Fishkill, NY

-30 Degree ‘Artic Blast’ Coming To Hudson Valley, New York State

New York State residents are being told to prepare for a freezing dangerous arctic blast. Tuesday morning many Hudson Valley residents woke up to some snow. In parts of Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties, the snow didn't stick to roads, but in other parts of the Hudson Valley, the snow did cause some schools to have delayed openings.
5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State

New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball jackpot continues to soar. New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's a massive plaza off of Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
FISHKILL, NY
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York

The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
New York Man Found With ‘Dangerous’ Drugs At Woodbury Commons

A Hudson Valley man fleeing police was found with around $200,000 worth of "dangerous narcotics" at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets. On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 37-year-old Sherlan Simpson of Newburgh was convicted after a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all charges against him.
WOODBURY, NY
Lower Hudson Valley City Shockingly the 10th Dirtiest in America

This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million, I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upstate New York Dad Murdered With Bed Sheet

A father of three was strangled with a bed sheet in the Upper Hudson Valley. His killer was sentenced. In Greene County Court, an Upstate New York inmate was sentenced for killing his cellmate. Greene County, New York Prisoner Sentenced For Strangling Cellmate. Anthony Paradise, 44, was sentenced on Jan....
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Power Play Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Newburgh

A smoke shop in the Hudson Valley known for its winning lottery tickets has struck again with a lucky player pocketing $100,000 in the latest Powerball game. The Power Play ticket for the Monday, Jan. 30 game matched four numbers and the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials. The winning...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Pay it Forward in Highland, NY is Extra Special

A pay-it-forward moment in Highland at an unusual place. We can all agree that there is no better feeling than being on the receiving end of a "pay it forward", right? Those random moments when a complete stranger decides to pick up the tab for something that you are getting ready to purchase.
HIGHLAND, NY
Is New York One of the Best States For Singles? [STUDY]

Valentine's Day is not far off, and now is the time some might contemplate getting out into the dating game again. Of course, it helps when there are options. Ever feel like you're alone even when surrounded by millions of other people living in New York? You may have more options than you think living in the Empire State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Poughkeepsie, NY
