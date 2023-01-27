ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

This was named the best bakery in New Jersey

There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
A Winter Wonderland to Enjoy Without Even Leaving New Jersey

Obviously here in New Jersey, we are known for our beaches and plenty of summertime fun. We have some of the best beaches and summer getaway destinations in the nation and the world. So we know we have a lot of beautiful beaches from Sandy Hook to Cape May, but what about the opposite part of the calendar and winter getaways?
Mount Holly, NJ Teen is U.S. Figure Skating’s Newest Champion

Remember the name Isabeau Levito. The teen is not only a South Jersey native, she's women's figure skating's new champion. Over the weekend, Levito dominated the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California, taking home her first national title, the gold medal, and bragging rights. The 15-year-old from Mount...
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help

🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
Jersey Families Say if They Move, They’re Heading to Florida

"If we end up moving somewhere else - another state - it's probably going to be Florida." That's what families in the Garden State are thinking, at least according to a new poll, conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. The kid-friendly vacation ideas site asked 3,000 people nationwide about moving. Those participating were...
My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?

It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

