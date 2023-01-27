Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister
It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
netflixjunkie.com
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
wegotthiscovered.com
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
‘John Wick’ Star Keanu Reeves Passed on This Iconic War Movie Because He Didn’t ‘Do Violence’
Veteran actor Keanu Reeves is enjoying a career renaissance following the massive success of the John Wick franchise. The 4th installment of the ultra-violent series is set to drop in March. However, though the star is perhaps best known for his action roles, he wasn’t always so keen to do onscreen brutality.
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
thedigitalfix.com
Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?
Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
webnewsobserver.com
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Emma Thompson Said Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter’s Affair Was All ‘Blood Under the Bridge’ 18 Years After Her Divorce
Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter continued their romance for about five years, even after he and Emma Thompson divorced.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Jennifer Aniston Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans With Her Face At 53 In New Photos
Jennifer Aniston went makeup-free during a recent trip to the airport, and fans are once again in awe of her agelessly radiant and glowing skin. In new paparazzi-snapped pics of the Morning Show star, 53, she can be seen hugging and chatting with longtime friend and Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman.
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In Salisbury
Katie Holmes resides in a charming Connecticut home in her latest movie "Alone Together." The quintessential “New York Lockdown Love Story,” is filmed in Salisbury, Connecticut, just south of the Massachusetts border and about 110 miles north of the Big Apple. You may recognize The Springbrook Motel, which Charlie becomes so enamored with mid-film, can be found in the same area. It's actually the rear side of the White Hart Inn at 15 Under Mountain Road.
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
wegotthiscovered.com
Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’
Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
The Most Hated ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode of All Time ‘Should Have Never Been Made,’ According to Fans
'Gunsmoke' ran for 20 seasons, but a specific episode of the long-running Western television show stood out from the rest as the worst of all time.
Comments / 0