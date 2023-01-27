ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man gets 5 years for stealing truck with child, 1, inside

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man who pleaded guilty to stealing a truck and driving off with a one-year-old child inside was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.

Gonzalo Mondragon Jr., 35, had pleaded guilty in December to one count each of criminal confinement where the victim is under 14 years old, auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

A Marion County judge sentenced Mondragon Friday to five years of confinement on the charges stemming from the September 2022 incident on Indianapolis’ east side, WRTV-TV reported.

According to court records, Mondragon was seen on surveillance video exiting an SUV and then getting into a pickup truck the child’s mother had left running while she was inside a gas station. Mondragon then drove off with the toddler inside.

After an Amber Alert and police search was launched, the child was found eventually unharmed by a construction worker in the town of Speedway on Indianapolis’ far west side.

Officers later located the stolen pickup truck, and Mondragon was taken into custody less than one mile away, records state.

