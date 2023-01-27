Read full article on original website
Hieronimus known for dedication to community
Former sheriff served in many roles during public career; Service set for today. Well-known for his years in public service, former Lawrence County sheriff Dan Hieronimus, who passed away on Jan. 26, will have a funeral service today. Hieronimus held the sheriff’s office from 1981–1993 after leaving the Ohio State...
Fifty-two years after death, Colleen Rice got her name back
MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA. — On and off for five decades, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would investigate to try to identify the woman who was killed and left on the side of a road in a sack in the middle of the desert. The case began on Jan....
Pancake breakfast coming up
The Ironton Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast will return on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will be from 7 a.m.–noon at the Knights of Columbus hall, located at 2101 S. Third St., Ironton. An $8 donation will get you pancakes, sausage links and coffee, juice or milk. You can...
EDITORIAL: Incident does not tarnish chief’s efforts
The Coal Grove Police Department got more attention last week than they would have liked, and not in a way they would have preferred. It was revealed that an officer had resigned from the department after an unauthorized party, which took place just prior to Christmas, in which several people, who were not village employees, were seen on video with alcohol in the council chambers.
Man arrested after drugs intercepted
Spears arrested for first degree felony trafficking. A Chesapeake man is facing drug trafficking charges after a drug shipment was intercepted in West Virginia. According to a press release from the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s office, on Jan. 25, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force was notified by the Hurricane (West Virginia) Police Criminal Interdiction Unit that a large shipment of narcotics that was intercepted during a traffic stop.
Ironton uses energy-fueled comeback to edge Panthers
CHESAPEAKE — The Ironton Fighting Tigers are beginning to realize it might be a good idea to stock up on energy bars and energy drinks when they play the Chesapeake Panthers. Ironton needed an energy-charged effort as they rallied to beat the Panthers for the second time in a...
Timberwolves down Hornets in non-league game
COAL GROVE — The Spring Valley Timberwolves are said to be deep and talented and they showed it on Tuesday. The T-Wolves got 22 points from Tate Adkins and 11 from Keyan Greyson as 12 different players scored in a 69-45 win over the Coal Grove Hornets. Owen Johnson...
