Town Of Pittsford, NY

rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Tuesday afternoon forecast

Cold air is in place today and it's helping give the lake-effect snow showers a boost over the region. Others are basking in sunshine, especially across the Finger Lakes. Meteorologist James Gilbert has the forecast breakdown here:. Rochester’s Tuesday afternoon forecast. Cold air is in place today and it's...
ROCHESTER, NY
News Channel 34

Antisemitic flyers, candy canes distributed in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plastic baggies containing candy canes and antisemitic flyers were left at the end of several driveways in an Irondequoit neighborhood Sunday, officials with the Town of Irondequoit confirmed. The radical flyers inside the clear sandwich bags blame prominent Jewish individuals for a variety of perceived social issues. These include allegedly “eliminating […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Monday morning forecast

Cold air is here and will stick around through the rest of the week. It will come with snow showers both Tuesday and Friday. Your forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert is here. Rochester’s Monday morning forecast. Cold air is here and will stick around through the rest of the...
ROCHESTER, NY
NYS Music

Five Can’t Miss Shows in Rochester This February

We can’t predict if there is ever going to be any significant snow in Rochester this winter, but we can predict you’ll have a blast if you follow our recommendations for live music in February. As much as we’d like to have at least some of the white stuff to enjoy, hopefully not enough to impede your access to any of these shows or to cause any weather-related cancellations. Get out there and support your local bands and venues.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Lights out on Empire Blvd. in Penfield raising safety concerns

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Empire Boulevard in Penfield is drawing some concerns from residents who say there are one too many streetlights out on the roadway from roughly Irondequoit Creek to Abraham Lincoln Park. “In terms of how many lights were talking about, I believe it is in the 15 to 20 light range,” said Chris Tenea […]
PENFIELD, NY
News 8 WROC

Third victim dies in Kathy Drive stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta. Rajab A. Banahi was arrested and accused of murdering of his parents, Ali M. Banahi and Mastoora Banahi, on January 11. Court documents claim he caused blunt force trauma and stabbed each of them multiple times with a […]
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 at 6: Web show Sunday, January 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City, News 8 at 6 has moved online. See a condensed version of our 6 p.m. show here. Irondequoit police are investigating after clear plastic bags containing antisemitic flyers and candy canes were distributed in an Irondequoit neighborhood, the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Suspect drives car through Comedy at the Carlson, Record Archive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two prominent businesses were damaged overnight Monday, police confirmed. They did not specify whether the incidents are related, or whether the suspect is the same in both cases. According to a Tuesday morning tweet from East Avenue’s Record Archive, a suspect attempted to drive their car through the glass front doors […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate stabbing on Myrtle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a stabbing on Myrtle Street in Rochester. According to Rochester police, officers were called to a home on Myrtle Street around 6:30 p.m. They found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

