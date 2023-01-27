Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Related
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store Closures
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across Texas, with news today of four more store closures. This comes on the back of yesterday's announcement it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs. All employees at the facility at 2900 South Valley Parkway are being terminated, with the cuts commencing on March 26 and ending by April 1.
Custom gift company in Georgetown expands business
Summers Made recently expanded its store at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1155. (Courtesy Georgetown Chamber of Commerce) Summers Made recently expanded its business at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1155, Georgetown, opening a new, added space Jan. 18. The company, owned by Mark Summers, specializes in creating custom merchandise...
thedailytexan.com
Austin rental market relatively uncompetitive, study finds
Austin has one of the least competitive renting markets in Texas, a result of a 2.9% increase in apartment buildings last year, according to a study analyzing 2022 renting markets. The Austin market, which includes surrounding cities such as Round Rock, San Marcos and Cedar Park, ranks as the sixth...
Hotworx to open new infrared fitness studio in Pflugerville
The new Hotworx location on Wells Branch Parkway is expected to open by early March. (Courtesy Hotworx) Fitness studio Hotworx has a new location on the way at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 240, Pflugerville. General Manager Cassandra Clerico said the location is expected to open in late February or early March. Hotworx offers short 15- to 30-minute workout programs that take place in an infrared sauna.
Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining closed in Lakeway
Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining closed in Lakeway in December. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining closed its location at 3509 N. RM 620, Austin, in December. The restaurant opened in Lakeway in 2018 after replacing Hudson's on the Bend in the same location. Hudson's on the...
Pflugerville, Hutto city facilities to remain closed Feb. 1
City facilities in Pflugerville and Hutto will remain closed Feb. 1 amid freezing conditions. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) City facilities in Pflugerville and Hutto will remain closed through Feb. 1 after closing Jan. 31 due to inclement winter weather. Affected facilities include both cities' city halls and public libraries as well...
Which local governments, businesses opened or closed Tuesday
As wintry conditions and icy roadways coat Central Texas, several local governments and employers have closed offices. Here's a look at those closures happening throughout the greater Austin area.
Ballard Designs offering customizable furniture, design services at the Arboretum
At Ballard Designs in Austin, customers can choose from a variety of indoor and performance fabrics to make their choice in furniture custom to their taste. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Ballard Designs, a home furnishings and decor store, is now open at the Arboretum in the previous Gap store location. The...
Central Texas local $1 million richer after Powerball lottery ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – It’s always nice to see winning going on in the world of sports, but winning in the world of the lottery hits differently, especially for those who could use the money the most. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Central Texas is $1 million...
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs extend winter weather closures to Feb. 1
Pflugerville and Hutto ISDs will not hold classes on Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) Pflugerville ISD and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 1 after closing Jan. 31 due to freezing conditions. The districts' announcements state they will continue to monitor the weather to make a decision about Feb....
Georgetown postpones State of the City event amid winter storm
Georgetown has postposed its State of the City event scheduled for Feb. 1 to Feb. 15. (Community Impact staff) Georgetown has decided to postpone its fourth annual State of the City event scheduled for Feb. 1 due to unsafe weather and road conditions, according to a press release. The event...
Austin Chronicle
These Restaurants Have 86’d Service Today
Local dining spots shutter themselves against the weather. Because, if a certain number of staff and/or customers are killed or incapacitated in a motorcrash, what’s the point in running a food-mongering community hub at all. We mean, that’s what it comes down to, right?. And this day’s rain...
hellogeorgetown.com
Updated: Winter Storm and City Facilities Information Jan. 30 – Feb. 1
The National Weather Service Winter Storm Warning for the Hill Country and Travis and Williamson counties has been extended through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. There is a chance of total ice accumulation of 0.5-0.75 inches through Wednesday. Hazardous travel conditions are possible. Temperatures are expected to remain around freezing throughout the event. With overnight lows expected to be just below or close to freezing throughout the week. Windchills are expected to remain below 33 degrees through Wednesday midday.
First Torchy’s Tacos location in Leander to open this fall
Other area locations of Torchy’s Taco include Cedar Park, Round Rock and North Austin. (Courtesy Torchy's Tacos) The first Leander location of Torchy’s Taco is slated to open in September, a company employee said. Torchy’s Tacos is a Mexican restaurant that offers a wide variety of breakfast and...
New notary services available in Georgetown at RL Noble Notary
RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. The business, serving the greater Austin area, provides a variety of legal services, including authenticating legal documents, serving as a witness for document signatures, loan-signing services, notarizing all required signatures, and collaborating with buyers and sellers.
bestattractions.org
Best Things to Do in Georgetown, Texas
Places to visit in Georgetown, TX. Georgetown is much more than a sleepy little country town. This historical gem is full of things to do and places to explore. Take a stroll down to the riverwalk and browse the specialty shops and fun dining options, or take a leisurely ride down to the Southwestern University campus, where you can see the oldest building in Texas, or shop on the quaint streets of the campus visitor’s center.
Dripping Springs seeking wastewater solutions amongst lawsuit, rapid growth
Months after Dripping Springs ended a development moratorium that was initiated due to lack of wastewater capacity, the city’s plan to address the issue hinges on a favorable outcome in a lawsuit holding up a wastewater discharge permit. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) From Nov. 18, 2021, to Sept. 18, 2022,...
State leaders urge residents to stay off roadways as winter storm pummels Texas
Officials said road conditions will be dangerous through Feb. 2. Texans who must drive should expect delays and ensure they have food, water, coats and blankets in their cars in case they become stopped or stranded. (Courtesy Texas Governor's Office) Texans in the north, central and western parts of the...
Southwest Bypass extension expected to be complete by summer
Once completed, the two-lane Southwest Bypass will connect from I-35 to SH 29. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County officials are expecting the final phase of the Southwest Bypass extension to be complete by this summer. The project to extend the two-lane road from Wolf Ranch Parkway to Hwy. 29 has been expanded to include a 10-foot-wide shared-use path.
Austin Community College cancels all classes, activities Feb. 1 due to winter weather
ACC officials announced all classes and activities will be canceled Feb. 1. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Austin Community College officials announced all in-person and remote classes, activities and work will be canceled through Feb. 1. due to winter storm conditions. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are set to hover...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 1