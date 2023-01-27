ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Ohio labor union leader is asked to testify for Householder in bribery case

Timothy Burga, Ohio AFL-CIO president, has been asked to testify in federal court as a witness for Republican former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. In a court filing Monday, Burga’s attorneys asked the court to quash the subpoena and not require Burga to take the stand for Householder, who is accused of playing a role in a $61 million bribery scheme.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
OHIO STATE
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus leaders' hypocrisy: We won't follow law, but you must follow ours

Columbus city officials expect its residents and businesses to abide by the city's new firearms ordinances or suffer the consequences of fines, jail time or both. Yet those same extremist officials appear willing to ignore state law and a 2010 Ohio Supreme Court ruling — the former clearly stating municipalities have no home-rule authority to enact "general laws" related to firearms, and now knives, and the latter ruling that said state law is indeed constitutional.
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

Case against Cynthia Scanland dismissed by the State of Ohio

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Allen County Children Services director will be dismissed if she follows the terms of an agreement. Cynthia Scanland was scheduled to have her trial begin on February 6th. She was facing the charges of three counts of tampering with records, and one count of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty. But the State of Ohio has agreed to dismiss the case if she agrees not to work for any Ohio Children Services offices or for a Job and Family Services that have child protection responsibilities. She is also not allowed to teach in the area of Ohio Child Protective Services. If she is able to follow these stipulations for 10 years, her case will be sealed. If not, the charges will be re-filed against her.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Ohio officials condemn Nazi homeschooling group that has thousands of members

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKRC) — After a couple of reports highlighted a so-called "Nazi homeschooling group" that was operating out of northwest Ohio, lawmakers in the state are openly condemning and calling for investigations into the practice. Huffpost and Vice News both recently reported their findings on the "Dissident Homeschool"...
OHIO STATE
WOUB

A new candidate announces he’s planning a run for Ohio governor in 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The November election was just a few weeks ago, with Republicans sweeping the statewide offices, starting with governor. But already, there’s a potential Republican candidate for the next race for governor in 2026. Matt Mayer used to head up the conservative think...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote: editorial

Thanks to a bill Republicans rammed through the General Assembly during the December lame duck, and that Gov. Mike DeWine signed Jan 6, Ohio is saddled with what The Washington Post termed “one of the most restrictive voter-ID laws in the country” -- House Bill 458. The Columbus Dispatch found the new Ohio law to be stricter than other states that require an ID.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma will vote on marijuana legalization in March. Ohio could follow in November

Voters in Oklahoma will decide on State Question 820, an initiative to legalize marijuana, on March 7, 2023. Voters in Ohio could decide on an initiative to legalize marijuana in Nov. 2023. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws, which is leading the campaign in support of State Question 820, wanted the citizen-initiated measure on the ballot in 2022. However, due to legal challenges and signature deadlines, the measure could not be placed on the ballot and was set to be voted on at a later election...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy