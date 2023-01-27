As a child, I loved sitting and spending hours excruciatingly and lovingly building little LEGO block structures. But, watching my sister bump into them, causing them to fall apart completely was truly heartbreaking. We all have heartwarming memories associated with LEGO blocks from our childhood, as well as the not-so-heartwarming ones of stepping on them with our feet and feeling an insane amount of pain shoot up our legs. Despite these wonderful childhood memories, LEGO is no more considered child’s play! Master builders, artists, and LEGO enthusiasts all over the world are creating impressive LEGO builds that’ll blow your minds away. They are a result of their hours of dedication, attention to detail, hard work, and creativity. And we’ve put together some mindblowing LEGO builds that recently took our breath away! From the world’s tallest LEGO set which happens to be the Eiffel Tower to an intricately crafted LEGO Batcycle set – these LEGO builds are gonna get LEGO lovers drooling over them.

3 DAYS AGO