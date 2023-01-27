Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
Stoltzfus, Colleagues To Present Illustrated Peace Lecture At Goshen College
GOSHEN — Dr. Duane Stoltzfus, a professor of communication at Goshen College, will be joined by several interpretive readers and other colleagues in presenting the 2023 C. Henry Smith “illustrated peace lecture” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Umble Center. The free lecture is titled “Love of Country Distilled to a Question: When Pacifism Became a Litmus Test for Citizenship.”
Indiana Students To Get Free FAFSA Filing Help At College Goal Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Financial aid professionals from all across Indiana will be volunteering at 37 sites, including locations in Warsaw, Goshen and Plymouth, to help collegebound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event is set for 2 p.m. Feb. 26. Warsaw...
Maple City Health Care Center Receives Perfect Score
GOSHEN — Maple City Health Care Center receives a perfect compliance score from the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees Federally Qualified Health Centers nationally. Last fall, Maple City Health Care had its regular three-year compliance review from HRSA, which included a thorough assessment of the center’s...
Warsaw FFA Advisor Nominated For 2023 Indiana FFA Golden Owl Award
WARSAW — Warsaw FFA Advisor Jacob Riley has been nominated for the prestigious 2023 Indiana FFA Golden Owl Award. The Golden Owl Award recognizes outstanding agricultural educators in the state of Indiana. Students, fellow teachers, and other supporters had the opportunity to nominate their favorite agricultural teacher and summarize what makes them the best in Indiana. Riley was nominated for this award due to his passion for agriculture, FFA, and assisting students to find their career path.
Abbott, Snow Invite Local Students To Page At Statehouse
STATEHOUSE — State Reps. Dave Abbott (R-Rome City) and Craig Snow (R-Warsaw) invite local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session. According to Abbott, Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to page, and assist...
Free Informative Seminar On Joint Replacement In Middlebury
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is hosting a free seminar on hip and knee replacement. The seminar will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Greencroft Middlebury Senior Center, 701 Windridge Drive, Middlebury. Admission is free, and the presentation is open to the public.
North Webster Community Public Library — ‘Take Your Child to the Library Day’
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Community Public Library is joining libraries from around the world to celebrate “Take Your Child to the Library Day” Saturday, Feb. 4. This holiday aims to celebrate the important role libraries play in families and communities. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visit the library for special crafts, pop-up story times, button and magnet making, prize drawings and much more.
Richard D. Carr
Richard D. Carr, 87, South Bend, died at 12:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. Mr. Carr was born Nov. 8, 1935. On March 30, 1961, Richard and Barbara Jean Moss were united in marriage. Barbara preceded him in death. Richard is survived by his...
CEO of Operation Read Introduces People To The Joy Of Books
WARSAW — “I have always had a passion for reading, which I got from my mother” stated DeeAnna Muraski, Warsaw. “There is nothing I like to do better on a snowy, cold winter day than grab a warm quilt, a cup of steaming coffee, a good book and have my dog warming my lap.” Muraski is CEO of Operation Read Inc., previously known as Kosciusko Literacy Services. Her job is to introduce people to the joy of books.
Norma J. Shepherd — PENDING
Norma Jean Shepherd, 82, Warsaw, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Hillary Jan Chrisman-White
Hillary Jan Chrisman-White, 62, Goshen, passed away suddenly Jan. 25, 2023, at Elkhart Hospital. She was born Dec. 20, 1960, in Goshen. On Dec. 17, 2010, she married Thomas White. He survives along with her father: Carroll G. Chrisman, Goshen; a sister-in-law: Lisa Chrisman, Goshen; a niece; a nephew; and...
Robert F. Holbrook — UPDATED
Robert F. Holbrook, lifelong resident of Warsaw, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the age of 82. Known by everyone as “Fred,” he was born on April 7, 1940, to Clifford and Mary (Haas) Holbrook. After graduating from Warsaw High...
WCPL To Offer Preschool Story Time, Greyt Readers
Community Outreach Services at the Warsaw Community Pubic Library have planned several events for February. Here are some reasons why they are excited for these events:. They appeal to all ages. WCPL offers preschool story time and activity stations starting at 10:15 a.m. every Monday and Friday, and toddler story time at 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday. They have a Mine-Crafts for tweens at the end of most months, and at least one monthly teen activity. Entries from WCPL’s Book Cover Design Contest may be viewed the entire month of February, and the public may vote for their favorites.
Myron ‘Bo’ Childs
Myron “ Bo” Childs, 78, Macy, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Myron Larry was born March 16, 1944. Bo and Gloria Joan Hartley were married on May 5, 1969. Left to cherish the memories of Bo are his wife Gloria; four children, Larry Childs, Painesville, Ohio, Mark (Sharon) Childs, Leroy, Ohio, Angela (Jay) Nichols, Ashtabula, Ohio and Joseph Childs, Kokomo; son-in-law Jeff Hodson; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson on the way.
Winter Story Time Begins at Milford Public Library
MILFORD — Register now for Winter Preschool Story Time at the Milford Public Library. Winter Story Time is offered at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1. It is for children ages 3-6. This is a great opportunity for your children to meet new friends, practice listening skills and explore the public library.
Thurston Blackburn
Thurston Blackburn, 85, Milford, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. He was born in Wonder, Ky., on Jan. 28, 1937, to Thelmar and Lana Blackburn. He grew up in the hills of Kentucky. He attended Prestonsburg High School and joined the United States Air Force. He served as an electrician from 1956 to 1959 and served an additional four years with the Air Force Reserves before being honorably discharged. He married his wife, Frankie Burchett, in Prestonsburg, Ky., on Feb. 4, 1961. The pair spent 62 years together before his passing.
Robert Harold Heyde
Robert Harold Heyde, 59, Chicago, Ill., formerly of Rochester, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Robert was born Feb. 10, 1963. Robert is survived by his three children, Caroline (Jordan) Clouser and their two daughters, Blake Heyde (fiancée Stephanie) and Alec Heyde; and a brother, David (Alison) Heyde. Good Family...
Timeline From The Past: Snow Emergency, Truckers Association Strike
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Feb. 1, 1983 — No reports of violence have occurred locally, and only one incident has occurred so far in Indiana, but the strike of the 100,000 member Independent Truckers Association has still affected some Kosciusko County area trucking firms.
Claude R. “Shorty” Kaser
Claude R. “Shorty” Kaser, 87, North Liberty, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 26, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born on July 19, 1935, in Lapaz. On June 24, 1972, in Tyner, he married Evelyn (Thompson) Kaser, who preceded him in death on April 4, 2008. Survivors...
Nilas L. ‘Red’ Miller
Nilas L. “Red” Miller, 77, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. He married Beverly Jo Henderson on Dec. 27, 1965. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his three daughters, Tammy (Mike) White, Bloomington, Ill., Angie (Brett) Schultz, Wakarusa and Kristin (Jeff) Hylek, Oswego, Ill.; eight grandchildren; four, soon to be five, great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Betty (Ralph) Berkeypile, Lucy (Ken) Reimer and Terry Miller.
