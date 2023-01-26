Read full article on original website
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Will the fast food chain famous for biscuits and thickburgers open a location in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program
South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program (South Holland, IL) — South Suburban College (SSC) is seeking participants for the Adult Volunteer Literacy Tutoring Program. The program is structured to train volunteers to become one-on-one tutors for adults in need of basic literacy skills. Instruction in basic literacy includes the development of phonetic reading skills, whole language experience, combined with effective communication skills. Residents are welcome to volunteer as tutors and encourage others to take advantage of this free professional development opportunity.
Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend
The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
Archdiocese to consolidate 2 northwest suburban parishes, others remain in limbo
Starting in July, St Thomas Becket in Mount Prospect and St Alphonsus Liguori in Prospect Heights will unite, but both churches will continue to hold mass, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced.
Two northwest suburban churches to become one
The Archdiocese of Chicago has made a decision on the fates of some northwest suburban parishes. The Archdiocese of Chicago said that on July 1, St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will become one parish.
Celebrate Romance at Oak Lawn Public Library’s RomCon
Celebrate Romance at Oak Lawn Public Library’s RomCon (Oak Lawn, IL) — The Oak Lawn Public Library is partnering with Tinley Park’s independent romance bookstore Love’s Sweet Arrow on a free festival of romance called RomCon which will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9427 S. Raymond Ave. Eight romance authors will meet readers, sign books, answer questions and discuss romance.
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
The Altgeld Gardens Memorial Wall is part of Chicago history. But its future is uncertain.
A hundred and thirty blocks south of the Chicago Loop, there’s a stretch of brick wall, painted yellow, covered in hundreds and hundreds of hand-lettered names. Some of the bricks are chipped, some of the paint is faded. But to people who live — or once lived —in this public housing community of Altgeld Gardens, this is their Memorial Wall, a place of family record for lost loved ones and a place of history.
Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes
Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
Annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner held at Plumbers Hall
The annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, which introduces Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade queen and court, was held Thursday night in the West Loop.
University of Chicago Medicine cancer center to commence construction in fall 2023
"Individuals who live on the South Side of Chicago are twice as likely to die from cancer than those that live anywhere else in America," said Dr. Mitchell Posner, M.D., Physician-in-Chief of University of Chicago Medicine's (UCM) Comprehensive Cancer Center. “And that problem is expected to grow worse in the years ahead.”
One of the Most Romantic Restaurants in the USA is in Illinois
Valentine's Day is less than 3 weeks away! So if you are looking for the most romantic evening possible you should check out this restaurant in Illinois that made the list of the most romantic restaurants in the USA... According to the article, These are the 25 Most Romantic Restaurants...
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
Evanston’s Best Breakfast
Everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it’s important that it tastes great and fills you up. Whether you crave crispy hash browns, freshly squeezed orange juice, or perfectly fluffy pancakes, one of Evanston’s many breakfast restaurants can appease your appetite. Each one has a unique atmosphere and a menu packed with signature items that delight their customers. We asked ETHS students what their favorite Evanston breakfast restaurants were, here are the top three.
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
Former Englewood Whole Foods will become Save-A-Lot, angering some community leaders. ‘You never hear about a Save-A-Lot in Lincoln Park.’
The former Whole Foods on 63rd Street and Halsted in Englewood, once heralded as the start of a new chapter for a neighborhood that has long struggled with access to high-quality fresh food, will now be a Save-A-Lot. The store will be operated by Yellow Banana, a grocery company owned...
Chicago foods you must eat
Planning a trip to the Windy City? Get ready to immerse yourself in the foodie scene! Chicago is home to some top-rated chefs and high-end restaurants, often trying out unique fusion concepts, which you should absolutely experience. But when you visit, don’t neglect the top Chicago must eat foods!
Travel Back in Time with “The Negro Motorist Green Book”
[Outdoor Photo of a Mother, Father and child Standing by a Car], 1948-1970s. Rev. Henry Clay Anderson. Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. (c) Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. The Negro Motorist Green Book, an exhibition developed by the Smithsonian...
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
Chicago Tool Library opening in new location
If you're in need of a hammer, a table saw or maybe a sewing machine - listen up. The Chicago Tool Library is getting ready to reopen in their new space this Saturday, once again lending out their items.
