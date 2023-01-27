Read full article on original website
Genova Jennings
Genova Jennings, 86, Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. She was born Sept. 5, 1936. Genova married Kenneth Lee Garrard Sr. on Feb. 14, 1959; he died May 26, 1978. She then married Joseph Jennings, and he died July 9, 1981. She is...
Susanna Barr
Susanna Barr, 60, Pierceton, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. Susanna was born Dec. 7, 1962, in Lansdale, Pa., the daughter of Stephen and Gladys (DenBleyker) Saint. She was united in marriage to Frank Duane Barr II on June 30, 1984, in Lansdale, Pa., who preceded her Feb. 16, 2021.
Indiana State Police Captain Recognized For 35 Years Of Service
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Jan. 26, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter presented Captain Kevin Smith with a medallion for his 35 years of service with the department. Captain Smith currently serves as the Area II Commander for the Enforcement Division, where he oversees the field operations for...
Commissioners Hear Crows Nest Drive Drainage Concerns
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Commissioners have heard concerns regarding drainage into Lake Wawasee. At the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Carson LLP Attorney Andy Boxberger spoke. He represents Jim Marcuccilli, who lives at Woodys Lane, Syracuse, by the lake. Marcuccilli is concerned about silt along the...
Robert ‘Bob’ Hardin
Robert “Bob” W. Hardin, 82, Warsaw, died 7:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Gary, to Virginia Juanita (Smith) Hardin-Knight and Robert William Hardin. Bob spent most of his childhood in Logansport and graduated from Logansport High School in 1958. At the young age of 19, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Barbara “Barb” Pickens. They were married on March 13, 1960. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage.
Myron ‘Bo’ Childs
Myron “ Bo” Childs, 78, Macy, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Myron Larry was born March 16, 1944. Bo and Gloria Joan Hartley were married on May 5, 1969. Left to cherish the memories of Bo are his wife Gloria; four children, Larry Childs, Painesville, Ohio, Mark (Sharon) Childs, Leroy, Ohio, Angela (Jay) Nichols, Ashtabula, Ohio and Joseph Childs, Kokomo; son-in-law Jeff Hodson; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson on the way.
Larry Eugene Vetor
Larry Eugene Vetor, 80, North Manchester, died Jan. 29, 2023. He was born June 9, 1942. On July 30, 1960, Larry married the love of his life, Marilyn Kline. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Vetor, North Manchester; sons, Jackson (Linda) Vetor, Portland, Tenn. and Darrell (JoRetta) Vetor, Beaver Dam Lake; daughters, Patty (Robert) Gray, Wabash and Sarah (Mathew) Jones, Wabash; brother, Jimmie (Mary) Vetor, Fairborn, Ohio; sister, Bonnie Clifford, Warsaw; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Norma J. Shepherd — UPDATED
Norma Jean Shepherd, 82, Warsaw, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne. Norma was born Nov. 9, 1940, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Linden and Lillie (Elliot) Miller. She has been a resident of Kosciusko County since 1950. She was united in marriage to Talmadge Shepherd on Oct. 13, 1961, who preceded her Aug. 7, 2008.
Supportive Housing Teams Include Kosciusko And Marshall County Organizations
INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and Corporation for Supportive Housing have announced the five teams selected to participate in the 2023 Indiana Supportive Housing Institute. The teams, which include organizations from Kosciusko and Marshall counties, were selected through a competitive process. Each...
Hope N. Sutherlin — UPDATED
Hope N. Sutherlin, 49, Warsaw, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Hope was born Jan. 3, 1974. She is survived by her husband, John Sutherlin, Warsaw; their children, Angela (Zach) Dunham, Ashton Nichter, Jeremy Sutherlin, Abigail Nichter, Chase Nichter, Samantha Garman and Austin Nichter, all of Warsaw, Brandon (Jessica) Cochran-Sutherlin, Sellers Lake, Desiree (Kendall) Nichols and Tiphanie Nichter, both of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren; five brothers; and one sister.
Carol Alexander — PENDING
Carol Alexander, 89, Winona Lake, died Jan. 31, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Indiana State Police Announces Summer Camp Dates
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police and Indiana Troopers Youth Services recently announced the dates for their 2023 ISP Summer Camps. Pioneer Camps (ages 11-14, by recommendation only) Mounds Park Camp: June 12-15 Lincoln Pioneer Camp: June 19-22 Mollenhour Camp: June 26-29 Law Camps (sixth, seventh and eighth grade) Anderson...
Dennis E. Swanson
Dennis E. Swanson, 76, Nappanee, died at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at The Waters, Wakarusa. Dennis was born Aug. 18, 1946. On Oct. 14, 1967, Dennis married Peggy Hess. Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Peggy Swanson, Nappanee; two daughters, Stephanie (Rachel) Roberts Swanson, Sparta, Tenn. and Angela (Eric) Allen, Nappanee; two grandchildren; and three siblings, Beverly (Herbert) Havera, Edwardsburg, Mich., Barbara (Ron) Giska, Elkhart and Thomas (Deborah) Swanson, Englewood, Fla.
Lurene Garst
Lurene Garst, 94, North Manchester, formerly of rural Somerset, died at 9:55 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Oct. 23, 1928. Lurene married Clarence “Chunk” Garst on Sept. 16, 1950; he died May 8, 2006. She is survived by two...
Laurette Elizabeth Ritz
Laurette Elizabeth (née Conover) Ritz, 97, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. She died in the loving care of Grace Village Health Care. She was born at home to a large family on Jan. 8, 1926, in Whig Lane, Salem County,...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Claypool Police Department investigated the following accident:. 7:05 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, South SR 15, south of West CR 700W, Claypool. Drivers: Ashley M. Shafer, 35, South CR 825W, Akron; and Jonathan M. Dewald, 40, Rivercrest Drive, Warsaw. Shafer was attempting to turn left onto SR 15 when she hit Dewald’s vehicle. Damage up to $25,000.
Frank Unruh — PENDING
Frank Unruh, 97, Warsaw, died Sunday Jan. 29, 2023, at Paddock Springs, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2300 block West CR 300N, Warsaw. Donald L. Miller reported a hit-and-run vehicle accident resulting in property damage. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 5:28 p.m. Monday, Jan....
Jerry Wayne Beaird
Jerry Wayne Beaird, 76, Rochester, died at 10:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Sept. 5, 1946. On Nov. 21, 1964, he married Janet Thomas, and she survives. Survivors include his wife, Janet Beaird, Rochester; children, James Eugene (Amy) Beaird, Niles, Mich., Forrest...
Man Arrested After Attempting To Cash Fraudulent Check At Warsaw Bank
WARSAW — A South Bend man was recently arrested after allegedly attempting to cash a fraudulent check at a Warsaw bank. Dion Demont Smith, 38, South Bend, is charged with fraud on a financial institution, a level 5 felony; and forgery, a level 6 felony. On Nov. 24, 2020,...
