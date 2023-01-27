ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
thedigitalfix.com

Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
webnewsobserver.com

Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident

Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
RENO, NV
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Florence Carmela

Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In Salisbury

Katie Holmes resides in a charming Connecticut home in her latest movie "Alone Together." The quintessential “New York Lockdown Love Story,” is filmed in Salisbury, Connecticut, just south of the Massachusetts border and about 110 miles north of the Big Apple. You may recognize The Springbrook Motel, which Charlie becomes so enamored with mid-film, can be found in the same area. It's actually the rear side of the White Hart Inn at 15 Under Mountain Road.
SALISBURY, CT
wegotthiscovered.com

Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’

Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?

Comments / 0

Community Policy