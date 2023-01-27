Read full article on original website
Rochester's Tuesday afternoon forecast
Cold air is in place today and it's helping give the lake-effect snow showers a boost over the region. Others are basking in sunshine, especially across the Finger Lakes. Meteorologist James Gilbert has the forecast breakdown here:. Rochester’s Tuesday afternoon forecast. Cold air is in place today and it's...
Dive into cold waters at Rochester Polar Plunge 2023
Those who register will be plunging into the waters of Charlotte Beach.
Antisemitic flyers, candy canes distributed in Irondequoit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plastic baggies containing candy canes and antisemitic flyers were left at the end of several driveways in an Irondequoit neighborhood Sunday, officials with the Town of Irondequoit confirmed. The radical flyers inside the clear sandwich bags blame prominent Jewish individuals for a variety of perceived social issues. These include allegedly “eliminating […]
Rochester's Monday morning forecast
Cold air is here and will stick around through the rest of the week. It will come with snow showers both Tuesday and Friday. Your forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert is here. Rochester’s Monday morning forecast. Cold air is here and will stick around through the rest of the...
Ontario County man issued appearance ticket for stealing truck
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Cody P. Betts, 35 of Gorham, NY was issued an appearance ticket for grand larceny for stealing a truck from Mott Road in the Town of Seneca on November 2. That vehicle was recovered in Rochester. Betts is scheduled to appear in the Seneca Town Court...
Good Question: Will Rochester’s emergency animal hospital return to 24-hour service?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been almost one year since Rochester’s only 24-hour emergency animal hospital reduced its hours. Will it return to 24-hour service?. As a dog mom herself, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam had to take her pup to the emergency vet late at night more than once. Thankfully, he turned out to be totally fine both times.
Five Can’t Miss Shows in Rochester This February
We can’t predict if there is ever going to be any significant snow in Rochester this winter, but we can predict you’ll have a blast if you follow our recommendations for live music in February. As much as we’d like to have at least some of the white stuff to enjoy, hopefully not enough to impede your access to any of these shows or to cause any weather-related cancellations. Get out there and support your local bands and venues.
Lights out on Empire Blvd. in Penfield raising safety concerns
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Empire Boulevard in Penfield is drawing some concerns from residents who say there are one too many streetlights out on the roadway from roughly Irondequoit Creek to Abraham Lincoln Park. “In terms of how many lights were talking about, I believe it is in the 15 to 20 light range,” said Chris Tenea […]
Third victim dies in Kathy Drive stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta. Rajab A. Banahi was arrested and accused of murdering of his parents, Ali M. Banahi and Mastoora Banahi, on January 11. Court documents claim he caused blunt force trauma and stabbed each of them multiple times with a […]
News 8 at 6: Web show Sunday, January 29
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City, News 8 at 6 has moved online. See a condensed version of our 6 p.m. show here. Irondequoit police are investigating after clear plastic bags containing antisemitic flyers and candy canes were distributed in an Irondequoit neighborhood, the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester […]
RPD: Suspect drives car through Comedy at the Carlson, Record Archive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two prominent businesses were damaged overnight Monday, police confirmed. They did not specify whether the incidents are related, or whether the suspect is the same in both cases. According to a Tuesday morning tweet from East Avenue’s Record Archive, a suspect attempted to drive their car through the glass front doors […]
Code violations found at scene of fatal house fire on Hancock St.
There is no Certificate of Occupancy found for the property, nor any records of units recently passing a lead test.
Mom delivers her baby in passenger seat of a car in LaFayette: ‘It happened so fast’
LaFayette, NY — Katy Curtis’ contractions were about 10 minutes apart Friday, so she and her husband figured they had time to get to the doctor’s office. As they drove down LaFayette Road, Katy’s water broke. Stefan pulled over and called 911. Katy was sitting in...
Rochester police investigate stabbing on Myrtle Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a stabbing on Myrtle Street in Rochester. According to Rochester police, officers were called to a home on Myrtle Street around 6:30 p.m. They found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong […]
Students ‘deliberately inappropriately’ restrained 214 times in recent years, NY says
Albany, N.Y. — State investigators found staff at New York schools serving children with disabilities intentionally misused physical restraints on students dozens of times annually in recent years, records obtained by the Times Union show. The Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, a state agency...
Closing arguments in Brighton Whole Foods lawsuit begin Tuesday
Dan Daniele of the Daniele Family Company expects the Whole Foods location and the rest of the plaza's tenants to open early this year.
Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
RPD: Man and woman stabbed after argument in Rochester
Police determined both victims were involved in a conflict that turned physical, resulting in the stab wounds.
Rochester man comes home to apartment fire, man eating his food, wearing his clothes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is in custody after he allegedly set an apartment on fire, donned the clothes of the homeowner, and began eating his food, officials with the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) said Tuesday. According to the RFD, the second floor tenant of a Saratoga Avenue apartment complex came home Monday […]
