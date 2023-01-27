ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Ash Jurberg

Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store Closures

Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across Texas, with news today of four more store closures. This comes on the back of yesterday's announcement it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs. All employees at the facility at 2900 South Valley Parkway are being terminated, with the cuts commencing on March 26 and ending by April 1.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Custom gift company in Georgetown expands business

Summers Made recently expanded its store at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1155. (Courtesy Georgetown Chamber of Commerce) Summers Made recently expanded its business at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1155, Georgetown, opening a new, added space Jan. 18. The company, owned by Mark Summers, specializes in creating custom merchandise...
GEORGETOWN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Austin rental market relatively uncompetitive, study finds

Austin has one of the least competitive renting markets in Texas, a result of a 2.9% increase in apartment buildings last year, according to a study analyzing 2022 renting markets. The Austin market, which includes surrounding cities such as Round Rock, San Marcos and Cedar Park, ranks as the sixth...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hotworx to open new infrared fitness studio in Pflugerville

The new Hotworx location on Wells Branch Parkway is expected to open by early March. (Courtesy Hotworx) Fitness studio Hotworx has a new location on the way at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 240, Pflugerville. General Manager Cassandra Clerico said the location is expected to open in late February or early March. Hotworx offers short 15- to 30-minute workout programs that take place in an infrared sauna.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austin Chronicle

These Restaurants Have 86’d Service Today

Local dining spots shutter themselves against the weather. Because, if a certain number of staff and/or customers are killed or incapacitated in a motorcrash, what’s the point in running a food-mongering community hub at all. We mean, that’s what it comes down to, right?. And this day’s rain...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Updated: Winter Storm and City Facilities Information Jan. 30 – Feb. 1

The National Weather Service Winter Storm Warning for the Hill Country and Travis and Williamson counties has been extended through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. There is a chance of total ice accumulation of 0.5-0.75 inches through Wednesday. Hazardous travel conditions are possible. Temperatures are expected to remain around freezing throughout the event. With overnight lows expected to be just below or close to freezing throughout the week. Windchills are expected to remain below 33 degrees through Wednesday midday.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New notary services available in Georgetown at RL Noble Notary

RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. The business, serving the greater Austin area, provides a variety of legal services, including authenticating legal documents, serving as a witness for document signatures, loan-signing services, notarizing all required signatures, and collaborating with buyers and sellers.
GEORGETOWN, TX
bestattractions.org

Best Things to Do in Georgetown, Texas

Places to visit in Georgetown, TX. Georgetown is much more than a sleepy little country town. This historical gem is full of things to do and places to explore. Take a stroll down to the riverwalk and browse the specialty shops and fun dining options, or take a leisurely ride down to the Southwestern University campus, where you can see the oldest building in Texas, or shop on the quaint streets of the campus visitor’s center.
GEORGETOWN, TX
