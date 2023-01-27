ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Referee Ron Torbert explains controversial call in Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game

In an AFC Championship Game littered with contentious officiating, a moment early in the fourth quarter was the most chaotic of all. With the score knotted 20-20, the Chiefs had a second-and-9 and Patrick Mahomes threw incomplete to Jerick McKinnon. On the ensuing third-and-9, Mahomes fired incomplete again and the Bengals appeared to have a stop. Both units left the field as special teamers trotted on.
CINCINNATI, OH
Travis Kelce: ‘Burrowhead my (expletive),’ calls Cincinnati mayor ‘jabroni’

Travis Kelce’s victory lap started moments after the Chiefs punched their ticket back to the Super Bowl. After beating the Bengals 23-20 on a last minute field goal, Patrick Mahomes was being interviewed by the CBS crew. Some Cincinnati players had begun referring to Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead” because Joe Burrow hadn’t lost there prior to Sunday, so while Mahomes was answering an unrelated question, Kelce crashed the interview and screamed a message.
CINCINNATI, OH
Only 1 ex-Patriot likely playing in 2023 Super Bowl

When the Chiefs and Eagles take the field for Super Bowl LVII, there will likely only be one former Patriots player among them. Chiefs guard Joe Thuney is the lone player with a stop in Foxborough on either active roster. The Pro Bowler was a standout during his first five seasons in New England and parlayed that into a five-year, $80 million payday with Kansas City in 2021.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Super Bowl 2023 betting odds: Eagles were underdogs for ‘a few minutes’ vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently favored to win Super Bowl LVI -- after initially opening up as underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab, the spread from BetMGM for this year’s Super Bowl initially had Kansas City as a 1.5-point favorite before things quickly moved in Philly’s favor “a few minutes after the line was posted.” By Monday morning, the betting odds had settled upon the Eagles as the slight favorite to win the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Eagles NFC Champions: Where to buy Eagles NFC Championship gear online

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl and what better way to celebrate than with some new gear?. The Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship 31-7 on Sunday, Jan. 29. This is the Eagles’ fourth trip to the Super Bowl. Their most recent trip was in 2018 against the New England Patriots. Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship T-Shirts, sweatshirts, jerseys, hats and more are now available on Fanatics.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Predictions for 10 Patriots free agents on offense (and a longsnapper)

With the salary cap now set for 2023, the Patriots can look to some of their in-house free agents if they want to work on extensions before free agency opens in March. New England has 10 players slated to hit free agency on the offensive side of the ball, including some homegrown staples like Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris. So who will be in Foxborough back next season?
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NFL Draft 2023: Here are 23 prospects the Patriots could take in Round 1

The time for actual football is done for now. Instead, it’s on to NFL Draft season for the next few months. For the New England Patriots, that means it’s time to start building for the future, from the No. 14 overall pick and beyond. For many fans, it means hoping the team will draft a top-flight wide receiver and fearing they draft another FCS guard or Division II safety they’ve never heard of.
ALABAMA STATE
