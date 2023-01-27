Community Outreach Services at the Warsaw Community Pubic Library have planned several events for February. Here are some reasons why they are excited for these events:. They appeal to all ages. WCPL offers preschool story time and activity stations starting at 10:15 a.m. every Monday and Friday, and toddler story time at 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday. They have a Mine-Crafts for tweens at the end of most months, and at least one monthly teen activity. Entries from WCPL’s Book Cover Design Contest may be viewed the entire month of February, and the public may vote for their favorites.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO