makeuseof.com
How to Fix the OneDrive "Cloud Operation Was Unsuccessful" Error in Windows 10 & 11
OneDrive is Microsoft's cloud storage app included with Windows, and many users save their files to the cloud with it. However, some users have had issues accessing shared OneDrive files because of error 0x80070185. When users try to copy or download shared OneDrive files, they see this message: "Error 0x80070185: The cloud operation was unsuccessful."
makeuseof.com
6 Websites to Extract a Table From a PDF
If you've ever tried to extract a table from a PDF, then you might be surprised to find that it isn't always as simple a process as you might have initially guessed. Luckily, there is a huge range of online tools and services that make the extraction process a whole lot easier.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Your Website Into an Immersive Meeting Space
The internet is becoming more spatial. Tools that were once used exclusively for gaming are now being used for socializing, interacting, and networking. Unfortunately, these spaces can require a lot of time to build and to enter. Creators have to build the world from the ground up, and visitors need profiles and avatars.
makeuseof.com
7 Ancient Windows Features You Can Still Find in Windows 11
Windows 11 is touted as a modern, user-friendly operating system. But if you dig just under the nicely designed skin, you can find features that have remained the same for decades.
makeuseof.com
Working With URLs Using Go’s net/url Package
URLs (Uniform Resource Locators) are one of the internet's most critical pieces of infrastructure. As you build web applications, you'll need to manipulate URLs to locate and retrieve resources. When you build more sophisticated web apps, you'll need to work with URLs at a finer-grained level. You might...
makeuseof.com
6 Reasons to Still Use Facebook
Facebook launched with the simple concept of digital communication and has now transformed into the king the social media. Today, it offers much more than just messaging and media sharing.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Websites to Sell Your Used Mac
As you know, Macs don't last forever, just like any other computer, and you'd eventually have to replace them. Macs are also relatively expensive compared to most Windows PCs on the market. One way to lower the cost is to sell your old Mac.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Network Connections Shortcut in Windows 10
Internet speeds have been going up and wait times down. But sometimes getting to the internet and connectivity settings can seem like it takes forever, especially if you're on an older or a slower PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Share Your Wi-Fi Password on an Android Phone: 2 Easy Ways
Often you may want to share your home Wi-Fi password with a guest, and it happens that you don't always remember the password. While you may get it right after multiple attempts, there are easier ways to share your lengthy Wi-Fi password on an Android phone.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Simple Inventory System in Excel
An inventory database is essential for any product-based business to flourish. It provides easy access to valuable data and helps make key business decisions, such as ordering new inventory.
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix Blurry Screen Issues on Windows 11
Windows supports up to 128 million pixels of desktop resolution. So, theoretically, you can use multiple high-resolution displays and still not encounter any issues. But many users report blurry screen issues on Windows 11. The problem ruins their overall visual experience because the screen elements appear distorted.
makeuseof.com
How to Edit Videos on a Steam Deck
The Steam Deck is a great gaming device, but it's also a full-fledged personal computer. For many of us, it may be the most powerful PC in our house. With a powerful APU meant for pushing intense graphics, the machine is also capable of rendering video at speeds that can best what many of us experience on devices with Intel-integrated graphics.
makeuseof.com
Is OBS Studio Unable to Record Audio on Windows 11? Try These Fixes
OBS Studio is a free-to-use app that allows you to record gameplay and stream online. However, like any other application, it has its own share of flaws. Many users have reported that OBS Studio fails to record audio on their Windows 11 PC.
makeuseof.com
The Dangers of AI Writing and How to Spot AI-Generated Text
AI programs are here, and one of their missions is to take over the writing space. Large language models like ChatGPT are some of the latest-to-arrive...
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Deploy a React Application on Netlify
React is a popular JavaScript library for building functional user interfaces in dynamic web applications. Maybe you've spent many a long hour, debugging React code in an attempt to build the next Instagram or Airbnb.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Adapter Design Pattern and How Can You Use It?
With the rise of service-oriented architecture (SOA), more and more organizations are using third-party services for their enterprise systems. These companies need to keep up with a rapidly changing business environment, which can mean abandoning the services of one service provider for another.
makeuseof.com
Learn How to Identify and Track Hands With OpenCV and Python
Hand tracking is the process of using computer vision to detect and follow the movements of a person's hand in real time. The most dominant application of hand tracking is in virtual reality headsets. The headsets allow you to use your hands as input in place of touch controllers. This in turn makes the experience more immersive.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Line Break in Google Sheets
Formatting long strings of text isn't Google Sheets' strongest suit. If you press Enter while editing a cell in Google Sheets, rather than adding a line break, it will move on to the cell below.
makeuseof.com
How to Integrate the Auth0 Authentication Service With a React Application
Auth0 simplifies the process of establishing user identity in your web app. It provides secure and customizable authentication and authorization features through its API. Use it, and you won't need to worry about building your own authentication system from scratch.
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Copywriting Portfolio With No Experience
Have you always been a great persuasive writer, and considered going into the copywriting field? This can seem fierce if you don't have any professional experience, but don't stress.
