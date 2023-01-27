Read full article on original website
Are These the 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in New Jersey, New NJ List Says Yes
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
The Most Delicious Sushi In All Of New Jersey May Have Been Found
Great sushi places have been popping up all over New Jersey for the past couple of decades, and some obviously rise above the rest. We may have just discovered the best one in the whole state. If you ask foodie publications where to find the best sushi in New Jersey,...
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
Yelp says these are the 3 top restaurants in New Jersey
I think most people are familiar with the website Yelp. On it users rate their experiences with various businesses, and the restaurant section is particularly robust. So when Yelp released its “Top 100 places to eat” based on its members’ reviews, I took notice. Only three New...
A Winter Wonderland to Enjoy Without Even Leaving New Jersey
Obviously here in New Jersey, we are known for our beaches and plenty of summertime fun. We have some of the best beaches and summer getaway destinations in the nation and the world. So we know we have a lot of beautiful beaches from Sandy Hook to Cape May, but what about the opposite part of the calendar and winter getaways?
Not just Harmon! Bed Bath & Beyond closes 6 more NJ stores
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Just days after announcing the closure of all Harmon stores, Bed Bath & Beyond has shared which of its flagship stores would also be shutdown — including six in New Jersey. Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bridgewater, Flemington, Kinnelon, Matawan, Mays Landing and...
The Best Place to Live in New Jersey May Surprise You
New Jersey has a lot of haters and as the saying goes, "haters gonna hate." I love this state. I've lived here my entire life and wouldn't change a thing. Think about it. There's so much to enjoy and see in such a small area. No matter where you live,...
Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By
New Jersey is a pretty cool place to live, in my opinion. I love it. I had no idea how many abandoned places are so close to Ocean and Monmouth County. Especially the one in Toms River, what? I never knew. We do have a great history here in the...
Mount Holly, NJ Teen is U.S. Figure Skating’s Newest Champion
Remember the name Isabeau Levito. The teen is not only a South Jersey native, she's women's figure skating's new champion. Over the weekend, Levito dominated the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California, taking home her first national title, the gold medal, and bragging rights. The 15-year-old from Mount...
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
NJ Makes List Of Top 10 States To Be Single in 2023
If you're recently single and living in the Garden State, then you better get ready to mingle. Put down the ice cream, go get your hair done, and hit the town! A new survey has determined that you live in one of THE BEST states in the country for single people.
List Of The Best And Worst States To Find A Significant Other, Where Does New Jersey Rank?
As we get closer to Valentine's Day, I start reflecting on how hard it is for those who have not found their partner. We hear horror stories about dating apps and experts agree that it is still better to get out and meet people in person if you are trying to create a real and long-lasting relationship.
Jersey Families Say if They Move, They’re Heading to Florida
"If we end up moving somewhere else - another state - it's probably going to be Florida." That's what families in the Garden State are thinking, at least according to a new poll, conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. The kid-friendly vacation ideas site asked 3,000 people nationwide about moving. Those participating were...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in a historical Victorian NJ tea room
TOMS RIVER — One of the most elegant and historical tea houses in New Jersey wants to make Valentine’s Day extra special for you and your significant other. What are the Valentine's specials at The Mathis House?. A hidden gem in the heart of downtown Toms River, The...
Delicious! Best Restaurants in New Jersey That You Want To Put On Your Must Visit List
It is a brand new year and it is time to put some really good restaurants on your "must-visit" list. The types of eateries that everyone is talking about. "Best Things NJ" has put together a fascinating list of Jersey's best restaurants for 2023 and we want to share this with you.
Amazing, New Jersey May Be One Of The Luckiest States To Play The Lottery In
I consider us an extremely lucky state, I mean we get to live near the beach and have fantastic food. However, what I really mean by that question is how lucky is New Jersey when it comes to playing the lottery. Anytime there's a big jackpot, I always buy a...
Beloved New Jersey Bakery Closes After 43 Years In Business
Another New Jersey staple has closed its doors, and although it's sad to see, I'm happy that it was on the owner's own terms. Everyone has a favorite bakery, even if sweets and baked goods aren't your things. I'm a fan of Fumosa, as well as Colonial both off 35...
Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing, NJ, Among 80+ Stores Closing Across the Country
As Bed Bath & Beyond teeters on bankruptcy, the chain has announced that 87 stores in 10 states will be closing. One of those stores is on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. Within the past couple of days, "everything must go" and "nothing held back" signs were covering...
My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?
It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
