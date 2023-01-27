Read full article on original website
Deputies: Two arrested at break-in, where copper wire was stripped from components
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people were arrested after Kanawha County deputies said they were found at the scene of a business where copper wire had been stripped from electrical components and multiple electrical mechanisms had suffered extensive damage. Randy Lee Justice, 43, of Handley and Brandy Nichole...
Two men charged, third sought in connection with Vinton theft investigation
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Two men were charged and a third is sought in connection with a theft investigation in Vinton County, Ohio, deputies said. Forrest Blevins, 61, and Harry Heeter, 58, both of Wellston, Ohio, are charged with theft and breaking and entering after an incident at Steelial Construction on Monday, according to a news release from the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Ohio BCI investigating after deputy shoots suspect in Jackson County, Ohio
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating after it said a deputy shot and killed a suspect Tuesday afternoon in Jackson County, Ohio. Steven Irwin, a spokesperson for Attorney General David Yost, said the shooting happened about 3 p.m. Not many details have...
Sheriff's office: Suspects sought in theft investigation at Hurricane car wash
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation in Hurricane. Deputies said two people pictured on surveillance video are accused of stealing items from K O Car Wash in Hurricane, the sheriff’s office said. The car wash is located at 3846 Teays Valley Road.
Deputies: Woman charged after destroying items at home, threatening her parents
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a woman who was showing signs of impairment and acting erratically faces multiple charges after she began destroying items at a home and threatening to physically harm her parents. Brittany D. Copen, 30, was arrested after an incident reported Sunday...
Man taken into custody after barricade situation in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Gallia County deputies said a man who barricaded into an apartment after threatening to harm himself was taken into custody over the weekend. The standoff began about 6:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to a home on Hawthorne Lane after receiving a report that had man had a gun and was threatening to use it on himself, according to a news release from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies seeking public's help identifying suspect in debit card theft investigation
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Kanawha County are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in a debit card theft investigation accused of claiming another person’s wallet and using the victim’s debit card. A wallet that was reported missing out of Charleston was...
Ohio man charged after dozens of dogs found dead, others malnourished
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was charged after investigators found dozens of dead animals and even more emaciated dogs in Pike County, deputies said. Wyndan Skye, 62, of Piketon is charged with fifth-degree animal cruelty after deputies said they found more than 40 dead dogs and chickens and 80 other dogs in various states of malnutrition, according to a news release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
Kanawha County Loudendale residents seek help after multiple accidents involving trees
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Overgrown trees are causing concern in the Loudendale area, and this morning, what everyone who drives down this road fears happened: A tree fell on a pregnant woman's car while she was driving down Cane Fork Road. The woman was hurt, and while her injuries were not life-threatening, the residents say enough is enough.
Shooting reported on Wertz Avenue in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:32 a.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a son shot his father Monday on Wertz Avenue during an altercation. Douglas Crowder, 59, of Montgomery was taken to the hospital in stable condition following a shooting that was reported about 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
Huntington police seek public's help finding teenage girl reported missing
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teenage girl who has been reported missing. Rylee Tanner, 16, was last seen in the 800 block of Ninth Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Huntington Police Department. Tanner had...
Sheriff: Youth accused of threatening school shooting arrested in Jackson County, W.Va.
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Jackson County, West Virginia, report a juvenile was arrested Sunday after being accused of making threats in regard to a potential shooting at Ripley Middle School. A male has been charged with terroristic threats and is awaiting placement in a juvenile detention...
Charleston Restaurant Week shows support for Regal Apartments fire victims
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Restaurant Week kicks off in Charleston, but this year some owners will be serving up kindness. The Regal Apartments fire created a ripple effect across the city as residents, lawmakers and now business owners dropped everything to support the 35 families now homeless. "When you...
Charleston firefighters release more details after Regal fire cause ruled undetermined
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Regal Apartments building in Charleston that was destroyed by a fire wasn’t required to have a full sprinkler system because of its age, but firefighters said the owners could face fines because their fire alarms system didn’t sound during Wednesday’s blaze.
Police find Marshall University student dead on campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report a Marshall University student was found dead on campus Sunday morning. Marshall police responded to campus about 10:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. The student was found in a residence hall, according to Marshall University communications director Leah Payne. Payne said police...
Charleston missing man found safe
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:44 p.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a man reported missing has been found. Walter Smith, 66, was found safe Monday evening, police said. Smith had been missing since Friday. ORIGINAL STORY. Charleston police officers need your help to find a missing man. Walter Lee...
First West Virginian in Space Force honored in Putnam County
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first West Virginian to be in the new Space Force branch of the U.S. Military was honored by the Putnam County Commission Tuesday. The branch was created in 2019 under the Trump administration. "Putnam county is where I spent most of my time. Running...
West Virginia Auto Show returns to capital city starting Friday, Feb. 3
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anyone shopping for a new vehicle or who just wants to see the latest shiny new rides will have a smorgasbord to sample from this weekend in the capital city. The 2023 West Virginia International Auto Show will roll into town Friday, Feb. 3, and...
More than $4 million in funding awarded to Boyd County for water, tourism, nonprofits
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear awarded Boyd County more than $4 million for various water, tourism and nonprofit projects Monday. The $4.1 million in funding comes from Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program and the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a news release from Beshear’s office.
'I feel like I'm going to fall apart': Apartment fire survivors still processing loss
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents of the Regal Apartment building that was destroyed in a fire last week in Charleston said they are still processing the loss and hope they are not forgotten. "I'm trying to hang in there, but I feel like I’m going to fall apart," Regal...
