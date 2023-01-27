Bethune-Cookman Athletic Director Reggie Theus has broken his silence on the controversy around Ed Reed’s contract negotiations being axed. In an interview with HBCU Gameday, Theus said he advocated for Reed to be the head coach, “You look at what you’re trying to build for this university—those were the things that were the biggest factors. He had the ability to excite our fan base. He had the ability to recruit. He had a tremendous class he was trying to work on through the assistant coaches and his guys here. He was talking about some guys who are three-star, four-star players.”

1 DAY AGO