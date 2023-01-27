In today's time, it seems unimaginable to live without mobile phones. It's probably the last thing that we see before sleeping and the first thing we check in the mornings. However, that was not the case always. Decades ago, one wouldn't have even thought of having a mobile phone. But a newspaper clipping from 1963 predicted the invention of mobile phones way before they came to be. The clipping has been doing rounds on Twitter. The article is titled, "You'll Be Able to Carry Phone in Pocket in Future." It was published on April 18, 1963, in Mansfield News Journal, an Ohio-based newspaper. The story's lead is "...Some day, Mansfielders will carry their telephones in their pockets. Don't expect it to be available tomorrow, though."

