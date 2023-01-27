Read full article on original website
Idaho County Felony Arrests
GRANGEVILLE, ID – The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests over the weekend. On Saturday, deputies were on routine patrol on Main Street in Stites at around 1:00 a.m. when they stopped a vehicle for having a suspended registration. “K9 Millie performed an exterior sniff of...
Kamiah Apartment Complex Evacuated due to Electrical Fire
KAMIAH - At about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Kamiah Fire-Rescue was dispatched to an electrical fire at 812 Nez Perce Drive in Kamiah, the Looking Glass housing complex. Upon arrival by fire crews, light smoke was observed coming from a roof vent. While fire personnel made access to the roof, occupants of the complex were accounted for and evacuated.
Dworshak Dam Makes WorldAtlas.com List of '7 Most Awe-Inspiring Dams in the US'
AHSAHKA, ID - WorldAtlas.com has named Dworshak Dam in Clearwater County, Idaho as one of the '7 Most Awe-Inspiring Dams in the US.'. Standing 717 feet tall, Dworshak Dam is the third largest dam in all of the US. After seven years of construction, Dworshak Dam opened in 1973. Also...
Mardi Gras for the Paws: Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter's 12th Annual Wine, Whiskers & Wags Event Scheduled for February 17
LEWISTON - The Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter will host their 12th Annual Wine, Whiskers & Wags event on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion. Doors Open at 5:30pm. Attendees tasting card for the evening will include local wines & brews and culinary tastes of the valley....
