Bodycam Footage Being Reviewed in Killing of Yavapai County Sheriffs Deputy
Bodycam footage is being reviewed with the man acused of killing a Yavapai sherriffs deputy. The judge could issue a decision on a motion to dismiss or remand to the Grand Jury. The defense filed objections in the case of Robert McDowell, 61, of Mayer, and Judge Susanne Cohen heard arguments in Superior Court in Camp Verde on Friday, Sheriff’s officials said Sgt. Richard Lopez was shot June 28 after a standoff with the suspect in Cordes Lakes. Lopez, 51, was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital where he later died.
AZFamily
2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
SignalsAZ
Good News on Prescott Regional Airport and Transportation Projects from Mayor Goode
Prescott Regional Airport Received a Certificate of Recognition. As required by law, Council held its annual Open Meeting Law Workshop last Thursday. This discussion and training was presented by the City Attorney’s and City Clerk’s Offices. The Human Resources Department also contributed and went over best practices for encouraging a respectful workplace at City Hall. The information was presented to Council and all members of City Boards, Commissions & Committees.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona lawmaker says water bill could help Rio Verde residents, but wouldnt take effect for weeks
State Senator John Kavanagh remarked, "You are now in the fight of your lives to defend your homes and way of life." He told residents more about his proposed bill to solve the situation that would allow the community to receive outside water using the city of Scottsdale’s pipe system until they could build their own via EPCOR.
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
ycsoaz.gov
YCSO REPORTS BUSY WEEKEND WITH DISASTERS AVERTED
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 30, 2023) –Wildland Fire in Paulden Quickly Contained. On Saturday January 28, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) Deputies responded the report of a wildland fire in Paulden. The initial report stated a burn pile got out of control and grew to 2 acres. Thanks to the quick action of nearby neighbors who used hand tools and a tractor, as well as the swift response from fire personnel, the fire was quickly contained. The fire grew to about 5 acres but fortunately no structures were damaged and only a small number of tools and equipment on an adjacent property were affected.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
AZFamily
Flagstaff middle schooler arrested for assaulting student with knife, police say
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A Flagstaff school was temporarily locked down Monday morning after a student reportedly assaulted a fellow student with a knife. While the lockdown has since been lifted, school officials said in a letter to parents that students will continue to shelter in place while officers complete their investigation. The district says school will dismiss on time, however all after-school activities for Monday have been canceled. The full letter is below:
jackcentral.org
Snow removal forces collide with recent storm
Flagstaff had a record-breaking snowstorm this month, with 14.8 inches of snow falling in a single day on Jan. 15. The surplus of snow has required extensive, around-the-clock plowing and continues to be a grueling process for snow removers now that the storm has come to a halt. Although this...
journalaz.com
County Shows Solidarity With Downwinders
Friday, Jan. 27, is designated as a national day of remembrance for those who worked or lived downwind of nuclear testing sites during the Cold War and were later affected by radiation exposure. The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Jan. 4 to approve a resolution acknowledging the...
AZFamily
The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff
A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
AZFamily
Warmer temps in the Phoenix area but snowfall in Flagstaff to start the work week
Rain amounts look to be in the range from a tenth of an inch to a third of an inch across the Valley. Holly Bock has your latest forecast. Cooler temperatures ahead for central Arizona, more rain on the way. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Temperatures will dip at the...
AZFamily
Winter storm moving into Arizona; up to 6 inches of snow possible in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a quiet and mild weekend, another winter storm is moving into Arizona. Look for a high of just 60 degrees today in the Valley and 58 degrees on Tuesday with a chance of rain on both days. A low-pressure system dropping down the California coast...
AZFamily
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
AZFamily
Warm weather, chance of rain in Phoenix and snow in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another great day in store. Ladies, use extra hairspray and eyelash glue today because winds will be picking up throughout the afternoon! Expect winds of 5-15 mph in the Valley and 10-20 mph in the high country. Secure loose outdoor items and be safe driving!
