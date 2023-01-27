ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

CBS Boston

5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close

BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender.   There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Massachusetts gun laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun safety laws in place in the Bay State following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
amherstindy.org

Mode Shift #3: Supporting Sustainable, Equitable Transportation. It’s Time To Finish Amherst’s Bicycle And Pedestrian Network Map And Plan

Just over four years ago, Amherst released its first ever draft Bicycle and Pedestrian Network plan. The plan has never been finalized. The piece that was and is lacking is the final network map. This column overviews the development of the draft pedestrian and bicycle plan, its overall recommendations and contributions, the thinking that went into the final revisions of the network map, and how it is that these were never put together into a final plan. It calls for Amherst to finish the pedestrian and bicycle network map and plan, and start using it. It can be used to build a prioritization plan, help the town apply for grants, and set out a plan for designing, funding, and building a complete and robust bike and pedestrian network.
AMHERST, MA
iBerkshires.com

Joanne Passing on Ownership of Elm Street Luncheonette

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Joanne Longton's been behind the counter at her Elm Street diner for nearly a half century. But not after Monday. She's handing over her spatula and heading to retirement after 48 years. Joanne's Elm Street Luncheonette will be under new ownership but she expects it will...
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Chicopee reflects on death of former Fire Chief Burkott

CHICOPEE – The Chicopee Fire Department announced the death of former Fire Chief Stephen Burkott on Jan. 14. Burkott was a member of the department for 42 years before retiring in 2015. The Chicopee Fire Department released a statement that read “[Fire] Chief [Daniel] Stamborski and the men and...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Gardner: $155,000 for a five-bedroom home

Roque Rocha bought the property at 81 Stuart Street, Gardner, from John W Dooley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $118. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,750 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
GARDNER, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks

When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

Chicopee author highlights history of Mount Tom playhouse

CHICOPEE – Author, playwright and historian Jacqueline T. Lynch is highlighting her historical deep dive on the history of Mount Tom’s former playhouse in a presentation on Feb. 7 at the South Hadley Senior Center at 5:30 p.m. The Chicopee-based writer will showcase an informational talk on her 2017 book “Comedy and Tragedy on the Mountain: 70 years of Summer Theatre on Mt. Tom, Holyoke, Massachusetts.”
CHICOPEE, MA

