NYS Music
Spafford Brings “Dream” Jams to Fairfield at The Warehouse FTC
Recharged and reborn, the “new look” Spafford have been on fire as of late. Have you been paying attention to their FREE live-streams? We have, and that’s why when the band rolled though Fairfield, Connecticut on January 26th and the FOMO became real, we knew we just had to send it across state lines.
NYS Music
Lou Tides Releases Mini-Movie For “Infinite Loop Visual Mixtape”
Brooklyn‘s Lou Tides (TEEN, Here We Go Magic) has just released a mini-movie for her Infinite Loop Visual Mixtape following her first track, “Sense of Touching.” Her debut solo EP Infinite Loop EP was released Jan 20th. The 10-minute film includes 5 chapters and a visual ode...
NYS Music
In Focus: Penelope Scott Plays One-Off Show at Baby’s All Right
On Friday, January 27th, Penelope Scott played a one-off show at the iconic venue Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn. With support from openers Hank and Yot Club, there was a dynamic and vivacious energy as the performances spoke for themselves and the audience participated in their own way. Penelope...
NYS Music
Re:Set Concert Series Brings LCD Soundsystem, Boygenius, and Steve Lacy to Forest Hills Stadium
Re:Set Concert Series is kicking off its inaugural traveling concert series to New York’s Forest Hills Stadium in Queens the weekend of June 16th, 2023. Featuring headliners LCD Soundsystem, Boygenius, and Steve Lacy, the traveling concert series will take place over four weekends in June. Each weekend will have...
NYS Music
Gregory Alan Isakov Embodies Indie-Folk At Brooklyn Steel
On the Friday evening of January 27th, Brooklyn Steel hosted a heavenly evening with Gregory Alan Isakov. A sold out crowd strewn in through the doors, waiting patiently at the base of the stage for the show to begin. Gregory and his band have been touring consistently for the past year, though their solo trek began at the start of January. Fans stood shoulder to shoulder, faces illuminated with the anticipation live music ensues. When the velvety lighting dimmed and the smoke poured over the stage, the soft murmurs vibrating throughout the crowd simultaneously hushed into a hungry silence.
NYS Music
Young The Giant Announces North American Tour With Milky Chance In New York
Multi-platinum selling artist Young The Giant has announced a 2023 summer tour along with rock band, Milky Chance, making across the United States and Canada beginning May 30th in Montreal. In New York, you can catch the tour at Manhattan’s iconic Rooftop at Pier 17 and Niagara County’s Artpark. The tour will also feature special guests TALK and Rosa Linn.
NYS Music
The Van Pelt Announce First New Album in 25 years, Saint Vitus Bar show
For the first time in 25 years, New York City based The Van Pelt have announced their upcoming fourth studio album, Artisans & Merchants, which will be released March 17th. The album will join a series of shows, including stops at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Bar. The album was recorded...
NYS Music
In Focus: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (JRAD) Celebrate 10 Years
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (JRAD) have wrapped up a weekend that saw the Grateful Dead tribute act celebrate 10 years as a band with a 4 night run, including one at the Brooklyn Bowl & three nights at The Capitol Theatre. Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir even made a surprise guest appearance at the Brooklyn Bowl show.
