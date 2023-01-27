ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin retakes $23,000, and Sen. Cruz wants U.S. Capitol to accept crypto for food: CNBC Crypto World

By Jordan Smith, Talia Kaplan, Mai Tejapaibul
CNBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $23K, White House Urges Congress to 'Step Up' Crypto Regulation

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Latest Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at $23,100, up 0.4% in the past 24 hours, as traders awaited next week’s Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates. BTC has rallied almost 40% since Jan. 1, on track for its best opening to a year since 2013 when it surged 51%.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Pro-Bitcoin Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Vending Machines To Accept Crypto

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas.) is proposing a new concurrent resolution that could see crypto accepted as a legitimate form of payment for vendors at the Capitol Hill complex. What Happened: If passed, the Architect of the Capitol, Secretary of the Senate, and Chief Administrative Officer of the House of Representatives will be mandated to source and implement a list of vendors that accept cryptocurrencies.
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Benzinga

Putin 'Obsessed With Retaking Ukraine,' Says Ex-Defense Secretary: 'Believes It's His Destiny To Recreate The Russian Empire'

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates said ​​Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it’s his “destiny” to recreate the Russian Empire. What Happened: Gates, in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” said that the Russian president had made it part of his vision to retake old territories to recreate the Kremlin's former geographic sphere of influence.
CBS News

Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Business Insider

Crypto Markets Today: Fed Preview, Bitcoin Holds Steady at $22.9K

Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at about $22,900, up 0.5% over the past 24 hours. Equities closed higher after the latest data showed Europe’s economy edging up. Investors have also been buoyed by China’s recent economic reopening. Markets are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday decision on a potential interest rate increase. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.6%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 1.4 and 1%, respectively. The Nasdaq finished its best January since 2001.
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Ethereum Rival That’s Exploded Over 460% This Month, Says Selloff Likely

A widely followed cryptocurrency trader is urging traders to be cautious about an altcoin that has skyrocketed to a new all-time high this year. Despite Aptos’ (APT) “absolutely insane” triple-digit percentage point increase over the last two weeks, the pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 559,500 Twitter followers that the smart contract-enabled blockchain is likely to sell off against the US dollar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy