Coos Bay, OR

Port of Coos Bay to release 2023 scholarship application February 1

 4 days ago

The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay recently announced the opening of the application period for its scholarship program. In its fourth year, the scholarship program reflects the Port’s dedication to supporting the growth and development of Oregon’s South Coast regional economy by cultivating the workforce of tomorrow.

Eligible applicants must be graduating seniors from a high school within the Port District, and special consideration is given to students seeking educational advancement in trades or skills related to the maritime, rail, or trade and logistics industries.

The program also takes into consideration student’s academic achievement, involvement in extracurricular activities, and alignment with the Port’s mission to promote sustainable economic development in southwestern Oregon and the State.

“The Port sees great value in investing in our youth and growing our workforce locally,” said John Burns, Port CEO. “It is an essential component to cultivate our community and create opportunities to grow and thrive. As we look to the future of this community, there is great value in encouraging our young people to pursue successful careers and return to the area.”

The application period will open February 1 and close April 1. For a link to the application materials, additional information on the Port’s scholarship program and other community giving programming, please visit https://www.portofcoosbay.com/community-giving.

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

