for people because of the pain, swelling, or stiffness in a joint or joints, and because of difficulties in getting about," investigators explained. Patients with arthritis who wish to remain employed in routine work may benefit from policy interventions, specifically ones targeted...
hcplive.com
Our COVID-19 Vaccine Expectations Are Finally Getting Realistic
An FDA panel voted unanimously this week to support harmonizing an annual primary and booster dose, moving public health strategies to reflect the endemic course of COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic was altered this week—not by a variant or molecule, but a panel of experts. The US Food and Drug...
hcplive.com
Ian Flinn, MD, PhD: Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Therapy Offers Fewer Adverse Events for CLL, SLL
Dr. Ian Flinn explains that as a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) therapy, zanubrutinib provides an option with reduced adverse events compared with chemotherapy treatments like venetoclax. In an interview with HCPLive, Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD, Director, Lymphoma Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, spoke on the US...
hcplive.com
Kirsten Johansen, MD: Improving the Quality of Life for CKD Patients With Anemia
The FDA has set a PDUFA date for daprodustat for February 1 for adult patients with chronic kidney disease. Quality of life enhancements should be of consideration when developing new drugs for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The good news is 1 such drug might soon be on the...
hcplive.com
Guselkumab Safety in Psoriatic Arthritis Consistent Regardless of Prior TNF Inhibitor Exposure
An analysis of data from 4 phase 2/3 studies provides insight into the effects of guselkumab in psoriatic arthritis based on whether or not a person had prior exposure to TNF inhibitor therapy. Proton Rahman, MD. Leveraging data from 4 clinical trials with more than 1500 patients receiving guselkumab offers...
hcplive.com
Biomarker Predicts Patients at Greater Risk of Worsening Knee Osteoarthritis
“Our primary motivation was to help develop treatments for people with osteoarthritis that would slow or prevent the disease and be more than painkillers- actually affect the disease process itself,” Virginia Kraus, MD, explains. In an interview with HCPLive, Virginia Byers Kraus, MD, PhD, professor in the departments of...
hcplive.com
Adalimumab Biosimilar Now Available for Several Rheumatic Diseases
Adalimumab-atto will be used to treat several inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis. Adalimumab-atto (Amjevita), a new biosimilar to adalimumab (Humira), a treatment commonly prescribed to patients with inflammatory diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis, is now available. The originator drug is an...
hcplive.com
Rheumatology Month in Review: January 2023
The January 2023 rheumatology month in review highlights a recent study that indicated an increased risk of hospitalization and death among patients with gout and COVID-19, the expansion of research evaluating adalimumab biosimilars, and trends in fibromyalgia. The last full weekend of each month, our editorial team compiles a list...
Comments / 0