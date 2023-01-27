ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For a glimpse of SoMa’s future, look to its funky startup past

By Craig Lee/The Examiner, By Owen Thomas | Examiner columnist |
 4 days ago
Rincon Hill neighborhood buildings as seen on Monday, June 13, 2022. Craig Lee/The Examiner

I chuckle when I think about the latest screed about San Francisco being a failed city . It’s typically when I’m pushing my way onto a crowded N-Judah, lining up at a BART escalator or struggling from stall to stall at the Ferry Building.

Maybe it’s like Yogi Berra once said: Nobody goes there anymore, it’s too crowded.

But it’s clear that The City’s recovery remains uneven. The Embarcadero teems with tourists and traffic regularly backs up to the Bay Bridge, while SoMa is a ghost town of new glistening towers and cold empty sidewalks. If a tech-town zombie apocalypse fits your preferred narrative about San Francisco, that’s the place to look for it. Before the pandemic, tech companies made up most of San Francisco’s 10 largest private employers, but now, they’re contracting. The cumulative effect of companies that have left town, gone all or mostly remote, or laid off thousands of workers is palpable.

Transit ridership remains far below its early 2020 levels. The agency’s numbers show that exits at downtown stations are down roughly 75% and ridership overall is down by two-thirds. Muni is at about 56% of pre-pandemic ridership.

Future Bars owner Doug Dalton, whose establishments stretch from SoMa to North Beach, said business has only really picked up when conferences are in town. It’s helped that events have been “back to back to back,” he said. J.P. Morgan’s big health care event returned to The City this month after two years of virtual meetings.

La Mar, the Peruvian ceviche destination on the Embarcadero, had a banner year, according to Thomas Medl, director of operations at Acurio International, the restaurant group. Sales were up 35%. He noticed the pace of diners change over the course of the year: In the beginning, people seemed to gather for languorous celebrations. Toward the end of the year, things got more businesslike, and La Mar put out a revised menu suited for faster meals.

Medl said La Mar has benefitted from foot traffic around the Ferry Building. But even he worries about other parts of The City, saying he found downtown street conditions “scary” at times.

Outsiders might paint The City with a broad brush, but to really understand how things are bouncing back, you have to get specific. I asked Cushman & Wakefield, the commercial real estate brokerage, for a breakdown of office vacancies by district.

It’s nothing like 2019 when vacancies had plunged to 2.3%, but it’s also not as bad as you might think if you read Twitter all day. The hardest-hit area is South of Market, where vacancies stood at 38.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The rate in the southern Financial District — think Salesforce Tower and the high-rise cluster around it — was nearly half that, at 19.6%. The northern Financial District stood at 25.3%, near The City’s average of 24.1%, the highest point since the pandemic and far higher than it’s been in decades. And that’s not counting all the leases that are set to expire this year and next.

The problem for bar owners like Dalton is that leased doesn’t always mean full. Even workers who have returned to the office have settled into a Tuesday through Thursday schedule or some variation, working from home the other days. That has helped neighborhood establishments, since people who work from home tend not to venture far at night.

During the pandemic, Acurio was scouting a location for a ghost kitchen to handle delivery orders for La Mar. But Medl said, when he saw the built-in charcoal grill in a space in the Marina, they got the idea for a Peruvian rotisserie restaurant. La Jaranita opened on Steiner Street in early 2021 and seems to be thriving on local traffic.

Still, people naturally seek each other’s company. And VCs have started to prowl the cafes of San Francisco again.

“If I was a founder with no network, I’d just go to the South Park Blue Bottle and sit there and code,” Oana Olteanu, a partner at VC capital firm SignalFire, tweeted Wednesday. “Odds are that a VC, usually an older looking dude, will come up to talk with you and ask you what you’re building. The café is packed with investor-founder meetings (right now).”

I remember South Park being a mostly desolate hangout when I worked in the neighborhood in the 1990s. Startups were forming around there, not because it was trendy but because space was cheap and available. Only later did the brick-and-timber look — left over from the area’s roots as a warehouse district — become a thing.

Startups might start poking around there again, said Robert Sammons of Cushman & Wakefield, since prices are softening and space is more available. But right now, employers are looking for offices where workers feel safe and transportation is easy, which favors the central Financial District. “SoMa suffers because it’s not as easy to get to,” he said.

The highest-class offices still command a premium, he said. Less desirable digs are likely to languish.

The open-air drug markets in the Tenderloin are The City’s shame, but they don’t cover 49 square miles. Still, the shocking visuals from San Francisco’s worst street corners fuel a narrative that might discourage people from coming into town. City Hall should feel no ease about this state of affairs.

And yet maybe, in a perverse way, it’s a good thing that South of Market has office space for the asking at the very same moment that people are striving to make connections again. That’s the formula that fueled the first internet boom, after all. A single-digit vacancy rate might be great for landlords, but it doesn’t leave much room for reinvention.

