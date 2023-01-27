Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Woman created a disturbing Tiktok video a month before she was indicted for love triangle murder of a teenagerJade Talks CrimeJefferson County, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
kalb.com
Woodson, defense comes up clutch for Lady Demons against Lamar
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - A last-second shot and another stop at the buzzer propelled Northwestern State to a thrilling 54-52 win against Lamar on Saturday. It was the first home win against the Cardinals since 2008. Tied at 52 and the clock ticking down below 10 seconds, the ball and...
Beaumont, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Allen Academy basketball team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on January 30, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
12newsnow.com
Kelly High School retires Ford Proctor's jersey
BEAUMONT, Texas — Kelly Bulldog baseball doesn't start until February but fans got a taste of the season at the Bulldog World series, and they got to spend the day with San Francisco Giant Ford Proctor. Kelly is officially retiring Proctor's number nine after this season. Proctor graduated from...
KFDM-TV
Former OC coaches inducted into SETCA Hall of Honor
Beaumont, Tx — It's the 25 year for the Southeast Texas Coaches Association to recognize area coaches and induct new members into their Hall of Honor. This year the Association inducted Terry Culley. Pat Day. Randy Crouch and Cornel Thompson.
kjas.com
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster, age 40, native of Beaumont, Texas and resident of Bon Wier, Texas, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at United Christian Fellowship, 610 Rusk St. in Newton. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Belgrade Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
KHOU
VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down near Bridge City, EF-2 touched down near Orangefield
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed to 12News that an EF-1 and an EF-2 tornado touched down in Orange County during Tuesday’s severe storms. The NWS reports that wind speeds in the EF-1 tornado near Bridge City were estimated to be 100...
kogt.com
King & Queen of Mardi Gras
Saturday night the VFW in Orange was transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration that would rival anything in New Orleans. It was the kickoff to the 2023 Orange Mardi Gras festivities that will conclude Feb. 9-11 with parades and concerts in downtown Orange. The King and Queen for 2023 were...
KFDM-TV
Jenna Bush speaks at Bob Hope School Boots & BBQ
PORT ARTHUR — Community and business leaders across Southeast Texas gathered Friday morning for a special breakfast hosted at Bob Hope Elementary School in celebration of National School Choice Week. Jenna Bush Hager attended as the keynote speaker for the event. About Jenna Bush Hager. Jenna Bush Hager is...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police train with virtual simulations
BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
KFDM-TV
DPS investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Orange County — From Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 service road, .20 miles west of Rose City. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Jan. 29, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2010...
16-year-old indicted for murder after September 2022 shooting Avery Trace Apartments
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 16-year-old suspect accused of killing a man at a Port Arthur apartment complex September 2022 will be tried for murder as an adult. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a September 12, 2022 newscast.) Khalin White, 16, is accused of shooting and killing...
Vidor man arrested, charged after Beaumont Police find eight stolen tires in bed of truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 55-year-old Vidor man is facing a burglary charge after Beaumont Police found multiple stolen tires in a truck. It happened Thursday, January 26, 2023. Officers responded to a Discount Tire located in the 3600 block of Stagg Drive after receiving a call about a theft in progress shortly after 10:30 p.m.
12newsnow.com
City of Port Arthur celebrates 125th birthday
Arthur Stilwell founded the city in 1898. Originally, the plan was to ship grain from Port Arthur, but that changed when oil was found at Spindletop.
Man charged with manslaughter in 2021 death of Carter Osborn speaks publicly for the first time
BEAUMONT, Texas — Carter Osborn was 6 years old when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park. Following the incident, Osborn was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Darrell Brown Jr. is the...
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur fire uses the jaws of life to rescue two following crash
PORT ARTHUR — An auto accident occurred approximately 8:45 Friday morning in the 2400 block of Thomas Blvd. Two individuals were trapped inside a Toyota minivan following the collision. Port Arthur Fire officials completed a rescue using the jaws of life. Both individuals were transported for medical evaluation. All...
Port Arthur man gets 25 years in prison for 2020 murder
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Jefferson County Judge sentenced a Port Arthur man in the 2020 shooting death of 30-year-old man. Darian Tremain Petry was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the August 2020 murder of Kenneth Swallow of Port Arthur. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from...
12newsnow.com
26-year-old woman gets 45 years for 2019 stabbing death of boyfriend
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old woman found guilty Thursday in the 2019 stabbing death of her boyfriend will spend the next 45 years behind bars. Closing arguments in the punishment phase of Amesty Haley Smith's murder trial began Friday morning in Jefferson County's Criminal District court and ended just after 11:30 a.m.
Police: Convicted felon arrested, facing charges after officers find guns and drugs at Beaumont residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old Beaumont man is facing charges after police found drugs, money and guns at an area residence. It happened Friday, January 27, 2023. Beaumont Police, SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helped Beaumont Narcotics Investigators execute a search warrant in the 700 block of East Lucas Drive around 6 a.m.
Comments / 0