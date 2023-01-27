ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Oree White
3d ago

I don't like the fact that he lost offers because he was, "singing or rapping along with a song." If the word is bad enough for this type of sensorship, it should be banned from music all together. Especially music which the public has to consume. So, would any other demographic be allowed to repeat all words within a song or, do they get cancelled as well. Unbelievable!

15
John Williams
4d ago

This whole kids career got screwed up over political correctness.. He'll lose out on Millions for rapping a song..

12
cmrun
4d ago

you mean he lost a scholarship rapping along with a rap song, get the story right

10
 

GAINESVILLE, FL

