ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

One League champion has been picked or banned in every LEC match this split

Only one League of Legends champion still has a 100 percent presence in the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The champion that holds a 100 percent pick and ban rate is Lucian, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. That being said, the Purifier has been picked only 10 times in the 15 games so far, meaning he was banned 20 times.
dotesports.com

League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase

League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase. In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.
dotesports.com

G2 clocks up one of the fastest LEC wins ever, but couldn’t catch their own record

G2 Esports closed the second-fastest LEC game ever against Team Heretics during the second week of 2023 Winter Split, complete with a dancing Rift Herald. This G2 roster has been compared multiple times to the one the oft-championship organization fielded in the 2019 League season due to their potential in reaching great heights in League of Legends competitions and for their capability in smashing records—which they almost did five weeks into the season.
dotesports.com

Here are the early League Patch 13.3 patch notes

Despite a cyber attack, ransom notes, and hackers reportedly putting up Riot Games’ source code for auction, League of Legends Patch 13.1b rolled out on Jan. 26. Now, focus has turned to League Patch 13.3, which will hopefully get the fortnightly change schedule back on track for the flagship Riot title.
dotesports.com

Best MTG Green Limited Draft low-rarity All Will Be One cards

Phyrexia: All Will Be One marks the return of poison counters to Magic: The Gathering and it is largely concentrated in Green for the set’s Limited formats. Green is a punchy color that uses Toxic to give the opponent poison counters. From there, Green decks can gain additional effects through Corrupted or hunt the alternative win condition of giving the opponent 10 poison counters. It also can just opt to beat the opponent by swinging in with hefty creatures each turn.
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 players beg Blizzard to re-add sorely missed matchmaking feature

Solo queuing in Overwatch 2 can be hard at the best of times. Then pair that with a four-stack on the other team, and you’ve got yourself quite the difficult game to win. One OW2 player suffered this unfortunate situation not once, not twice, but three times in a row. Players can come into contact with full five-stacks in the sequel, no matter how many teammates they have queued with—a change that wasn’t in the original hero shooter either—and it’s safe to say the community has had enough.
dotesports.com

League players slam ‘atrocious’ level-up rewards

Some League of Legends players aren’t satisfied with one key feature of the game. A handful of players complained about the rewards system on League’s subreddit over the weekend. They claim it has become pointless and tedious, especially for players that already own all the champions in the game.
dotesports.com

Riot confirms support tanks in line for generous buffs in League Patch 13.3

In this era of support Jhin, Caitlyn, Senna, and Ashe, traditional supports have fallen out of the meta as they have become squishy and lack utility with long cooldowns and huge mana costs. Thankfully, League of Legends Patch 13.3, set to go live on Feb. 8, will bring about a serious shift and generously buff tank supports.
dotesports.com

Riot set to nerf 3 powerful champs while early gank power takes a hit in League Patch 13.3

The list of changes in League of Legends Patch 13.3 is here, and a few of the strongest champions are getting targeted with nerfs. Amumu, Zac, and K’Sante are getting slammed with the nerf hammer in the upcoming update, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed on Monday night. Early jungle ganks are set to be weakened as well.
dotesports.com

Iron VALORANT players struggle to win with these 3 agent picks

In VALORANT, what fans see in competitive games doesn’t reflect the reality of ranked play, especially when looking at the lower levels. As the lowest tier in ranked, Iron games have pretty much nothing in common with pro play except for the maps. But some agents are simply struggling at all levels, from the highest to the lowest.
dotesports.com

One iconic LCK player leads league in kills, has nearly half his team’s total kills in 2023 Spring Split

As the 2022 League of Legends World Championship raged on last October, many people called the tournament the “Last Dance” for veteran AD carry Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu. Fans believed the 26-year-old superstar would retire after his final appearance, but after two weeks in the new year, it’s clear he isn’t hanging up his keyboard and mouse anytime soon.
dotesports.com

MAD Lions had ‘high confidence’ in Dark Ratio making it to NA VALORANT Challengers

On the eve of the start of the 2023 season of NA VALORANT Challengers League, OverActive Media officially jumped into the already flourishing tier two league, announcing the signing of the Dark Ratio roster and rebranding them as MAD Lions. The VALORANT roster will join the other OverActive esports divisions...
dotesports.com

League player’s game-saving Zac pentakill has people clamoring for massive nerfs

In League of Legends, there are losers and winners in every balance patch. On Patch 13.1B, Zac is the most powerful jungle across all levels, according to League of Graphs. While he shares the top jungler position with Maokai in higher tiers, he’s incredibly strong in lower tiers as well. A Zac player showed the champion’s potential, in the late game especially, on a game clip shared on Reddit recently.
dotesports.com

Artist shows what a League of Legends and Hades crossover would look like

Hades, an action RPG inspired by Greek mythology, features a dark atmosphere and recognizable designs. As one of the most successful indie games of the last few years, it’s influenced a lot of artists in the video games community. It’s no surprise some League of Legends champions from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy