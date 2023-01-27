Read full article on original website
Israeli troops shoot Palestinian man in West Bank ahead of Blinken visit
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man on Monday, Palestinian officials said, hours before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives on a visit dominated by a deadly shooting near a Jerusalem synagogue and growing violence in the West Bank. The Palestinian health ministry said 26-year-old Nassim...
Analysis-Israel and Palestinians risk deeper conflict in a distracted world
JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) – After bloodshed in Jerusalem and the West Bank and a month since Israel’s most right-wing government took office, Israel and the Palestinians risk sliding into a cycle of wider confrontation with pressure on both sides for retaliation, analysts say. A Palestinian gunman shot dead seven...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
Intel Reveals Putin on Thin Ice in Panicked Hunt for Troops
Russia is scrounging around for new ways to boost its military’s numbers in Ukraine without kicking off domestic backlash, according to a new British government intelligence assessment.“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent,” the intelligence analysis, shared on Monday, said.“Russian authorities are likely keeping open the option of another round of call-ups under the ‘partial mobilization,’” the assessment added.U.S. officials have begun warning that Russia is likely preparing for a new offensive in the new year. Although...
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Exclusive-Pro-Kremlin activists in Germany gave money for Russian army gear
(Reuters) – A group of pro-Russian activists in Germany donated funds to a Russian army division fighting in Ukraine, and the money was used to purchase walkie-talkie radios, headphones and telephones, according to an officer in the division and messages from the group’s organisers seen by Reuters. The...
Kremlin: More Western arms for Ukraine will only lead to escalation
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday that further supplies of Western weaponry to Ukraine would only lead to further escalation of the conflict there. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said members of the Western NATO alliance were becoming more involved in the conflict, but that their provision of arms to Ukraine would not change the course of events.
Zelenskiy meets Danish prime minister in southern Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during a trip to the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Monday. Video footage posted online by Zelenskiy’s office showed the president greeting Frederiksen with a handshake on a snowy street before entering a hospital where they met soldiers wounded in Russia’s invasion.
Pakistan braces for fuel shortages amid liquidity crisis
KARACHI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Pakistan could face a crunch in fuel supplies in February as banks have stopped financing and facilitating payments for imports due to depleting foreign exchange reserves, traders and industry sources said. The South Asian nation is facing a balance of payments crisis and the plummeting...
Support for New Zealand’s Labour Party jumps after Hipkins become leader
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s Labour Party has seen a jump in support after Chris Hipkins replaced Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party. The Newshub-Reid Research poll released late on Monday saw support for the Labour Party jump 5.7 basis points to 38%, while the National Party polled down 4.1 basis points to 36.6%. The 1News Kantar Public Poll also released late on Monday saw Labour up 5 bps at 38% and National down 1 basis point to 37%.
U.S. to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday said it will end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, nearly three years after the United States imposed sweeping pandemic measures to curb the spread of the illness. The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) were put in place...
Pakistan, IMF open talks to unlock crucial funding – ministry
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday began the much-waited talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock stalled funding, the country’s finance ministry said. More than $1 billion funding has been delayed since November last year over fiscal consolidation issues as part of the lender’s ninth...
Odds ‘very high’ of U.S. military conflict with China, top Republican says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A top Republican in the U.S. Congress said on Sunday the odds of conflict with China over Taiwan “are very high,” after a U.S. general caused consternation with a memo that warned the United States would fight China in the next two years. In...
Russia says European powers should counterbalance ‘aggressive’ Poland, Baltics
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Tuesday that calls by the president of Lithuania to supply Ukraine with fighter planes highlighted the “extremely aggressive position” of the Baltic states and Poland, and that “major European countries” should counterbalance their stance. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said...
