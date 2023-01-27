ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Missouri prepares to play LSU as the 'dog days' of February begin

COLUMBIA - Missouri hosts Louisiana State University Wednesday night as the Tigers resume SEC play following a win against then No. 12 Iowa State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. LSU comes into the game on an eight game losing streak, but has won against Missouri the last eight times the teams have met.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Advocates plea to stop execution of Missouri man

COLUMBIA - Leonard "Raheem" Taylor is set to be executed next Tuesday. He was convicted of the quadruple murder of his girlfriend and her three young children. Back in December of 2004, Taylor's girlfriend, Angela Rowe, and her three children were found shot to death in their St. Louis area home.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Boone County suspends Ashland recycling program

ASHLAND - The Boone County Solid Waste committee has indefinitely suspended the city of Ashland's recycling program. Residents' recycling materials are currently being tossed into the dump with trash and other solid waste, according to a Facebook post by the city. The city announced the county removed its sole recycling...
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

George Washington Carver School to convert into senior apartment complex

FULTON — George Washington Carver School is set to begin renovations to become a new senior living apartment complex for Fulton residents. The Missouri Housing Development Commission recently granted approval for the Carver School Apartments. According to the Kingdom of Callaway Historical Society, Carver School Apartments will feature 33...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Isle of Capri Casino Hotel reopens after water line break

BOONEVILLE — The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel reopened at 5 p.m. Tuesday following a water line break. The company announced on Facebook around 12:20 p.m. that it would temporarily close due to the break. A spokesperson told KOMU 8 the water main break was outside the building but...
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

Columbia Housing Authority awarded funds for Kinney Point Resource Center

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced Tuesday morning that it received $50,000 in funding to be put toward renovating the recently purchased Kinney Point Resource Center. The funds come from the Veterans United Foundation and adds to the previously awarded tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Fulton Girls basketball takes care of business against Tolton

FULTON-The Fulton High School girls basketball team took on Tolton on Tuesday night. The game was back in forth early as Jullian Aholt gets the three to go for Trailblazers. Kier Henderson later in the first half, gets the and 1 bucket to go to give Fulton the lead back.
FULTON, MO
KOMU

MU uses to $2 million grant to avert student threats

COLUMBIA — Researchers at the University of Missouri are using a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help identify and avert threats students or others may make on school grounds involving potential harm to themselves or others. According to a press release from the university,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Crash in Morgan County kills 1 driver, injures another

MORGAN COUNTY - A 20-year-old driver died in a car crash Sunday night on U.S. Highway 50. Bridget Burgoon, 20, of St. Louis, was traveling westbound on Highway 50 when slick road conditions caused her to lose control of her vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle spun out and collided with another vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 50.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Frederick Douglass High School receives unique teaching distinction

COLUMBIA – Frederick Douglass High School in Columbia has become the only school in the state to become a “Level 2 Certified High Reliability School." It's a unique national recognition for effective teaching. Marzano Resources takes the applications and gives out the certifications. The program was created to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Boone County Commission to host community information sessions for ARPA funds

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission will host public information meetings about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution, according to the department. The sessions will start Tuesday, Feb. 7. The commission said presentations will include information about the application process, timeline and disbursement schedule for ARPA funding. The...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Battle blows out Boonville on day one of Southern Boone Classic

ASHLAND- Battle and Boonville boys basketball were Monday's first match-up for the Southern Boone Classic. The Pirates came out ready in the first quarter with fast plays, like Jackson Johns finding Caidyn Hazel for a layup. However, the fire in them slowly started to diminish once the Spartans were warmed up.
BOONVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy