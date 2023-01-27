Read full article on original website
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
Comet Now Visible in the Night Sky May Never Return to Earth
You will only get one chance in your lifetime to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it speeds through the inner solar system.
marthastewart.com
Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago
Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
WTRF
As a rare green comet gets closer to Earth, get the best view with these tips
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While it might sound like a pulp-fiction hero, the green comet is an actual celestial body visible from Earth for the first time in over 50,000 years. If you know where to look and have the right equipment (such as binoculars or a telescope) over the upcoming week, you just might be able to catch a glimpse of this nighttime wonder.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics: Rare green comet passing Earth, last visited 50,000 years ago
A rare green comet discovered in 2022 is approaching Earth for the first time since the Neanderthal era. It will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. The comet is harmless, but it’s proximity will allow some viewers in favorable conditions to see it with the naked eye, while others may be able to catch a glimpse of the bright green tail with the aid of binoculars or a small telescope.
Noozhawk
Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF
Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
Green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. Here's how to see it.
C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been this close to Earth in 50,000 years since the last ice age and prior to the extinction of the Neanderthals.
Earth prepares for a close encounter with the ‘Green Comet;’ not seen since the Stone Age
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A comet is streaking back our way after 50,000 years. The dirty snowball last visited during Neanderthal times, according to NASA. It will come within 26 million miles (42 million kilometers) of Earth Wednesday before speeding away again, unlikely to return for millions of years.
Green Comet ZTF Develops Strange 'Anti-tail' Pointing in Wrong Direction
The comet, which is due to pass near to the Earth on February 1, is now visible using the naked eye.
The Story Behind a Once-in-a-Lifetime Green Comet That's About to Fly Past Earth
A comet soaring over the northern hemisphere this week was last seen 50,000 years ago, when mastodons and woolly mammoths roamed the earth.
