Removed by mayor, former Holyoke Historical Commission chair explores legal options
HOLYOKE — After a recent 90-minute hearing, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia dismissed Paola Ferrario from the Holyoke Historical Commission on Jan. 27. Paola Ferrario’s time as the commission’s chair ended with a single line: “I hereby remove you from the Historical Commission effective immediately.”. Ferrario’s three-year...
5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close
BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender. There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August.
iBerkshires.com
Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
Daycare facility asking for donations after massive fire in Springfield
That massive fire in the North End of Springfield on Saturday night forced a childcare facility to relocate.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Aftermath of massive fire on Main Street in Springfield
The families impacted are being temporarily placed in hotels nearby until they can provide other housing options.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Massachusetts gun laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun safety laws in place in the Bay State following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what...
amherstindy.org
Mode Shift #3: Supporting Sustainable, Equitable Transportation. It’s Time To Finish Amherst’s Bicycle And Pedestrian Network Map And Plan
Just over four years ago, Amherst released its first ever draft Bicycle and Pedestrian Network plan. The plan has never been finalized. The piece that was and is lacking is the final network map. This column overviews the development of the draft pedestrian and bicycle plan, its overall recommendations and contributions, the thinking that went into the final revisions of the network map, and how it is that these were never put together into a final plan. It calls for Amherst to finish the pedestrian and bicycle network map and plan, and start using it. It can be used to build a prioritization plan, help the town apply for grants, and set out a plan for designing, funding, and building a complete and robust bike and pedestrian network.
Election 2023: Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno raises $146k for re-election from roster of power players
SPRINGFIELD — December was a time for giving —including giving to Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s political campaign committee which raked in $146,000 during the final month of 2022 from a who’s-who list of Western Massachusetts movers and shakers. The number brings Sarno’s cash-on-hand to $301,000,...
iBerkshires.com
Joanne Passing on Ownership of Elm Street Luncheonette
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Joanne Longton's been behind the counter at her Elm Street diner for nearly a half century. But not after Monday. She's handing over her spatula and heading to retirement after 48 years. Joanne's Elm Street Luncheonette will be under new ownership but she expects it will...
thereminder.com
Chicopee reflects on death of former Fire Chief Burkott
CHICOPEE – The Chicopee Fire Department announced the death of former Fire Chief Stephen Burkott on Jan. 14. Burkott was a member of the department for 42 years before retiring in 2015. The Chicopee Fire Department released a statement that read “[Fire] Chief [Daniel] Stamborski and the men and...
10 most expensive homes sold in Hampshire County Jan. 22-29
A house in Easthampton that sold for $531,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampshire County between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $310,088. The average price per square foot was $231.
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Gardner: $155,000 for a five-bedroom home
Roque Rocha bought the property at 81 Stuart Street, Gardner, from John W Dooley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $118. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,750 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Miss Western Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant held in Chicopee
The Miss Western Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant took place this afternoon in Chicopee.
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks
When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
Westfield Air Show explains why parking isn’t free this year
The Westfield Air Show returns in May but something new this year is that parking will not be free.
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
Springfield golf course to host U.S. Junior Amateur Championship
A Springfield golf course has been chosen to host The United States Junior Amateur Championship.
thereminder.com
Chicopee author highlights history of Mount Tom playhouse
CHICOPEE – Author, playwright and historian Jacqueline T. Lynch is highlighting her historical deep dive on the history of Mount Tom’s former playhouse in a presentation on Feb. 7 at the South Hadley Senior Center at 5:30 p.m. The Chicopee-based writer will showcase an informational talk on her 2017 book “Comedy and Tragedy on the Mountain: 70 years of Summer Theatre on Mt. Tom, Holyoke, Massachusetts.”
A new Colleen is preparing to be crowned in Holyoke
West Springfield residents are getting ready to salute their new Colleen.
