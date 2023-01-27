Bitcoin retakes $23,000, and Sen. Cruz wants U.S. Capitol to accept crypto for food: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $23K, White House Urges Congress to 'Step Up' Crypto Regulation
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Latest Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at $23,100, up 0.4% in the past 24 hours, as traders awaited next week’s Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates. BTC has rallied almost 40% since Jan. 1, on track for its best opening to a year since 2013 when it surged 51%.
CNBC
Bitcoin drops after weekend rally, and DOJ claims SBF tried to influence witness: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alexandre Birry, chief analytical officer at S&P Global, discusses the future of tokenization.
Pro-Bitcoin Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Vending Machines To Accept Crypto
Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas.) is proposing a new concurrent resolution that could see crypto accepted as a legitimate form of payment for vendors at the Capitol Hill complex. What Happened: If passed, the Architect of the Capitol, Secretary of the Senate, and Chief Administrative Officer of the House of Representatives will be mandated to source and implement a list of vendors that accept cryptocurrencies.
dailyhodl.com
Got Bitcoin? US Senator Ted Cruz Introduces Bill To Enable Crypto Payments on Capitol Hill
US Senator Ted Cruz wants lawmakers in Washington D.C. to be able to purchase their vending-machine snacks using crypto assets. Cruz submitted a resolution earlier this week that would require the Senate and the House of Representatives to only work with food service and vending machine contractors that accept cryptocurrencies.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Putin 'Obsessed With Retaking Ukraine,' Says Ex-Defense Secretary: 'Believes It's His Destiny To Recreate The Russian Empire'
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates said Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it’s his “destiny” to recreate the Russian Empire. What Happened: Gates, in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” said that the Russian president had made it part of his vision to retake old territories to recreate the Kremlin's former geographic sphere of influence.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Gearing up for Massive 'Revenge Pump' Against Bitcoin (BTC), Top Trader Says
Bluntz, a popular cryptocurrency trader, has predicted a massive price surge for meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) against Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency. According to Bluntz, DOGE/BTC is "gearing up for a revenge pump of probably 100% or more." This bullish outlook on Dogecoin might come as a surprise to some...
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
Business Insider
Crypto Markets Today: Fed Preview, Bitcoin Holds Steady at $22.9K
Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at about $22,900, up 0.5% over the past 24 hours. Equities closed higher after the latest data showed Europe’s economy edging up. Investors have also been buoyed by China’s recent economic reopening. Markets are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday decision on a potential interest rate increase. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.6%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 1.4 and 1%, respectively. The Nasdaq finished its best January since 2001.
Will Twitter Embrace Dogecoin Like Tesla? Elon Musk Reportedly Seeks Crypto Options In Payments Push
Twitter is reportedly working on a system that would allow users to make payments directly through the social media platform. Billionaire owner Elon Musk is said to be pushing for a fiat currency priority but wants the system to incorporate cryptocurrencies later on. What Happened: According to a Financial Times...
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Ethereum Rival That’s Exploded Over 460% This Month, Says Selloff Likely
A widely followed cryptocurrency trader is urging traders to be cautious about an altcoin that has skyrocketed to a new all-time high this year. Despite Aptos’ (APT) “absolutely insane” triple-digit percentage point increase over the last two weeks, the pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 559,500 Twitter followers that the smart contract-enabled blockchain is likely to sell off against the US dollar.
