Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Boardman Wedgewood celebrating National Pizza Day by feeding those in need

Customers at Wedgewood Fernando's Pizza in Boardman can feed themselves along with those in need on National Pizza Day. The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is celebrating its 130th anniversary by partnering up with Wedgewood's Boardman location for a special buy-one-give-one incentive on Thursday, February 9, which is National Pizza Day.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercy Health hosting walk-in hiring events across Valley during February

Mercy Health will be hosting a series of walk-in hiring events across the Mahoning Valley every Wednesday throughout the month of February. According to a press release, applicants can meet with hiring managers throughout various departments to interview and learn more about Mercy Health job opportunities. Mercy Health Spokeswoman, Kara...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Ice carving, family fun scheduled at Eastwood Event Centre in Niles

The second annual Eastwood Ice Fest will feature ice-carving demos, and book reading for kids. The free event will take place at the Eastwood Event Centre at Eastwood Mall in Niles on Sunday February 5 from 11 am to 3 pm. Students in the Hospitality and Event Management program at...
NILES, OH
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 29th

WFMJ archives / January 28, 1953 | C.J. Little cuts the ribbon marking the dedication of a new elevator at the Elks Lodge in downtown Youngstown 70 years ago. Flanking Little are Bill Morgan and Bert Milligan. In the background are Ralph White, Ralph Kline, Earl Hoffman, and Jack Yerian.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren man killed by snow plow truck in Ashtabula County

A Warren man was pronounced dead in Ashtabula County after being hit by a snow plow truck early Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened at Kennametal, a manufacturing plant on Penniman Road in Orwell. Police say the man, identified as Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at the plant.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Trivium Packaging in Youngstown expected to bring nearly 100 new full-time positions

Trivium Packaging in Youngstown is expected to create nearly 100 new full-time positions. According to a press release from Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, the company expects to create 93 full-time positions, which in turn will generate $6.1 million in new annual payroll and retain $32.7 in existing payroll on account of the company's current expansion project.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Heck’s Cafe to open third restaurant this week (photos)

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The third Heck’s Cafe opens Thursday, Feb. 2, in Beachwood. The latest iteration of the well-loved restaurant occupies the space that formerly housed fine-dining restaurants Moxie and Red at 3355 Richmond Road, Beachwood. The first Heck’s was opened in Ohio City 50 years ago. The second followed in Avon. Each space has a different vibe that speaks to the location.
BEACHWOOD, OH
WYTV.com

Local Dollar General employee accused of stealing $8.5K in gift cards

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Dollar General store employee in Boardman was accused of stealing thousands of dollars in gift cards on Monday. Tramane Thomas, 24, was arrested and charged with felony theft for seven different gift card theft transactions during the month of January from the store at the 200 block of Boardman-Canfield Road.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman window and door contractor in court again

A Boardman home improvement contractor pleaded not guilty to new charges accusing him of cheating a customer out of hundreds of dollars. John Bartos, 40, appeared for video arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Monday to answer one felony count of theft. Vienna Township Police filed the charge after a...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

EV chargers planned for turnpike service plazas in Mahoning County

New electric vehicle charging stations are planned for four rest stops along the Ohio Turnpike, including two in Mahoning County. The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission announced that it is preparing to add more EV charging units at the Mahoning Valley and Glacier Hills Service Plazas which are across from each other along the toll road in New Springfield.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine rolls out My ID program to help save lives

In an emergency minutes can make the difference between life and death, but often critical information about the patient is lacking. The East Palestine Fire Department is working to change that for it's residents so they can provide better service to it's residents and hopefully help save lives. When First...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

