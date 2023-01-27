Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
NBC Sports
Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call
LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
Saben Lee no longer with Phoenix Suns after second 10-day expired
Phoenix Suns point guard Saben Lee has provided more than most do on 10-day contracts. “He brings a lot of toughness at that position and just a spark,” Suns big Jock Landale said. “I think he’s been such a positive spark for the group, in the locker room, on the court. There’s never...
How much can Danny Green's return help the Memphis Grizzlies?
The Memphis Grizzlies went 0-5 on a recent and lost Steven Adams to a right PCL sprain for the next three-to-five weeks. Still, not all hope is lost in Memphis. The Grizzlies have the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and help is on the way. Danny Green is expected to make his...
NBC Sports
Wiggins understands Wiseman's confusion about place with Dubs
James Wiseman's Warriors future remains uncertain as the 21-year-old continues to bounce back and forth from the G League to the NBA this season. The 7-foot-1 center hasn't played since Dec. 28 and has remained on the bench over the Warriors' last 13 games. Wiseman's situation has led to confusion...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
RUMOR: Suns join Knicks as O.G. Anunoby trade suitors
The interest in Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is seemingly growing as the NBA trade deadline gets nearer. Apart from the New York Knicks, another potential suitor for Anunoby has come out to the surface in the form of the Phoenix Suns (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic). “The Knicks...
NBC Sports
Sensing confusion, Kerr has one-on-one chat with Wiseman
SAN FRANCISCO – After languishing on the bench in back-to-back games, James Wiseman’s immediate future with the Warriors is as gray as the skies over the Bay Area on Sunday. The same might be said of his mind. Realizing this, coach Steve Kerr pulled Wiseman aside for a...
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby
The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph, Warriors hold off OKC for big win
The Warriors survived a late scare Monday night to post a 128-120 victory over the Thunder at Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City. Holding a comfortable double-digit lead through the first half and most of the third quarter, the Warriors had to dig in after the Thunder pulled within two in the fourth quarter.
New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Toronto Raptors Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are interested in a Toronto Raptors player.
Yardbarker
Is Raptors’ OG Anunoby Actually Worth Massive Trade Haul?
There isn’t an NBA team being monitored more than the Toronto Raptors as the Feb. 9 trade deadline nears. Among the prized trade targets teams are eyeing is OG Anunoby. Should that be the case?. In 45 games, Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals in...
NBC Sports
New Broncos owners seem to be unwilling to break the bank
The Denver Broncos, as perceptions go, will lose a tug of war with one of the NFL’s most dysfunctional teams in recent years for the services of DeMeco Ryans. But if the Broncos really wanted Ryans, or any other candidate to coach the team, the Broncos could easily get him.
Kenneth Lofton Jr. to represent Memphis Grizzlies in NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge
The Memphis Grizzlies have five rookies on their roster, so there was a decent chance that at least one of them would be at NBA All-Star Weekend. On Tuesday, the NBA announced Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be representing the Grizzlies in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge. Lofton earned a selection through the G League candidates. For the Rising Stars game, the NBA selects the best rookies, sophomores and G League players. Lofton was one of the...
NBC Sports
Sean Payton will return to New Orleans in 2024
The 2023 schedule for the Broncos includes a visit to the team new coach Sean Payton almost coached as of 2022. The 2024 schedule for the Broncos will take Payton back to the place where he spent well over a decade. Under the current scheduling formula, the Broncos play the...
NBC Sports
Broncos set to hire Sean Payton as head coach
The Broncos are closing in on hiring Sean Payton. Payton will be Denver’s next head coach after an agreement was reached today, according to multiple reports. That brings Payton back after a year off, and gives Denver its best hope of revitalizing an offense that fell apart last year after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson.
Yardbarker
Kings interested in trading for Sixers' Matisse Thybulle?
After getting off to a 28-21 start and seeming poised to end their 16-season playoff drought, the third-seeded Sacramento Kings are a buyer as the 2023 NBA trade deadline approaches. The Kings are looking to add "a more defensive-minded option on the perimeter" and they are "monitoring the availability of...
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
NBC Sports
Why trading Carlo would be a mistake for Bruins in most scenarios
The Vancouver Canucks have been a popular team for NHL trade rumors and speculation all season, and that's likely to continue up until the March 3 NHL trade deadline. The Canucks have two players in particular -- star center Bo Horvat and veteran defenseman Luke Schenn -- who have been linked to contending teams in various rumors.
NBC Sports
Report: DeMeco Ryans headed to Houston this week, with expectation he will become Texans’ head coach
The end of the 49ers’ season frees up defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be hired as a head coach elsewhere. As expected, he’s headed to Houston this week for a second interview. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that “if all goes well” the Texans will name Ryans...
