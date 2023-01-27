ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics

Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call

LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Wiggins understands Wiseman's confusion about place with Dubs

James Wiseman's Warriors future remains uncertain as the 21-year-old continues to bounce back and forth from the G League to the NBA this season. The 7-foot-1 center hasn't played since Dec. 28 and has remained on the bench over the Warriors' last 13 games. Wiseman's situation has led to confusion...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Suns join Knicks as O.G. Anunoby trade suitors

The interest in Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is seemingly growing as the NBA trade deadline gets nearer. Apart from the New York Knicks, another potential suitor for Anunoby has come out to the surface in the form of the Phoenix Suns (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic). “The Knicks...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Sensing confusion, Kerr has one-on-one chat with Wiseman

SAN FRANCISCO – After languishing on the bench in back-to-back games, James Wiseman’s immediate future with the Warriors is as gray as the skies over the Bay Area on Sunday. The same might be said of his mind. Realizing this, coach Steve Kerr pulled Wiseman aside for a...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Yardbarker

Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby

The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

What we learned as Steph, Warriors hold off OKC for big win

The Warriors survived a late scare Monday night to post a 128-120 victory over the Thunder at Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City. Holding a comfortable double-digit lead through the first half and most of the third quarter, the Warriors had to dig in after the Thunder pulled within two in the fourth quarter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Is Raptors’ OG Anunoby Actually Worth Massive Trade Haul?

There isn’t an NBA team being monitored more than the Toronto Raptors as the Feb. 9 trade deadline nears. Among the prized trade targets teams are eyeing is OG Anunoby. Should that be the case?. In 45 games, Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals in...
NBC Sports

New Broncos owners seem to be unwilling to break the bank

The Denver Broncos, as perceptions go, will lose a tug of war with one of the NFL’s most dysfunctional teams in recent years for the services of DeMeco Ryans. But if the Broncos really wanted Ryans, or any other candidate to coach the team, the Broncos could easily get him.
DENVER, CO
The Commercial Appeal

Kenneth Lofton Jr. to represent Memphis Grizzlies in NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge

The Memphis Grizzlies have five rookies on their roster, so there was a decent chance that at least one of them would be at NBA All-Star Weekend. On Tuesday, the NBA announced Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be representing the Grizzlies in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge. Lofton earned a selection through the G League candidates. For the Rising Stars game, the NBA selects the best rookies, sophomores and G League players. Lofton was one of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Sean Payton will return to New Orleans in 2024

The 2023 schedule for the Broncos includes a visit to the team new coach Sean Payton almost coached as of 2022. The 2024 schedule for the Broncos will take Payton back to the place where he spent well over a decade. Under the current scheduling formula, the Broncos play the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Broncos set to hire Sean Payton as head coach

The Broncos are closing in on hiring Sean Payton. Payton will be Denver’s next head coach after an agreement was reached today, according to multiple reports. That brings Payton back after a year off, and gives Denver its best hope of revitalizing an offense that fell apart last year after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson.
PEYTON, CO
Yardbarker

Kings interested in trading for Sixers' Matisse Thybulle?

After getting off to a 28-21 start and seeming poised to end their 16-season playoff drought, the third-seeded Sacramento Kings are a buyer as the 2023 NBA trade deadline approaches. The Kings are looking to add "a more defensive-minded option on the perimeter" and they are "monitoring the availability of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game

Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why trading Carlo would be a mistake for Bruins in most scenarios

The Vancouver Canucks have been a popular team for NHL trade rumors and speculation all season, and that's likely to continue up until the March 3 NHL trade deadline. The Canucks have two players in particular -- star center Bo Horvat and veteran defenseman Luke Schenn -- who have been linked to contending teams in various rumors.

