ellmar545
4d ago
I don’t like how your web page is set up. I am never able to see what item I want to read. I just pass you by now and don’t try anymore.
7
WAVY News 10
Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
WAVY News 10
1 year anniversary since Codi Bigsby reported missing
Tuesday marked the one year anniversary since Codi Bigsby was reported missing. 1 year anniversary since Codi Bigsby reported missing. Tuesday marked the one year anniversary since Codi Bigsby was reported missing. Nansemond River coach Ed Young gets 500th win. Nansemond River boys basketball coach Ed Young picked up his...
WAVY News 10
Hampton Police Chief speaks about spike in homicides
Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot spoke during a news conference about the recent spike in homicides during the first month of 2023. Hampton Police Chief speaks about spike in homicides. Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot spoke during a news conference about the recent spike in homicides during the first month...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
WAVY News 10
Community Connection: Newport News Winter Carnival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From ice skating to face painting the Newport News Winter Carnival is happening this weekend! The best thing about it… it’s free!. It will be held Saturday, February 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Kmart site on Oriana Road in Newport News.
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: Pier Gang Crane Operators
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Pier Gang Crane Operators provide pick-me-ups every day to carriers and subs. Here’s a look at the skill and teamwork needed to do their difficult jobs. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake triplets enlist in Navy
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Newport News Police Chief highlights police presence …. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew was at Richneck Elementary on the first day...
WAVY News 10
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate …. WAVY's Andy Fox reports live on Jan. 31, 2023 Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/vbpd-suspect-dead-after-barricade-shootout-with-police/. Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC …. Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer...
WAVY News 10
Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
WAVY News 10
New medical marijuana facility opens in Hampton; lawmakers weighing Va. retail sales
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ fourth medical marijuana dispensary is now open in Hampton. The new Cannabist location from Columbia Care Inc. is at 2400 Cunningham Drive, Suite 600, near the Peninsula Town Center. The dispensary officially opened Monday, but will host a grand opening on Thursday, February 16.
Retrial in case of man charged in ODU student Chris Cummings’ murder
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A murder retrial is underway in Norfolk. In August, a judge declared a mistrial in the case against Javon Doyle after the jury could not come to a unanimous decision. Doyle faces 13 charges in the killing of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings – the nephew of the late Congressman […]
WAVY News 10
Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth residents
The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued...
Where is Codi? One year anniversary of missing Hampton toddler
Nearly 365 days ago, on January 31st, Codi was reported missing from his Hampton home in the Buckroe Pointe Apartments by his father, Cory Bigsby. It wasn't long before investigators said Cory's story wasn't adding up.
Inmate completes a third mural at the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office
Fetter previously completed two other pieces of work: a mural in the office’s hallway and a Spartan helmet in the Muster Room
USS George Washington sailor dies
A sailor serving aboard the USS George Washington has died, a naval official confirmed Tuesday.
Beating of Tyre Nichols could have been prevented, Newport News sheriff says
The video showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols has stirred up a familiar debate around the country surrounding policing.
WAVY News 10
Triple shooting investigation underway in Newport News
Newport News Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Sunday night on Roanoke Avenue. Triple shooting investigation underway in Newport …. Newport News Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Sunday night on Roanoke Avenue. Where is Codi? One year anniversary of missing Hampton …. Nearly...
A family affair: Chesapeake triplets join Navy together
Three Western Branch siblings have enlisted in the Navy, and the best part? They're triplets.
The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently
NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
WAVY News 10
Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband
A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility …. A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Where is...
