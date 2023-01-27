ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Portion of Cathedral Rock Trail to close for construction beginning February 1

Sedona News – The upper portion of Cathedral Rock Trail , located on the Red Rock Ranger District (RRRD), will close for construction February 1 through roughly March 31.

The area will close to the public while the Red Rock Trail Crew reconstructs rock walls and installs check steps on the trail.

The closure orde r may be lifted during February – or extended past March 31 – depending on the duration of trail work.

The trail will be closing due to the inability to safely reroute hikers around the area. Hazards include the possibility of large rolling rocks and other falling debris during construction.

Throughout the project, Cathedral Rock Trail will be closed from the Templeton Trail junction to the upper terminus. The area located 200 feet in any direction of the trail will be closed as well.

The lower 0.2 miles of the trail – the Cathedral Rock trailhead to the Templeton Trail junction – will remain open to the public during this project.

Visitors must use the free Sedona Shuttle to access the trailhead during shuttle operation hours. The Sedona Shuttle schedule is available at sedonashuttle.com/routes/ route-15 .

During Cathedral Rock trail construction, RRRD visitors are encouraged to seek alternate trail options on the Coconino National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/recmain/coconino/ recreation .

