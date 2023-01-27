The Memphis Grizzlies have five rookies on their roster, so there was a decent chance that at least one of them would be at NBA All-Star Weekend. On Tuesday, the NBA announced Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be representing the Grizzlies in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge. Lofton earned a selection through the G League candidates. For the Rising Stars game, the NBA selects the best rookies, sophomores and G League players. Lofton was one of the...

