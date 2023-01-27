Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
One League champion has been picked or banned in every LEC match this split
Only one League of Legends champion still has a 100 percent presence in the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The champion that holds a 100 percent pick and ban rate is Lucian, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. That being said, the Purifier has been picked only 10 times in the 15 games so far, meaning he was banned 20 times.
dotesports.com
League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase
League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase. In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.
dotesports.com
G2 clocks up one of the fastest LEC wins ever, but couldn’t catch their own record
G2 Esports closed the second-fastest LEC game ever against Team Heretics during the second week of 2023 Winter Split, complete with a dancing Rift Herald. This G2 roster has been compared multiple times to the one the oft-championship organization fielded in the 2019 League season due to their potential in reaching great heights in League of Legends competitions and for their capability in smashing records—which they almost did five weeks into the season.
dotesports.com
Here are the early League Patch 13.3 patch notes
Despite a cyber attack, ransom notes, and hackers reportedly putting up Riot Games’ source code for auction, League of Legends Patch 13.1b rolled out on Jan. 26. Now, focus has turned to League Patch 13.3, which will hopefully get the fortnightly change schedule back on track for the flagship Riot title.
dotesports.com
Best MTG Green Limited Draft low-rarity All Will Be One cards
Phyrexia: All Will Be One marks the return of poison counters to Magic: The Gathering and it is largely concentrated in Green for the set’s Limited formats. Green is a punchy color that uses Toxic to give the opponent poison counters. From there, Green decks can gain additional effects through Corrupted or hunt the alternative win condition of giving the opponent 10 poison counters. It also can just opt to beat the opponent by swinging in with hefty creatures each turn.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players beg Blizzard to re-add sorely missed matchmaking feature
Solo queuing in Overwatch 2 can be hard at the best of times. Then pair that with a four-stack on the other team, and you’ve got yourself quite the difficult game to win. One OW2 player suffered this unfortunate situation not once, not twice, but three times in a row. Players can come into contact with full five-stacks in the sequel, no matter how many teammates they have queued with—a change that wasn’t in the original hero shooter either—and it’s safe to say the community has had enough.
dotesports.com
League players slam ‘atrocious’ level-up rewards
Some League of Legends players aren’t satisfied with one key feature of the game. A handful of players complained about the rewards system on League’s subreddit over the weekend. They claim it has become pointless and tedious, especially for players that already own all the champions in the game.
dotesports.com
Riot confirms support tanks in line for generous buffs in League Patch 13.3
In this era of support Jhin, Caitlyn, Senna, and Ashe, traditional supports have fallen out of the meta as they have become squishy and lack utility with long cooldowns and huge mana costs. Thankfully, League of Legends Patch 13.3, set to go live on Feb. 8, will bring about a serious shift and generously buff tank supports.
dotesports.com
Riot set to nerf 3 powerful champs while early gank power takes a hit in League Patch 13.3
The list of changes in League of Legends Patch 13.3 is here, and a few of the strongest champions are getting targeted with nerfs. Amumu, Zac, and K’Sante are getting slammed with the nerf hammer in the upcoming update, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed on Monday night. Early jungle ganks are set to be weakened as well.
dotesports.com
Iron VALORANT players struggle to win with these 3 agent picks
In VALORANT, what fans see in competitive games doesn’t reflect the reality of ranked play, especially when looking at the lower levels. As the lowest tier in ranked, Iron games have pretty much nothing in common with pro play except for the maps. But some agents are simply struggling at all levels, from the highest to the lowest.
dotesports.com
After early playtests, Apex pros are expecting Wraith to finally make her long-awaited meta comeback
Apex Legends features a cast of twenty-two playable legends, with half of the roster played at the highest level of competition. Throughout Split One and regional finals, fourteen of the legends were picked, with some only showing up on select teams. Professional players have chimed in over the course of...
dotesports.com
One iconic LCK player leads league in kills, has nearly half his team’s total kills in 2023 Spring Split
As the 2022 League of Legends World Championship raged on last October, many people called the tournament the “Last Dance” for veteran AD carry Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu. Fans believed the 26-year-old superstar would retire after his final appearance, but after two weeks in the new year, it’s clear he isn’t hanging up his keyboard and mouse anytime soon.
dotesports.com
BetBoom traded Dota 2 for PUBG, Overwatch and still claimed DPC Winter Tour glory
The top-table clash between BetBoom and Team Spirit was always destined to be an exciting series. Not only was it a showdown between the two best teams in the Eastern European DPC Winter Tour, but it was also personal, at least to an extent, for some of the players. The...
dotesports.com
Something has to change: Na’Vi are facing tough rebuild after bottoming out in DPC Winter Tour
Just when it looked like things couldn’t get worse for Na’Vi after a dismal performance last Dota 2 season, the former titans finished dead last in the Eastern Europe DPC Winter Tour with just one win and six losses, meaning they’ll be relegated to the second division following their loss to Nemiga Gaming.
dotesports.com
MAD Lions had ‘high confidence’ in Dark Ratio making it to NA VALORANT Challengers
On the eve of the start of the 2023 season of NA VALORANT Challengers League, OverActive Media officially jumped into the already flourishing tier two league, announcing the signing of the Dark Ratio roster and rebranding them as MAD Lions. The VALORANT roster will join the other OverActive esports divisions...
dotesports.com
A pair of the LEC’s most popular teams are already in must-win mode to remain in 2023 Winter Split
Although it’s only two weeks into the 2023 LEC Winter Split, teams are already preparing for the final week of the regular season. Thanks to the league’s new format, teams are a week away from getting eliminated from championship contention, including two of the biggest organizations in EMEA League of Legends today.
dotesports.com
League player’s game-saving Zac pentakill has people clamoring for massive nerfs
In League of Legends, there are losers and winners in every balance patch. On Patch 13.1B, Zac is the most powerful jungle across all levels, according to League of Graphs. While he shares the top jungler position with Maokai in higher tiers, he’s incredibly strong in lower tiers as well. A Zac player showed the champion’s potential, in the late game especially, on a game clip shared on Reddit recently.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends player figures out which characters have the loudest and quietest footsteps
In Apex Legends, audio is paramount to getting the edge in a fight. You’ll often hear an enemy before seeing them, and being taken by surprise can mean the difference between living and dying. For this reason, approaching your enemies silently will yield better results than engaging with a...
dotesports.com
Artist shows what a League of Legends and Hades crossover would look like
Hades, an action RPG inspired by Greek mythology, features a dark atmosphere and recognizable designs. As one of the most successful indie games of the last few years, it’s influenced a lot of artists in the video games community. It’s no surprise some League of Legends champions from the...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players will finally be able to once again unlock skins for free while playing
The new monetization model of Overwatch 2 has drawn criticism from players who were used to being able to load up on loot boxes and earn cosmetics in Overwatch just from playing. And today, Blizzard has finally responded to feedback with a plan coming in season three. In a post...
Comments / 0