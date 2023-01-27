Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Related
-30 Degree ‘Artic Blast’ Coming To Hudson Valley, New York State
New York State residents are being told to prepare for a freezing dangerous arctic blast. Tuesday morning many Hudson Valley residents woke up to some snow. In parts of Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties, the snow didn't stick to roads, but in other parts of the Hudson Valley, the snow did cause some schools to have delayed openings.
5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State
New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball jackpot continues to soar. New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's a massive plaza off of Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
New York Man Found With ‘Dangerous’ Drugs At Woodbury Commons
A Hudson Valley man fleeing police was found with around $200,000 worth of "dangerous narcotics" at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets. On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 37-year-old Sherlan Simpson of Newburgh was convicted after a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all charges against him.
94.3 Lite FM
Lower Hudson Valley City Shockingly the 10th Dirtiest in America
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million, I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
Population Declining In New York State More Than Most Of America
Officials are starting to worry that rate of new Empire State residents is declining more than most of the country. Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported more people are leaving New York State than any other state. New York State Loses More Residents Than Any Other State, Again. New...
Upstate New York Dad Murdered With Bed Sheet
A father of three was strangled with a bed sheet in the Upper Hudson Valley. His killer was sentenced. In Greene County Court, an Upstate New York inmate was sentenced for killing his cellmate. Greene County, New York Prisoner Sentenced For Strangling Cellmate. Anthony Paradise, 44, was sentenced on Jan....
Awesome: 5 Pioneering HV Restaurants are James Beard Semi-Finalists
It's no secret that the Hudson Valley is home to some fantastic restaurants, and the James Beard Foundation, which awards one of the most prestigious honors in the industry, has taken notice. The fancy hardware isn't limited to food, either. Just a few months ago two Dutchess County, NY breweries...
Annoying Change To ‘World’s Most Famous Arena’ in New York State?
The owner the New York State's most famous revenue is hinting at a major change that is sure to anger many. James Dolan, the CEO of Madison Square Garden, dropped a major bombshell this week that upset many Empire State Residents. Madison Square Garden May Stop Selling Alcohol. During an...
Residents In 8 New York State Hometowns Among Smartest in America
Residents in these New York State hometowns can brag they are smarter than everyone else in the state and most of America. The team at personal-finance website WalletHub recently reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us about its study into the most and least educated cities in the United States.
Power Play Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Newburgh
A smoke shop in the Hudson Valley known for its winning lottery tickets has struck again with a lucky player pocketing $100,000 in the latest Powerball game. The Power Play ticket for the Monday, Jan. 30 game matched four numbers and the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials. The winning...
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Pay it Forward in Highland, NY is Extra Special
A pay-it-forward moment in Highland at an unusual place. We can all agree that there is no better feeling than being on the receiving end of a "pay it forward", right? Those random moments when a complete stranger decides to pick up the tab for something that you are getting ready to purchase.
Have You Seen These On The New York Thruway?
The teepees along the New York State Thruway have stood since November for a very important reason and will be taken down soon.
Is New York One of the Best States For Singles? [STUDY]
Valentine's Day is not far off, and now is the time some might contemplate getting out into the dating game again. Of course, it helps when there are options. Ever feel like you're alone even when surrounded by millions of other people living in New York? You may have more options than you think living in the Empire State.
Casting Call: New York State Horses Needed for Movie
The Hudson Valley is filled with talented equestrian experts and beautiful horses. Those experts and their horses could be on the big screen in the future. The mid-Hudson region is no stranger to the big screen as hundreds of new television and movie productions have taken place in our neighborhoods.
Do You Know This Man? He’s Wanted for Allegedly Stealing a Car in Dutchess County
New York State Police are looking for the community's help in locating a man who allegedly stole a car in the town of Wappinger. New York State Police are hoping that someone from the Hudson Valley might have information that could help them identify the man pictured below. Car Theft...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0