Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Ilhan Omar Pleads Ignorance When Confronted With Allegations of Anti-Semitism: I ‘Wasn’t Aware’ There are ‘Tropes About Jews and Money’

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claimed she didn’t know about the history behind her past rhetoric — when pressed by CNN’s Dana Bash over the anti-Semitic tropes the congresswoman has previously pushed. Ilhan Omar Pleads Ignorance When Confronted With Allegations of Anti-Semitism: I ‘Wasn’t Aware’ There are ‘Tropes...
Trump Used Records Requests to Get Look Behind Scenes of Talks Over His Taxes

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump demanded reams of information from the Internal Revenue Service as it was preparing to turn over his personal tax returns to a congressional committee, papering the agency with a deluge of Freedom of Information Act requests in search of a behind-the scenes look at its deliberations, new documents show.
The power couple at the center of Biden’s political universe

For more than three decades, Bob Bauer and Anita Dunn have climbed to the summit of Washington power. Bauer, the personal lawyer to President Joe Biden who served as White House counsel under President Barack Obama, is the godfather of Democratic election lawyers. Dunn, an adviser to Biden in the White House who was communications director under Obama, is the city’s grand dame of public relations.
