BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Memo to Dyche: Everton have become a stepping-stone on the way down club | Jonathan Wilson
Expectations are way too high and the squad is a mess, as the Goodison club’s latest managerial hiring will soon discover
NBC Sports
Everton appoint Sean Dyche as new manager
Sean Dyche has been appointed as the new manager at Everton, replacing Frank Lampard, as the Toffees prepare for a potential relegation battle for the second straight season. Report: Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, asking $615 million ]. The former Burnley boss had been out of work...
CBS Sports
Lazio vs. Fiorentina odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Jan. 29, 2023 Italian Serie A predictions
Lazio is looking to stay in the win column as they host Fiorentina in an Italian Serie A showdown this Sunday on Paramount+. The home side is fresh off of an explosive 4-0 victory against AC Milan despite being without captain Ciro Immobile. Meanwhile, Fiorentina are looking to right the ship after getting shut out in their last two league matches, most recently getting blanked by Torino 1-0 last Saturday. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days when you use code SERIEA now until 1/31/23.
SB Nation
Big project, big club: Big man Badiashile expects huge things from Chelsea
Benoît Badiashile has made a quietly impressive start to his Chelsea career, helping to keep clean sheets in each of his first two starts, against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, and already forming a solid partnership with the peerless Thiago Silva. The young defender’s arrival this month has flown a...
Soccer-Everton name former Burnley boss Dyche as new manager
LIVERPOOL, England, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Everton have named former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025, replacing Frank Lampard, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Newcastle sign Everton forward in £45m deal
Newcastle United have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. The 21-year-old, who has been at Everton since he was 11, was a target for Chelsea in the summer. The initial fee is understood to be £40m, rising to...
SB Nation
View From The Dolan: Outclassed At Old Trafford
United away: a phrase to send chills down your bank balance. But forget all that! It’s about the romance of the cup, the triumph of David over Goliath, the anti-establishment versus... the establishment, right? Wrong! Here’s a clinical look at a fourth-round FA Cup tie. If you follow...
BBC
Coventry City: 'When the fans are vocal, the players grow' - Sky Blues boss Mark Robins
Coventry City manager Mark Robins is hoping that winning for the first time since Christmas will help make their home fans more positively vocal. City had been winless in five league games - and also lost to non-league Wrexham in the FA Cup - since beating West Brom just before Christmas.
EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland in talks to sign Everton defender
Sunderland attempting to add some more defensive depth before the end of January.
Southampton 2-1 Blackpool, Fulham 1-1 Sunderland: FA Cup clockwatch – as it happened
Southampton saw off Blackpool and Fulham were held by Sunderland in the FA Cup fourth round
BBC
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round
Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley. Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Egan's late strike denies Wrexham victory
John Egan's stoppage-time goal rescued Sheffield United against non-league Wrexham in a frenetic FA Cup fourth-round tie. Oli McBurnie headed home Tommy Doyle's corner to give United an early lead. Goals from James Jones and Tom O'Connor put the Welsh side ahead before Oliver Norwood equalised for the Blades, who...
