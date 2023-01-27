Read full article on original website
Fstoppers Photographer of the Month (January 2023): Monica Lazăr
The Fstoppers community is brimming with creative vision and talent. Every day, we comb through your work, looking for images to feature as the Photo of the Day or simply to admire your creativity and technical prowess. In 2022, we're featuring a new photographer every month, whose portfolio represents both stellar photographic achievement and a high level of involvement within the Fstoppers community.
No, AI Will Not Kill Professional Photography: Here Is Why
In recent months, AI has become one of the most widely discussed topics. A lot of creatives, not only photographers, are saying that AI will kill professional photography. However, this cannot be further from the truth. Here is why. Remember when AI was this distant thing that we rarely thought...
Why Are We so Obsessed With Sharp Photos?
For some photographers, sharpness isn’t that important — and this realization can be liberating. In this thought-provoking video, photographer Alex Kilbee asks why we as photographers have become obsessed with sharpness and why it’s so important to us, sometimes to the point where a preoccupation with image quality can be a barrier, placing a limit on our creativity.
Is More Gear Making You Less Creative?
When you begin your journey into photography, you feel gated by how small your arsenal of equipment is, despite the elders of the craft telling you it doesn't matter. But, is there a negative correlation between creativity and the amount of gear owned? For me, I suspect there might be.
Swedish Pop Star Zara Larsson Wears Dress With Burzum Artwork, Has ‘No Idea’ What She Did – ‘Oopsie’
Swedish pop star Zara Larsson has come under fire for wearing a custom shirt-dress that contains artwork by one-man black metal band Burzum, led by convicted murderer and arsonist and outspoken white supremacist/anti-Semite Varg Vikernes. She alleges she was completely unaware of her perceived wrongdoing. While non-rock and metal fans...
Vintage Photos of Polar Exploration — In Living Color
It’s easy for many historical purists to dismiss the emerging trend of colorizing old photos and videos. Isn’t the point of old photos to look back on a time before the advance of technology? To understand it through the literal lenses of that era?
Behind the Scenes: A Pictorial
A hot rodder’s work is never done. I’ve said that time and time again, but I didn’t realize how true that was until I started building my roadster. Every day, I’m finding bits and pieces of inspiration wherever I go. Whether it’s on the H.A.M.B., Instagram, old magazines or tall tales, there’s no shortage of places to dig up more.
