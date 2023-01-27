Read full article on original website
Related
hometextilestoday.com
DEA pivots from custom with first ready-to-buy fine linens collection
Paris – Luxury Italian heritage brand DEA, known for fine custom linens, is launching its first ready-to-buy collection across multiple product categories. Created by international interior designer Timothy Corrigan, the line will be introduced in two collections over the next year. The six designs comprise embroidery, jacquard and prints.
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 1988 Ford Thunderbird
Today's UCOTD is a project car. It's a 1988 Ford Thunderbird that the seller is asking just $1,000 for. There's little info in the listing. The seller writes a variation of the famous line "ran when parked" and furthermore indicates that there are 155,000 on the clock. He or she also says that the reason the car is for sale is that the seller has too many projects to work on.
Carscoops
What If Cadillac Made A 2025 CT-V Coupe Out Of The Camaro?
This story contains independently made renderings that are neither related to nor endorsed by GM or Cadillac. As we all know, Cadillac is committed to leading GM’s electric revolution and must, therefore, bid farewell to the likes of the CT4 and CT5 as they currently exist. But what if the automaker wanted to send the cars off with a proper farewell? What if it made one last internal combustion coupe?
This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home
Bring a TrailerThe 5.4 liter V8 makes its power with help from four camshafts and an Eaton supercharger.
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off
Start off the new year with new furniture.
Ford F-250 Six Door Is Rick Ross’s Newest Piece Of Art
It’s hard to remember when the Rick Ross automotive collection consisted of just 100 classic and vintage automobiles. Those were simpler times, and practically defined by the artist's innate ability to subvert expectations. He told us all that there was more plans in the making, and apparently he is a man of his word. Nowadays, that number has nearly doubled And now Mr. Ross just can’t seem to resist showing the people what sort of cars they might expect at the next Rick Ross auto show.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 mind-blowing LEGO creations by masterbuilders to provide you with major LEGO inspo
As a child, I loved sitting and spending hours excruciatingly and lovingly building little LEGO block structures. But, watching my sister bump into them, causing them to fall apart completely was truly heartbreaking. We all have heartwarming memories associated with LEGO blocks from our childhood, as well as the not-so-heartwarming ones of stepping on them with our feet and feeling an insane amount of pain shoot up our legs. Despite these wonderful childhood memories, LEGO is no more considered child’s play! Master builders, artists, and LEGO enthusiasts all over the world are creating impressive LEGO builds that’ll blow your minds away. They are a result of their hours of dedication, attention to detail, hard work, and creativity. And we’ve put together some mindblowing LEGO builds that recently took our breath away! From the world’s tallest LEGO set which happens to be the Eiffel Tower to an intricately crafted LEGO Batcycle set – these LEGO builds are gonna get LEGO lovers drooling over them.
Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping
The 2022 model year was not good for pickup truck sales, continuing a downward slide. So what happened and what's on the horizon? The post Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
This monolithic black concrete home in the mountains of Argentina is modern brutalism at its best
Nestled in the mountains of Córdoba is a black-stained concrete home called The Black House. Designed by Argentinian studio AR Arquitectos, the home occupies 550 square meters, and was commissioned to be built by a family. It is located in the small mountain town of La Calera, on the outskirts of Córdoba.
Is the Pickup Truck With the Lowest 2023 MSRP Actually the Cheapest To Buy?
Surcharges like destination fees can bump up truck prices, and the one with the lowest advertised price might end up costing you more. The post Is the Pickup Truck With the Lowest 2023 MSRP Actually the Cheapest To Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch
The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
Bose Smart Soundbars drop to lowest price again
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. TV speakers are good enough these days, but they still pale in comparison to a good soundbar. When you have a great soundbar, you can properly enjoy music, movies, and your favorite TV shows. Great soundbars are quite expensive, however, so we were pretty happy to see two of Bose's excellent smart soundbars drop to the lowest price they've ever had.
Carscoops
Mid-Engine S650 Mustang Render Imagines Slick Fictional C8 Corvette Rival
This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The Chevy Corvette’s switch to a mid-engine layout was supposedly because the limits of front-engine performance had been reached. But what if Ford had run into that same stopping point with the Mustang? This rendering by TheSketchMonkey imagines exactly that: an S650 Mustang that has gone mid-engine in the name of performance.
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
housebeautiful.com
The best rattan furniture for a breezy, bohemian scheme
Since the 1970s, rattan furniture has been making an appearance in our homes, and this pretty, hardwearing material has enjoyed a real resurgence in popularity over the past few years. Made from the bark of climbing palms found in South-east Asia's tropical forests, it's beloved everywhere for its simple, natural charms and versatility. In fact, rattan isn't just suited to inside the home – rattan garden furniture is a go-to option for exterior spaces too.
Designer Kelly Wearstler’s New Marble Furniture Doubles as Sculpture for the Home. See the Whole Collection Here.
Los Angeles-based designer Kelly Wearstler, known for her vibrant, architectural and multi-layered design approach, made her debut at Art Miami, Design Miami and Art Basel Miami in early December with a one-of-a-kind collection centered around marble. The designer, who is known for her marble pieces, collaborated with Arca, a Mexico City–based global purveyor of the world’s most exclusive stone, tiles and wood. Her collection, Nudo, features 22 sculptural marble works—specifically 16 pieces of furniture and six accessory pieces—that utilize the rock’s beauty in unexpected ways. Before the event, several pieces got stuck in customs. Luckily Robb Report has an exclusive look...
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
Can I Ask a Dealer To Remove Its Branded License Plate Holder From My New Car?
You deserve better than being used for free advertising, let's change this tradition! The post Can I Ask a Dealer To Remove Its Branded License Plate Holder From My New Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
LoveShackFancy’s Vintage Vibes Land at Pottery Barn
Fashion brand LoveShackFancy makes its first foray into the children’s home goods category with a new collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. The line channels LoveShackFancy’s romantic vintage-inspired aesthetic through floral patterns, soft colors and feminine bow motifs. Products include bedding, rugs, wallpaper, mirrors, towels, children’s slipcovered chairs, lighting, backpacks and Easter baskets. “We’ve chosen our favorite florals to adorn Pottery Barn Kids’ and Pottery Barn Teen’s elevated furniture so that teens and children are able to bring a piece of the LoveShackFancy spirit into their homes,” said Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director, LoveShackFancy. LoveShackFancy offers women’s and...
TikTokers Are Transforming LEGO Storage Shelves Into Colorful Coffee Tables
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Few things are as universally beloved as LEGO, with people of all ages understandably enchanted by the iconic toy bricks. Some TikTokers are so into the colorful Danish blocks that they’re turning storage shelves shaped like large LEGO bricks into chic coffee tables — and you can make one for your space, too.
Comments / 0