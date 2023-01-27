Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Boardman Wedgewood celebrating National Pizza Day by feeding those in need
Customers at Wedgewood Fernando's Pizza in Boardman can feed themselves along with those in need on National Pizza Day. The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is celebrating its 130th anniversary by partnering up with Wedgewood's Boardman location for a special buy-one-give-one incentive on Thursday, February 9, which is National Pizza Day.
WFMJ.com
Mercy Health hosting walk-in hiring events across Valley during February
Mercy Health will be hosting a series of walk-in hiring events across the Mahoning Valley every Wednesday throughout the month of February. According to a press release, applicants can meet with hiring managers throughout various departments to interview and learn more about Mercy Health job opportunities. Mercy Health Spokeswoman, Kara...
WFMJ.com
Ice carving, family fun scheduled at Eastwood Event Centre in Niles
The second annual Eastwood Ice Fest will feature ice-carving demos, and book reading for kids. The free event will take place at the Eastwood Event Centre at Eastwood Mall in Niles on Sunday February 5 from 11 am to 3 pm. Students in the Hospitality and Event Management program at...
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 29th
WFMJ archives / January 28, 1953 | C.J. Little cuts the ribbon marking the dedication of a new elevator at the Elks Lodge in downtown Youngstown 70 years ago. Flanking Little are Bill Morgan and Bert Milligan. In the background are Ralph White, Ralph Kline, Earl Hoffman, and Jack Yerian.
Is Swenson's confusing customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
FedEx driver stops route to help 9-year-old build snowman
A FedEx Driver is being recognized for stopping to help a child build a snowman.
WFMJ.com
Warren man killed by snow plow truck in Ashtabula County
A Warren man was pronounced dead in Ashtabula County after being hit by a snow plow truck early Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened at Kennametal, a manufacturing plant on Penniman Road in Orwell. Police say the man, identified as Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at the plant.
WFMJ.com
Trivium Packaging in Youngstown expected to bring nearly 100 new full-time positions
Trivium Packaging in Youngstown is expected to create nearly 100 new full-time positions. According to a press release from Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, the company expects to create 93 full-time positions, which in turn will generate $6.1 million in new annual payroll and retain $32.7 in existing payroll on account of the company's current expansion project.
Crews respond to Boardman house fire
Firefighters from Boardman and Canfield were called to the 4000 block of Hudson Drive around 5:30 a.m.
Heck’s Cafe to open third restaurant this week (photos)
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The third Heck’s Cafe opens Thursday, Feb. 2, in Beachwood. The latest iteration of the well-loved restaurant occupies the space that formerly housed fine-dining restaurants Moxie and Red at 3355 Richmond Road, Beachwood. The first Heck’s was opened in Ohio City 50 years ago. The second followed in Avon. Each space has a different vibe that speaks to the location.
WYTV.com
Local Dollar General employee accused of stealing $8.5K in gift cards
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Dollar General store employee in Boardman was accused of stealing thousands of dollars in gift cards on Monday. Tramane Thomas, 24, was arrested and charged with felony theft for seven different gift card theft transactions during the month of January from the store at the 200 block of Boardman-Canfield Road.
WFMJ.com
Boardman window and door contractor in court again
A Boardman home improvement contractor pleaded not guilty to new charges accusing him of cheating a customer out of hundreds of dollars. John Bartos, 40, appeared for video arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Monday to answer one felony count of theft. Vienna Township Police filed the charge after a...
Local Salvation Army receives unusual, rare donation during Red Kettle campaign
A Mercer County chapter received a unique donation in 2022.
Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold at local Sheetz
The Sheetz earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
WFMJ.com
EV chargers planned for turnpike service plazas in Mahoning County
New electric vehicle charging stations are planned for four rest stops along the Ohio Turnpike, including two in Mahoning County. The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission announced that it is preparing to add more EV charging units at the Mahoning Valley and Glacier Hills Service Plazas which are across from each other along the toll road in New Springfield.
WFMJ.com
Sinkhole along Canfield Road will leave road closed for at least a week
A 17-foot-deep sinkhole has closed part of Canfield Road in Youngstown, requiring a major detour. City engineers say a broken sewer line caused the ground to give way along Canfield Road about sixty feet east of Arden Boulevard on Monday. As a result, Canfield Road is closed to through traffic...
WFMJ.com
East Palestine rolls out My ID program to help save lives
In an emergency minutes can make the difference between life and death, but often critical information about the patient is lacking. The East Palestine Fire Department is working to change that for it's residents so they can provide better service to it's residents and hopefully help save lives. When First...
27 First News
How accurate is Groundhog Day’s prediction of spring in Youngstown?
The first week of February is upon us and that means that one of the most unique holidays will soon be celebrated. Yes, I am talking about the day when the next six weeks of weather is decided. The official name of the groundhog is Punxsutawney Phil and every year...
explore venango
EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Drizzle, Light Glaze of Ice Expected for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing drizzle, light glaze of ice possibly mixed with snow is forecasted for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER...
