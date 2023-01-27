Read full article on original website
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
northwestmoinfo.com
Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention
(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
kcur.org
The Neck was the heart of Independence’s Black community, until the city demolished it
When Nancy Copridge Harris thinks about her childhood home, the first memories are happy ones. Copridge Harris grew up with her parents and seven siblings at 512 W. Nettleton Ave. in Independence, Missouri. Cherry, peach and pear trees dotted the neighborhood. On any given day, she’d find neighbors walking through...
Royals narrow down potential site for $2B ballpark district to 4 to 5 locations
The Kansas City Royals are getting a better idea of where their proposed $2 billion ballpark district will be located.
kcur.org
Black Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter files discrimination lawsuit alleging hostile workplace
A Black 20-year veteran of the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department has filed a federal lawsuit alleging he was discriminated against for nearly his entire two decades at the department. Leejamahl A. Washington says the retaliation intensified after he testified during the trial of Jyan Harris, another Black former KCKFD...
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
New area code coming to Kansas City area
The Missouri Public Service Commission announced it will soon begin to implement the new area code of 975 in the Kansas City region.
North Kansas City Schools announces hiring of next superintendent
North Kansas City Schools announces it hired Dr. Rochel Daniels as the district's next superintendent.
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
KMBC.com
Kansas City home in Carriage Hill Estates Neighborhood offers elaborate Chiefs light show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City home in Carriage Hill Estates Neighborhood offers elaborate Chiefs light show. While you still might see some Kansas City homes with Christmas lights on, there's one with lights dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs. A home in the 4200 block of NE 60th...
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
DOP Donuts in downtown Overland Park closes its doors
A popular doughnut shop in downtown Overland Park has closed its food truck following a permit dispute with the city.
Know where your meat comes from? For KC shoppers, it’s in a vending machine outside this popular coffee spot
If a farm-to-table beef vending machine is going to successfully plug into a hungry market, Tim Haer has just the place to meet the challenge, he said. “Kansas City — at one point in time — had the largest stockyard in the nation and we were known as Cowtown USA,” noted the startup worker-turned-Green Grass The post Know where your meat comes from? For KC shoppers, it’s in a vending machine outside this popular coffee spot appeared first on Startland News.
ATF Kansas City responds to shooting scene at Target in Omaha, Nebraska
The ATF Kansas City assisted in responding to a shooting scene around noon Tuesday at a Target near 178th Street and West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.
tourcounsel.com
Brookside Shops | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
Brookside Shops is striking due to its structure, being a very quiet space, perfect for walking and spending a good weekend. In this mall you can find many stores to go shopping, good restaurants to enjoy gastronomy, and warm spaces. Featured Shopping Stores: World's Window, COCO brookside, Lauren Alexandra, Lady...
martincitytelegraph.com
Owen Buckley, owner of Red Bridge Shopping Center, to discuss grocery store in public meeting tonight
Various speakers will provide updates on Sun Fresh, Barstow construction, 103rd Street flood prevention plans, and Bannister Rd. gas station construction. Tonight’s Center Planning and Development Council meeting will include speakers on a variety of topics that impact neighborhoods in south Kansas City. The meeting will be held at the Trailside Center, 9901 Holmes Rd., starting at 7 pm, Tuesday, January 31.
Man dies in fall from catwalk Monday at Clay County business
Authorities are investigating after an employee fell “three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks” in Randolph, Missouri. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
smeharbinger.net
Where Now?: Missouri’s new law illegalizing homeless sleeping in public impacts Kansas City’s homeless community
The Missouri Legislature’s House Bill 1606 went into effect on Jan. 1, banning sleeping on state land, including public parks and under bridges. Perpetrators can now receive a Class C misdemeanor after multiple offenses. While Kansas hasn’t prohibited sleeping on state property, homeless people who spend the night on...
WIBW
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
New Mexican BBQ restaurant to open on Kansas City’s Troost Avenue
Barbacoa, a local Mexican barbecue restaurant, is taking the spot of Urban Café on Troost Avenue in Kansas City and hopes to open in April.
