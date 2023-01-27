How to enter NOAA’s student photo contest

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is holding a national “Picture Climate Change Student Photo Contest“.

The contest is an educational tool to illustrate the changes that can be observed in our changing climate. Along with the photo submission, students will need to write a brief summary explaining why and how climate change plays a role in what they observe.

This could be an opportunity for Southwest Florida students, as Hurricane Ian offered our community several examples of climate issues in real-time.

Though climate change did not cause Ian to form and is not generating more hurricanes than in years before, something climate change may very well be doing is impacting the strength and forward speed of storms.

In recent decades a trend has been noticed of stronger and slower-moving hurricanes across the ocean (systems like Hurricanes Dorian, Florence and Harvey). This could be a result of warmer ocean temperatures (allowing storms that organize to grow stronger) but also weaker steering currents with a warmer atmosphere (allowing storms to move slowly, much like Ian did over our area).

Last year’s winners included photos of drought-stricken areas in the western United States, wildfire images and crop photos.

Entries are due no later than February 15th. For the rules, information on how to enter, and more about the contest, follow this link here.