LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NBA referees' union: Missing foul on LeBron James 'gut-wrenching'
The fallout from the Los Angeles Lakers' overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday continued Sunday with a statement from the National Basketball Referees Association on its official Twitter account. "Like everyone else, referees make mistakes," the union wrote in its tweet. "We made one at the end of...
LeBron James, Anthony Davis will miss Lakers' game vs. Nets
NEW YORK -- LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both ruled out of Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Sunday. On the front end of back-to-back games in New York, James will be held out with left ankle soreness. Davis is resting with a right...
Kyrie Irving lauds former teammate LeBron James after Nets' win
NEW YORK -- As Kyrie Irving watches Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continue to rise up the NBA record books at age 38, he does so with admiration, but not surprise. Irving, the Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard, spent three years playing with James as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the pair helped the franchise win the 2016 NBA championship.
LeBron James' first triple-double of season lifts Lakers at MSG
NEW YORK -- As the fanfare for LeBron James' quest for the NBA's all-time scoring record reached a fever pitch on Tuesday -- playing in the world's most famous arena in the city where the longtime No. 1 scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was born -- James made his mark with his passing.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Patrick Mahomes joins best performances in wake of injury, illness
The sports world is full of stories of athletes pulling off remarkable feats while injured or ill. The list got a little longer after Patrick Mahomes' performance in the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round....
Lakers welcome back LeBron Davis, Anthony Davis against Knicks
NEW YORK -- LeBron James will return to the lineup Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, making his first appearance at Madison Square Garden in three years. James sat out of the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday because of "significant soreness" in his left foot, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham.
Rui Hachimura pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant with No. 28
Rui Hachimura is wearing No. 28 with the Los Angeles Lakers -- and he's got a great reason for it. The forward, who was traded by the Washington Wizards to the Lakers last week for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, told owner Jeannie Buss that he settled on the number to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
Stephen Curry visits Taylor Robertson after 3-pointer record
Two days after setting the NCAA women's basketball career record for 3-pointers, Oklahoma Sooners guard Taylor Robertson had another major life highlight: meeting Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, the NBA's all-time 3-point leader. Robertson broke the record with her 498th 3-pointer Saturday in Oklahoma's 86-78 loss against the Iowa...
