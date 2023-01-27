ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

kalb.com

Woodson, defense comes up clutch for Lady Demons against Lamar

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - A last-second shot and another stop at the buzzer propelled Northwestern State to a thrilling 54-52 win against Lamar on Saturday. It was the first home win against the Cardinals since 2008. Tied at 52 and the clock ticking down below 10 seconds, the ball and...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Demons’ depth outlasts Lamar, pushes NSU win streak to four

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Southland Conference’s leading scorer did not dent the scoring column for more than 35 minutes Saturday afternoon. Still, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team was undeterred. The Demons spread out the scoring and were as efficient offensively as they have been all season...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Beaumont, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Allen Academy basketball team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on January 30, 2023, 16:00:00.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Kelly High School retires Ford Proctor's jersey

BEAUMONT, Texas — Kelly Bulldog baseball doesn't start until February but fans got a taste of the season at the Bulldog World series, and they got to spend the day with San Francisco Giant Ford Proctor. Kelly is officially retiring Proctor's number nine after this season. Proctor graduated from...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Former OC coaches inducted into SETCA Hall of Honor

Beaumont, Tx — It's the 25 year for the Southeast Texas Coaches Association to recognize area coaches and induct new members into their Hall of Honor. This year the Association inducted Terry Culley. Pat Day. Randy Crouch and Cornel Thompson.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster

Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster, age 40, native of Beaumont, Texas and resident of Bon Wier, Texas, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at United Christian Fellowship, 610 Rusk St. in Newton. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Belgrade Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
BON WIER, TX
KFDM-TV

Jenna Bush speaks at Bob Hope School Boots & BBQ

PORT ARTHUR — Community and business leaders across Southeast Texas gathered Friday morning for a special breakfast hosted at Bob Hope Elementary School in celebration of National School Choice Week. Jenna Bush Hager attended as the keynote speaker for the event. About Jenna Bush Hager. Jenna Bush Hager is...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont police train with virtual simulations

BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Police: Convicted felon arrested, facing charges after officers find guns and drugs at Beaumont residence

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old Beaumont man is facing charges after police found drugs, money and guns at an area residence. It happened Friday, January 27, 2023. Beaumont Police, SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helped Beaumont Narcotics Investigators execute a search warrant in the 700 block of East Lucas Drive around 6 a.m.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

26-year-old woman gets 45 years for 2019 stabbing death of boyfriend

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old woman found guilty Thursday in the 2019 stabbing death of her boyfriend will spend the next 45 years behind bars. Closing arguments in the punishment phase of Amesty Haley Smith's murder trial began Friday morning in Jefferson County's Criminal District court and ended just after 11:30 a.m.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

