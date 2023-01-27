Read full article on original website
athleticbusiness.com
Facility Friday: Providence College's Locker Room, Auburn's Football Performance Center, HS Tennis Center
Providence College in Rhode Island recently unveiled its newly renovated men’s basketball locker rooms within Amica Mutual Pavilion. The dynamic, state-of-the-art space improves athlete and coach experiences through expanded space and resources, state-of-the-art technology, an improved trainer space, increased privacy and more. The locker room also has an expanded...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
University responds to emergence of ChatGPT in education
“The University of Notre Dame’s campus is buzzing with the recent emergence of artificial intelligence, but its implementation has sparked concerns among students and faculty about the potential loss of jobs and ethical considerations.”. That introduction wasn’t written by The Observer. Prompted with brief instructions to provide...
