Greensboro, NC

rhinotimes.com

Where Is Earl Jones When You Need Him?

What Greensboro needs right now is Earl Jones back on the City Council. Some people, or to be more precise anyone with a good memory, might find that statement odd considering the source. Jones and I disagreed on a lot when he was on the City Council from 1983 to...
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s going in down from Sheetz in Burlington?

QUESTION: What’s the land being cleared for just below Sheetz on NC 49 in Burlington?. ANSWER: Site preparations are now underway on a storage facility along Maple Avenue that had a bit of a bumpy ride when it went through Burlington’s zoning process due to resistance from neighboring residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cha-Ching! Here are the tax credits for home upgrades and new appliances

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Looking to upgrade your home with the help of Uncle Sam? The Inflation Reduction Act includes rebates and tax credits for energy-efficient purchases like appliances, electric vehicles, and solar panels. And Consumer Reports says there are other ways to take advantage of these credits by “going green” on your next home improvement project.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Register of Deeds Passport Operation Is Going Gangbusters

A decade ago, if you had gone to the Guilford County Register of Deeds Office and asked for a passport, they would have told you that you were in the wrong place. However, seven years ago, Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen added the service to the long list of existing deeds office services, and now, in 2023, he’s kind of amazed at the immense popularity of the offering.
tourcounsel.com

Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina

Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
BURLINGTON, NC
ourstate.com

Made in NC: Bright Black

Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC

