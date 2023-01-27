Read full article on original website
92 inmates released across Alabama as 2021 prison reform law takes effect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly 100 Alabama inmates are heading home from prison Tuesday as part of a 2021 state law. They’re the first group of about 400 total who will be getting out over the coming months. Inmates who didn’t have a ride home this morning were dropped off by the Alabama Department of […]
Alabama Black Belt town gets $10 million to salvage failing sewer system
A small community in Alabama’s Black Belt is getting $10 million to repair a failing sewer system that residents say has been holding the town back for decades. State and federal officials traveled to the small town of Hayneville in Lowndes County Friday, to officially sign paperwork designating $10 million in funding to repair and upgrade the city’s sewer system.
Elected officials react to scheduled release of 400 Alabama inmates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections is set to release nearly 400 inmates on Tuesday. State Attorney General Steve Marshall filed an emergency lawsuit claiming ADOC did not give proper notification to the victims' families under state law. A letter from ADOC claims it did, but that's not sitting well with some elected officials.
Alabama mass prison release: State freeing 369 inmates under amended 2015 law
The Alabama Department of Corrections will be releasing nearly 400 inmates statewide on Tuesday. The mass release – which will put the early-release inmates under the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles – stems from a bill passed by the state legislature in 2021. That...
Guest opinion: The most dangerous man in Alabama prisons was not released today
The most dangerous man in Alabama’s prison system was one not released today. In fact, he is more dangerous now than he was when he thought he was going to be released. More dangerous to the other inmates, more dangerous to the correctional officers, more dangerous to himself. “Give...
Alabama Braces for Mass Inmate Release
Public safety concerns were running high across Alabama, following word of an imminent mass release of inmates. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said the Department of Corrections was planning to free more than 400 convicts Tuesday, including at least 50 inmates convicted of murder and manslaughter. Marshall's office sued to block the release, claiming corrections officials failed to notify victims, as required by law. But a judge late Monday denied the request for a temporary restraining order. Jefferson County Republican Party Chairman Paul DeMarco, a former chairman of the Alabama House Judiciary Committee, blasted the planned mass release. "This is unfair to victims, and law-abiding citizens, to give an early release of violent felons on our streets," DeMarco said. "This mass release of 2 percent of the Department of Corrections population under the supervision responsibility of our already overstretched probation and parole officers does not put public safety first," DeMarco said. The release was the result of a 2021 sentencing reform law passed by the Legislature. The sponsor was state Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody).
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is trying to clear up some confusion some of you have about Alabama’s new permitless carry law that’s now in effect. As of Jan. 1, Alabama gun owners no longer have to purchase a permit to carry a firearm in the state. But, there’s still restrictions on where you can carry without a permit and not knowing those could get you in trouble.
Hundreds of Alabama inmates set to be freed under new law
Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be freed from prison under a 2021 sentencing law that sends prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences are set to end. Approximately 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when...
Hundreds of Alabama Inmates Set to Be Released Jan. 31 (9 p.m., January 30, 2023)
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) plans to release hundreds of inmates from its facilities Tuesday. (9 p.m., January 30, 2023) Hundreds of Alabama Inmates Set to Be Released Jan. …. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) plans to release hundreds of inmates from its facilities Tuesday. (9 p.m., January...
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on alert as Alabama inmates are set to be released
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says he doesn’t agree with the state’s decision to ultimately release hundreds of inmates early in Alabama, at least 9 of which are in his county alone. “These people are going from the front door of the prison to the community streets. They’re coming right […]
Sheriff’s offices report revenue losses as ‘constitutional carry’ bill takes effect
Sheriff's offices in North Alabama have reported losing a major source of revenue after the state's new "constitutional carry" law went into effect on January 1.
Alabama Big 10 Mayors meet in Mobile
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Big 10 Mayors on Monday, January 30, will hold a press conference at the Battle House Renaissance Hotel following their quarterly meeting, which will take place in Mobile. The mayors, representing the state’s ten largest cities, will be discussing their mission to...
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A total of 97 Alabama Department of Corrections inmates will be released Tuesday, according to Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. The Department of Corrections will be required to provide notice to the victim’s family prior to release. That is...
Landfill fire, GOP officers, whale study: Down in Alabama
After a week with the EPA managing the Moody landfill fire, air-quality readings are improving. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl has been selected vice chair for the southern region of the Republican National Committee. Researchers at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Researach Center have released partial results...
Alabama’s laws affecting LGBTQ+ people reviewed in annual index
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, and the Equality Federation Institute released their 9th annual State Equality Index (SEI) Thursday. The SEI is a comprehensive state-by-state report that provides a review of statewide laws and policies that affect LGBTQ+ people and their families.
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally
The man was listed in critical condition and was transported by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan for treatment after being thrown off his motorcycle. Students at Newton Elementary wondered what in the world was going on after they were summoned to the lunchroom. Dothan Housing working towards more...
Opinion | Alabama’s medical cannabis industry grows to meet demand
The demand for legal medical cannabis in our state is only growing. According to a recent poll conducted by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Association (AMCA) and the Mowry Consulting Group in October 2022, 79 percent of respondents favored medicinal marijuana while 9 percent were against it. This overwhelming support across party lines not only proves consumer need for this product but also the state’s need for a safely regulated business environment. It’s a novel venture for Alabama, and in order to succeed, this emerging industry must have a diligent advocate.
Alabama reportedly made $18.5 million surplus in 2022, notes 'significant portion' planned for debt
Alabama has released its annual NCAA financial report, and the Crimson Tide operated at an $18.5 million surplus during the 2022 fiscal year. However, the report was obtained by The Tuscaloosa News, and it reported that Alabama said that a “significant portion of that profit” will be used toward financing existing debt from projects already completed. Alabama had total operating revenues of $214.37 million and operating expenses of $195.88 million during the fiscal year that spanned July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
