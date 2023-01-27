ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 5

ellmar545
4d ago

I don’t like how your web page is set up. I am never able to see what item I want to read. I just pass you by now and don’t try anymore.

Reply(3)
7
 

WAVY News 10

Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 year anniversary since Codi Bigsby reported missing

Tuesday marked the one year anniversary since Codi Bigsby was reported missing. 1 year anniversary since Codi Bigsby reported missing. Tuesday marked the one year anniversary since Codi Bigsby was reported missing. Nansemond River coach Ed Young gets 500th win. Nansemond River boys basketball coach Ed Young picked up his...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police Chief speaks about spike in homicides

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot spoke during a news conference about the recent spike in homicides during the first month of 2023. Hampton Police Chief speaks about spike in homicides. Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot spoke during a news conference about the recent spike in homicides during the first month...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Newport News Winter Carnival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From ice skating to face painting the Newport News Winter Carnival is happening this weekend! The best thing about it… it’s free!. It will be held Saturday, February 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Kmart site on Oriana Road in Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: Pier Gang Crane Operators

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Pier Gang Crane Operators provide pick-me-ups every day to carriers and subs. Here’s a look at the skill and teamwork needed to do their difficult jobs. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake triplets enlist in Navy

Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Newport News Police Chief highlights police presence …. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew was at Richneck Elementary on the first day...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate …. WAVY's Andy Fox reports live on Jan. 31, 2023 Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/vbpd-suspect-dead-after-barricade-shootout-with-police/. Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC …. Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby

Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth residents

The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Triple shooting investigation underway in Newport News

Newport News Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Sunday night on Roanoke Avenue. Triple shooting investigation underway in Newport …. Newport News Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Sunday night on Roanoke Avenue. Where is Codi? One year anniversary of missing Hampton …. Nearly...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband

A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility …. A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Where is...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

