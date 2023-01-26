ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Holland, IL

Comments / 0

 

thesouthlandjournal.com

South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program

South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program (South Holland, IL) — South Suburban College (SSC) is seeking participants for the Adult Volunteer Literacy Tutoring Program. The program is structured to train volunteers to become one-on-one tutors for adults in need of basic literacy skills. Instruction in basic literacy includes the development of phonetic reading skills, whole language experience, combined with effective communication skills. Residents are welcome to volunteer as tutors and encourage others to take advantage of this free professional development opportunity.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Celebrate Romance at Oak Lawn Public Library’s RomCon

Celebrate Romance at Oak Lawn Public Library’s RomCon (Oak Lawn, IL) — The Oak Lawn Public Library is partnering with Tinley Park’s independent romance bookstore Love’s Sweet Arrow on a free festival of romance called RomCon which will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9427 S. Raymond Ave. Eight romance authors will meet readers, sign books, answer questions and discuss romance.
OAK LAWN, IL
WBEZ

The Altgeld Gardens Memorial Wall is part of Chicago history. But its future is uncertain.

A hundred and thirty blocks south of the Chicago Loop, there’s a stretch of brick wall, painted yellow, covered in hundreds and hundreds of hand-lettered names. Some of the bricks are chipped, some of the paint is faded. But to people who live — or once lived —in this public housing community of Altgeld Gardens, this is their Memorial Wall, a place of family record for lost loved ones and a place of history.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes

Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
GARY, IN
evanstonian.net

Evanston’s Best Breakfast

Everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it’s important that it tastes great and fills you up. Whether you crave crispy hash browns, freshly squeezed orange juice, or perfectly fluffy pancakes, one of Evanston’s many breakfast restaurants can appease your appetite. Each one has a unique atmosphere and a menu packed with signature items that delight their customers. We asked ETHS students what their favorite Evanston breakfast restaurants were, here are the top three.
EVANSTON, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
travelphotodiscovery.com

Chicago foods you must eat

Planning a trip to the Windy City? Get ready to immerse yourself in the foodie scene! Chicago is home to some top-rated chefs and high-end restaurants, often trying out unique fusion concepts, which you should absolutely experience. But when you visit, don’t neglect the top Chicago must eat foods!
CHICAGO, IL

