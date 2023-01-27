Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
Missouri prepares to play LSU as the 'dog days' of February begin
COLUMBIA - Missouri hosts Louisiana State University Wednesday night as the Tigers resume SEC play following a win against then No. 12 Iowa State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. LSU comes into the game on an eight game losing streak, but has won against Missouri the last eight times the teams have met.
Advocates plea to stop execution of Missouri man
COLUMBIA - Leonard "Raheem" Taylor is set to be executed next Tuesday. He was convicted of the quadruple murder of his girlfriend and her three young children. Back in December of 2004, Taylor's girlfriend, Angela Rowe, and her three children were found shot to death in their St. Louis area home.
Boone County suspends Ashland recycling program
ASHLAND - The Boone County Solid Waste committee has indefinitely suspended the city of Ashland's recycling program. Residents' recycling materials are currently being tossed into the dump with trash and other solid waste, according to a Facebook post by the city. The city announced the county removed its sole recycling...
George Washington Carver School to convert into senior apartment complex
FULTON — George Washington Carver School is set to begin renovations to become a new senior living apartment complex for Fulton residents. The Missouri Housing Development Commission recently granted approval for the Carver School Apartments. According to the Kingdom of Callaway Historical Society, Carver School Apartments will feature 33...
Isle of Capri Casino Hotel reopens after water line break
BOONEVILLE — The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel reopened at 5 p.m. Tuesday following a water line break. The company announced on Facebook around 12:20 p.m. that it would temporarily close due to the break. A spokesperson told KOMU 8 the water main break was outside the building but...
Columbia Housing Authority awarded funds for Kinney Point Resource Center
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced Tuesday morning that it received $50,000 in funding to be put toward renovating the recently purchased Kinney Point Resource Center. The funds come from the Veterans United Foundation and adds to the previously awarded tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development...
Fulton Girls basketball takes care of business against Tolton
FULTON-The Fulton High School girls basketball team took on Tolton on Tuesday night. The game was back in forth early as Jullian Aholt gets the three to go for Trailblazers. Kier Henderson later in the first half, gets the and 1 bucket to go to give Fulton the lead back.
Judge orders county clerk to add Chuck Basye to Columbia school board election ballot
COLUMBIA – Former Missouri representative Chuck Basye will appear on Columbia's April school board election ballot. In a two-page order filed Tuesday, Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs directed County Clerk Brianna Lennon to add Basye's name to the list of candidates for school board. It comes after Judge Jacobs...
Stakeholders share feelings ahead of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board first training session
COLUMBIA − Both returning and new members of Columbia’s Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) are meeting Wednesday evening for the first of two training sessions after a nearly six-month pause. The city council voted to suspend the CPRB meetings in August 2022 after months of infighting, resignations and...
MU uses to $2 million grant to avert student threats
COLUMBIA — Researchers at the University of Missouri are using a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help identify and avert threats students or others may make on school grounds involving potential harm to themselves or others. According to a press release from the university,...
Trailer home near Hallsville considered a loss after Tuesday morning fire
BOONE COUNTY — Authorities shut down a northern Boone County highway Tuesday morning as the result of a trailer fire. Officials said the cause of the fire was caused by an accidental electrical malfunction. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded around 9:30 a.m. to Highway OO, just west...
No injuries reported at Jefferson City structure fire Monday morning
JEFFERSON CITY - Firefighters with the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday morning. The fire happened at U.S. Rents on Industrial Drive around 10 a.m. U.S. Rents employees told the department they saw fire in the lower retail area of the business, according to a news release.
Crash in Morgan County kills 1 driver, injures another
MORGAN COUNTY - A 20-year-old driver died in a car crash Sunday night on U.S. Highway 50. Bridget Burgoon, 20, of St. Louis, was traveling westbound on Highway 50 when slick road conditions caused her to lose control of her vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle spun out and collided with another vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 50.
“Rodney King survived. Tyre didn’t”: STL NAACP briefed by FBI in response to Memphis police fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The FBI reached out to NAACP chapters including the one is St. Louis on Friday. The briefing came ahead of the graphic video that showed deadly police brutality by Memphis police. Federal authorities alerted the organization of what to expect from the body camera footage and encouraged peaceful protesting.
Frederick Douglass High School receives unique teaching distinction
COLUMBIA – Frederick Douglass High School in Columbia has become the only school in the state to become a “Level 2 Certified High Reliability School." It's a unique national recognition for effective teaching. Marzano Resources takes the applications and gives out the certifications. The program was created to...
Emergency shelters work together to prepare for more guests as cold temperatures move in
JEFFERSON CITY - As temperatures drop this week, emergency shelters that are at capacity are finding ways to work together. Mariah Luebbering, chair member of the Jefferson City Room at the Inn (JCRATI), said this is the second year the organization has been open. "Catholic Charities has requested that we...
City of Columbia workers protest against wages, transportation cuts ahead of CBA negotiations
COLUMBIA — About 50 City of Columbia Public Works and Utilities employees took to City Hall Monday night to demand improved pay and protest against pending transportation cuts. The protest, organized by the Local 955 affiliate of LiUNA (Laborers' International Union of North America) and the Missouri Jobs with...
Boone County Commission to host community information sessions for ARPA funds
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission will host public information meetings about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution, according to the department. The sessions will start Tuesday, Feb. 7. The commission said presentations will include information about the application process, timeline and disbursement schedule for ARPA funding. The...
Battle blows out Boonville on day one of Southern Boone Classic
ASHLAND- Battle and Boonville boys basketball were Monday's first match-up for the Southern Boone Classic. The Pirates came out ready in the first quarter with fast plays, like Jackson Johns finding Caidyn Hazel for a layup. However, the fire in them slowly started to diminish once the Spartans were warmed up.
Judge sets joint status hearing for three defendants in shooting death of Battle High student
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge set a joint status hearing for three young men accused of being involved in shooting death of 15-year-old Aubry Doxley in February 2022. Oscar Ashford, 18, Tavan Williams-Patrick, 17, and Samarion Robins, 17, are all charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
