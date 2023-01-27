Places to visit in Georgetown, TX. Georgetown is much more than a sleepy little country town. This historical gem is full of things to do and places to explore. Take a stroll down to the riverwalk and browse the specialty shops and fun dining options, or take a leisurely ride down to the Southwestern University campus, where you can see the oldest building in Texas, or shop on the quaint streets of the campus visitor’s center.

