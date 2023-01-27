ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cybersecurity-insiders.com

Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones

Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence, and the Future of Writing

ChatGPT and other AI-assisted writing softwares have arrived. And by all accounts, they are surprisingly good. From the perspective of writing education, this kind of software is more than a little problematic. This software may well reduce writing, communication, and thinking abilities dramatically in future generations. The potential of Artificial...
Science Focus

M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built

For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
The Independent

Researchers reveal shapeshifting humanoid robots that can turn themselves into liquid

Researchers have created humanoid, miniature robots that can shapeshift and turn into liquid.The breakthrough could allow for the creation of more robots that can shift between liquid and solid, allowing them to be used in a variety of situations.Researchers demonstrated the capability by having one of the robots turn liquid so that it could escape from a small prison that had been held in.In other demonstrations, the robots were able to jump over moats, climb walls, and split in half so that the two pieces could work together to move objects – before coalescing together again.They are also magnetic and can...
globalspec.com

This spray-on smart skin uses AI to understand hand tasks

Stanford University researchers have developed a spray-on smart skin that promises to bring people one step closer to the possibility of invisible keyboards, identifying objects exclusively by touch and communicating via hand gestures in immersive environments. The new stretchable biocompatible material can reportedly be sprayed on the skin — on...
Upworthy

Newspaper article from 1963 predicted the invention of mobile phones: 'That is so awesome'

In today's time, it seems unimaginable to live without mobile phones. It's probably the last thing that we see before sleeping and the first thing we check in the mornings. However, that was not the case always. Decades ago, one wouldn't have even thought of having a mobile phone. But a newspaper clipping from 1963 predicted the invention of mobile phones way before they came to be. The clipping has been doing rounds on Twitter. The article is titled, "You'll Be Able to Carry Phone in Pocket in Future." It was published on April 18, 1963, in Mansfield News Journal, an Ohio-based newspaper. The story's lead is "...Some day, Mansfielders will carry their telephones in their pockets. Don't expect it to be available tomorrow, though."
Futurism

US Surgeon General Warns Against 13-Year-Old Using Social Media

Should teenagers use social media? US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy doesn't think so, or at least not 13-year-olds. "I, personally, based on the data I've seen, believe that 13 is too early," Vivek said on CNN Newsroom, as quoted by the outlet. "It's a time where it's really important for...
NECN

Boston Dynamics Blooper Reel Shows Its Robot Isn't Ready to Replace People Yet

Boston Dynamics' two-legged robot Atlas isn't quite ready to take over the world just yet. The company showed off some of Atlas' new skills in a video last week. The robot could already run and jump, but now it can pick up and throw things, as it demonstrated by acrobatically bringing a tool bag up to a worker atop scaffolding.
labroots.com

New Design for Soft Robots Allows for Greater Agility and Control

In a recent study published in Advanced Intelligent Systems, an international team of researchers led by Cornell University examined the potential for creating soft robots that demonstrate greater amounts of agility and control through a system of fluid-driven actuators. This study holds the potential improve the freedom of movement for these unique robotic creations.
dornob.com

Pocket-Sized Fluentalk T1 Translates Over 40 Languages in Real Time for Easier Travel

After a few years of quarantine and canceled vacations, people across the globe are ready to get out. According to data from the Tourism Barometer report, international travel more than tripled in the first half of 2022 compared to the year before — and the appetite for new global sights seems to be just as big headed into 2023.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

How Technology Is Changing Our Ingenuity

Over the past few decades, technology has changed the way we communicate, eat, sleep, go around, and live, for that matter. Besides, technology has provided tools and resources that make our lives easier and provide helpful information. New technologies have enabled smartwatches, other mobile devices, and computers to become lighter...
Freethink

New AI will teach soldiers to dress wounds, fly helicopters in AR

DARPA (the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) is developing AI assistants to help military personnel perform complex tasks — by showing them step-by-step instructions in augmented reality (AR). AI assistants: Depending on the day, military personnel might be tasked with bandaging battle wounds, repairing fighter jets, or flying them....

