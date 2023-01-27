Just over four years ago, Amherst released its first ever draft Bicycle and Pedestrian Network plan. The plan has never been finalized. The piece that was and is lacking is the final network map. This column overviews the development of the draft pedestrian and bicycle plan, its overall recommendations and contributions, the thinking that went into the final revisions of the network map, and how it is that these were never put together into a final plan. It calls for Amherst to finish the pedestrian and bicycle network map and plan, and start using it. It can be used to build a prioritization plan, help the town apply for grants, and set out a plan for designing, funding, and building a complete and robust bike and pedestrian network.

