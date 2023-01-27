Read full article on original website
Scott Carwile
4d ago
IF this is the case, AND the lottery is SUPPOSED to help the schools, than this SHOULD be used to ELIMINATE INDIVIDUALS HAVING TO PAY SCHOOL DISTRICT TAXES!!! As well as eliminate students/families having to pay astronomical costs for school activities. If you do the math on what the lottery was SUPPOSED to contribute, then add this funding to that, that's an extreme amount of funding for the school systems. BUT, it'll never happen because politicians and beauracrats seem to need the money more than what they say it goes to. Just millions of dollars more to fund corruption and derelict political gain!
Reply(1)
2
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: If approved, Ohio solar plant could be largest in nation
Over $500 million in tax revenue expected from 800 MW Ohio solar project The Oak Run solar project developed by Savion would create over 3,000 construction jobs and generate up to $504 million in tax revenue over its lifespan, 60% of which would fund local school districts. Non-profit group to...
pv-magazine-usa.com
HVDC transmission line to connect three ISO regions
Allette, Inc. and Grid United partnered to build what could become the first high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power transmission line that interconnects three independent system operator regions: the Midcontinent System Operator (MISO), Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and the Western Interconnection. The new power project, the North Plains Connector, is a...
Regional Dollar Store is Closing Stores in Ohio After Overcharging Customers
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Schedule for Ohio Direction Card Benefits in February Under SNAP
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) now pays people of Ohio who are eligible for food stamps on a set schedule every month based on the last digit of their case number. Low-income households can get nutrition subsidies under the federal SNAP program. The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family...
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approves big hike in gas charges
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Thursday agreed to a measure that could increase fixed monthly charges to 1.4 million Ohio natural gas customers by more than 50% over the next five years.
Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes
An Ohio-based think tank said changes to the tax system in the state could bring home more money for families and represent better budgetary priorities. The analysis came as Gov. Mike DeWine is set to give his “State of the State” on Tuesday, followed by a formal introduction of his budget priorities to the state’s […] The post Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NBC4 Columbus
Reaching out for help with electric bills
According to a national survey, at least one out of every six U.S. households is behind on their utility bills. With so many people watching their costs these days, AEP Ohio is hoping to remind their customers that they are there to help.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
Gov. Mike DeWine proposes sweeping spending plan to help Ohio children in State of the State address
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine, in his State of the State address on Tuesday, laid out a wide-ranging spending plan to help Ohio children, from expanding childcare and children’s health care to providing more education funding from kindergarten to college. DeWine, speaking before a packed Ohio House...
wyso.org
Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries build businesses while preparing for full legalization
Andrew Rayburn truly began believing in medical cannabis in 2015, when an attorney friend was in hospice following a long fight with multiple myeloma. The cancer had erased much of the friend’s appetite, and led to many sleepless nights. That all changed when he tried marijuana for the first time in his life.
What to expect from DeWine’s State of the State address
DeWine is expected to lay out much of his budget plan and said there will be “no surprises.”
pv-magazine-usa.com
Assistance for solar on low-income housing in Massachusetts
The Massachusetts-based Solar Technical Assistance Retrofit (STAR) program is entering its third phase with a goal to support the development of 3 MW of low-income housing solar. Launched by Resonant Energy, the Boston branch of Local Initiatives Support Corporation, and the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations, the STAR program...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Ohio using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
Safety issues concern City of Dayton road crews with current and future road hazards
City of Dayton road crews are responsible for 1,700 miles of streets to maintain. As road temperatures fall, bridges and overpasses become a priority for crews to treat as they freeze first.
sciotopost.com
The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County
OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
spectrumnews1.com
Ag Report: Eggs, poultry and the supply chain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The egg and poultry industries continue to face challenges, but investments are being made, specifically in Ohio. Lincoln Yee is the co-Founder and co-President of International Food Solutions Inc. He said his business processes raw poultry into foods like teriyaki or tangerine chicken for thousands of...
Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
WSYX ABC6
How to see the green comet in Ohio, if the weather cooperates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A green comet is passing by Earth for the first time in 50,000 years and it may become visible to the naked eye. But, clouds may dash your chances of seeing it from central Ohio. Astronomers, using a telescope at the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF)...
Comments / 2