Coal Grove, OH

wchstv.com

Two men charged, third sought in connection with Vinton theft investigation

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Two men were charged and a third is sought in connection with a theft investigation in Vinton County, Ohio, deputies said. Forrest Blevins, 61, and Harry Heeter, 58, both of Wellston, Ohio, are charged with theft and breaking and entering after an incident at Steelial Construction on Monday, according to a news release from the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Sheriff's office: Suspects sought in theft investigation at Hurricane car wash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation in Hurricane. Deputies said two people pictured on surveillance video are accused of stealing items from K O Car Wash in Hurricane, the sheriff’s office said. The car wash is located at 3846 Teays Valley Road.
HURRICANE, WV
wchstv.com

Man taken into custody after barricade situation in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Gallia County deputies said a man who barricaded into an apartment after threatening to harm himself was taken into custody over the weekend. The standoff began about 6:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to a home on Hawthorne Lane after receiving a report that had man had a gun and was threatening to use it on himself, according to a news release from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Ohio man charged after dozens of dogs found dead, others malnourished

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was charged after investigators found dozens of dead animals and even more emaciated dogs in Pike County, deputies said. Wyndan Skye, 62, of Piketon is charged with fifth-degree animal cruelty after deputies said they found more than 40 dead dogs and chickens and 80 other dogs in various states of malnutrition, according to a news release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Shooting reported on Wertz Avenue in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:32 a.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a son shot his father Monday on Wertz Avenue during an altercation. Douglas Crowder, 59, of Montgomery was taken to the hospital in stable condition following a shooting that was reported about 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Police find Marshall University student dead on campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report a Marshall University student was found dead on campus Sunday morning. Marshall police responded to campus about 10:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. The student was found in a residence hall, according to Marshall University communications director Leah Payne. Payne said police...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston missing man found safe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:44 p.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a man reported missing has been found. Walter Smith, 66, was found safe Monday evening, police said. Smith had been missing since Friday. ORIGINAL STORY. Charleston police officers need your help to find a missing man. Walter Lee...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

First West Virginian in Space Force honored in Putnam County

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first West Virginian to be in the new Space Force branch of the U.S. Military was honored by the Putnam County Commission Tuesday. The branch was created in 2019 under the Trump administration. "Putnam county is where I spent most of my time. Running...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

