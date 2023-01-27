Error-correcting mechanisms are very important for cells, because with all the cellular activity constantly going on, malfunctions arise all the time. But when it comes to killing cancer cells, it is in the cells’ best interest to induce errors. Radiotherapy and chemotherapy can cause cellular defects by breaking the DNA of the cells. However, some tumour cells have an exceptionally efficient DNA repair machinery that allows them to evade cancer treatment.

1 DAY AGO