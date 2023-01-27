Read full article on original website
How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive
The Norwegian team says the discovery in a study of 32 people can help doctors treat patients who are not responding well with medicines early. The post How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive appeared first on Talker.
U.S. CDC still looking at potential stroke risk from Pfizer bivalent COVID shot
Jan 26 (Reuters) - New data from one U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) database shows a possible stroke risk link for older adults who received an updated Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 booster shot, but the signal is weaker than what the agency had flagged earlier in January, health officials said on Thursday.
technologynetworks.com
“Molecular Staple” Discovered That Hinders Cancer Treatment
Error-correcting mechanisms are very important for cells, because with all the cellular activity constantly going on, malfunctions arise all the time. But when it comes to killing cancer cells, it is in the cells’ best interest to induce errors. Radiotherapy and chemotherapy can cause cellular defects by breaking the DNA of the cells. However, some tumour cells have an exceptionally efficient DNA repair machinery that allows them to evade cancer treatment.
technologynetworks.com
Innovative Neurotechnology Restores Sensation After Spinal Cord Damage in Rodents
A nerve stimulation therapy developed at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons is showing promise in animal studies and may eventually allow people with spinal cord injuries to regain function of their arms. “The stimulation technique targets the nervous system connections spared by injury,” says Jason Carmel, MD,...
technologynetworks.com
Ultrafast Imaging Could Improve Brain Stimulation
Brain stimulation, such as Deep brain stimulation (DBS), is a powerful way to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders. While it has provided therapeutic benefit for sufferers of Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and addiction for more than a decade, its underlying neural mechanism is not yet fully understood. Researchers at the...
AHA News: Researchers Take a Closer Look at What COVID-19 Does to the Heart
FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- People hospitalized with COVID-19 may have an increased risk for heart damage, but not so much the type of inflammation previous research suggested, according to a new study. Early in the pandemic, several studies suggested many COVID-19 survivors experienced heart damage...
technologynetworks.com
Speedy Gene Editing Made Possible Thanks to AI
An artificial intelligence program may enable the first simple production of customizable proteins called zinc fingers to treat diseases by turning genes on and off. The researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the University of Toronto who designed the tool say it promises to accelerate the development of gene therapies on a large scale.
technologynetworks.com
Effects of Dietary Nutrients on Disease Mapped
Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and King’s College London have created a tool to predict the effects of different diets on both cancerous cells and healthy cells. Their work could help disentangle the subtle metabolic changes associated with different types of nutrients, and improve our understanding of the link between diet and disease.
technologynetworks.com
Drug Successfully Increases Lifespan in Mouse Study
The age-old quest for immortality has taken a step forward with the results of an Aotearoa New Zealand study just published in leading international journal Nature Ageing. The Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland trial demonstrates that long-term treatment of healthy mice from middle-age (one year) with a drug currently used to treat cancer can increase their lifespan by an average of ten percent to around three years.
technologynetworks.com
New Test Could Help To Predict Progression to Alzheimer’s Disease
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London has established a blood-based test that could be used to predict the risk of Alzheimer’s disease up to 3.5 years before clinical diagnosis. The study, published in the journal Brain, supports the idea...
biopharmadive.com
FDA approves cancer drugs from Lilly, Menarini
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved medicines from Eli Lilly and Italy’s Menarini Group for a type of advanced lymphoma and a specific kind of metastatic breast cancer, respectively. The two drugs join a long list of new cancer therapies cleared by the FDA, which over the...
biopharmadive.com
J&J, Legend’s cancer cell therapy has early success in key clinical trial
Johnson & Johnson and partner Legend biotech said Friday that their cancer cell therapy showed early signs of success in a key clinical trial. The trial compares Carvykti, as the therapy is called, against two standard treatment regimens for advanced multiple myeloma. According to its developers, a preplanned interim analysis found Carvykti met the study’s main objective, as patients on it are living significantly longer without their cancer getting worse.
labpulse.com
COVID-19 immune response strengthens over time
Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) researchers found that the more time between vaccination and infection, the greater the strength of the immunity from COVID-19. The findings, published on Thursday in the Journal for Clinical Investigation Insight, suggest that people who’ve had COVID-19 can benefit from vaccination, even if they’ve delayed it.
