Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approves big hike in gas charges
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Thursday agreed to a measure that could increase fixed monthly charges to 1.4 million Ohio natural gas customers by more than 50% over the next five years.
Householders' fate could hinge on whether he took an “official act”
All the evidence could miss the mark if none of it shows that Householder undertook an “official act” in exchange for the millions Akron-based FirstEnergy funneled into 501(c)(4) dark money groups.
wyso.org
Ohio labor union leader is asked to testify for Householder in bribery case
Timothy Burga, Ohio AFL-CIO president, has been asked to testify in federal court as a witness for Republican former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. In a court filing Monday, Burga’s attorneys asked the court to quash the subpoena and not require Burga to take the stand for Householder, who is accused of playing a role in a $61 million bribery scheme.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
buckeyefirearms.org
Columbus leaders' hypocrisy: We won't follow law, but you must follow ours
Columbus city officials expect its residents and businesses to abide by the city's new firearms ordinances or suffer the consequences of fines, jail time or both. Yet those same extremist officials appear willing to ignore state law and a 2010 Ohio Supreme Court ruling — the former clearly stating municipalities have no home-rule authority to enact "general laws" related to firearms, and now knives, and the latter ruling that said state law is indeed constitutional.
wvxu.org
Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries build businesses while preparing for full legalization
Andrew Rayburn truly began believing in medical cannabis in 2015, when an attorney friend was in hospice following a long fight with multiple myeloma. The cancer had erased much of the friend’s appetite, and led to many sleepless nights. That all changed when he tried marijuana for the first time in his life.
wyso.org
Ohio officials react to reports of Nazi homeschooling group in Upper Sandusky
A Nazi homeschooling group is being run by a couple out of Upper Sandusky in northwest Ohio, according to reporting from Vice and HuffPost. The detailed reporting from those outlets said the group has 2,500 members in search of “Nazi-approved material” for their home-schooled children. The reports have...
hometownstations.com
Case against Cynthia Scanland dismissed by the State of Ohio
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Allen County Children Services director will be dismissed if she follows the terms of an agreement. Cynthia Scanland was scheduled to have her trial begin on February 6th. She was facing the charges of three counts of tampering with records, and one count of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty. But the State of Ohio has agreed to dismiss the case if she agrees not to work for any Ohio Children Services offices or for a Job and Family Services that have child protection responsibilities. She is also not allowed to teach in the area of Ohio Child Protective Services. If she is able to follow these stipulations for 10 years, her case will be sealed. If not, the charges will be re-filed against her.
YAHOO!
Opinion: Ohio has a long history of safe, responsible oil and gas development
An opinion piece published Jan. 22 in the Enquirer is riddled with misrepresentations about Ohio’s essential oil and natural gas industry, as well as misplaced fear about a newly passed bill, House Bill 507. Here are the facts: In 2011, Ohio’s General Assembly approved oil and gas development under...
More revelations in public records about astronomical payouts for MetroHealth execs: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MetroHealth plans to pay four executives $50,000 to $100,000 each in bonuses if they stay on through this year. And the embattled health system agreed in December to pay a former executive her 2023 salary of more than $500,000, even though she resigned. We’re talking about golden...
Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wchstv.com
Ohio officials condemn Nazi homeschooling group that has thousands of members
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKRC) — After a couple of reports highlighted a so-called "Nazi homeschooling group" that was operating out of northwest Ohio, lawmakers in the state are openly condemning and calling for investigations into the practice. Huffpost and Vice News both recently reported their findings on the "Dissident Homeschool"...
Nazi Homeschool Network Under Investigation by Ohio’s Department of Education
The Department of Education in Ohio is investigating the openly antisemitic and racist Nazi homeschooling group with thousands of members being operated by a couple from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, an official at the department told VICE News. On Sunday, VICE News and the Huffington Post reported that Logan and Katja...
WOUB
A new candidate announces he’s planning a run for Ohio governor in 2026
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The November election was just a few weeks ago, with Republicans sweeping the statewide offices, starting with governor. But already, there’s a potential Republican candidate for the next race for governor in 2026. Matt Mayer used to head up the conservative think...
Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote: editorial
Thanks to a bill Republicans rammed through the General Assembly during the December lame duck, and that Gov. Mike DeWine signed Jan 6, Ohio is saddled with what The Washington Post termed “one of the most restrictive voter-ID laws in the country” -- House Bill 458. The Columbus Dispatch found the new Ohio law to be stricter than other states that require an ID.
Oklahoma will vote on marijuana legalization in March. Ohio could follow in November
Voters in Oklahoma will decide on State Question 820, an initiative to legalize marijuana, on March 7, 2023. Voters in Ohio could decide on an initiative to legalize marijuana in Nov. 2023. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws, which is leading the campaign in support of State Question 820, wanted the citizen-initiated measure on the ballot in 2022. However, due to legal challenges and signature deadlines, the measure could not be placed on the ballot and was set to be voted on at a later election...
bgindependentmedia.org
Land & Liberty Coalition wants property owners to retain rights to put solar, wind power on their acreage
Tony Zartman is familiar with the cautionary tales told by those opposed to wind farms – they would cause cows to stop producing milk and cause children to have autism. “None of that’s come to fruition,” said Zartman, whose county has 255 wind turbines, the most in any Ohio county.
13abc.com
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public an Upper Sandusky couple accused of distributing nazi-sympathetic “educational” material is not currently involved with the department. Sheriff Todd Frey released a statement Tuesday alerting the public that some of those reported to...
Comments / 0