Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
Related
rhinotimes.com
Where Is Earl Jones When You Need Him?
What Greensboro needs right now is Earl Jones back on the City Council. Some people, or to be more precise anyone with a good memory, might find that statement odd considering the source. Jones and I disagreed on a lot when he was on the City Council from 1983 to...
Greensboro officials work to find housing for those facing homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a growing need for housing as the temperatures drop. Right now, the Regency Inn and Suites and the Doorway Project are the two main places for the homeless to find temporary housing in Guilford County, but both are full. Members of the Guilford County Task Force recently met […]
alamancenews.com
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s going in down from Sheetz in Burlington?
QUESTION: What’s the land being cleared for just below Sheetz on NC 49 in Burlington?. ANSWER: Site preparations are now underway on a storage facility along Maple Avenue that had a bit of a bumpy ride when it went through Burlington’s zoning process due to resistance from neighboring residents.
Alamance Co. students take ownership of their school due to Student Advisory Council
GRAHAM, NC (WGHP) — At North Graham Elementary School in Alamance County, there’s a flurry of activity all around. Kids are busy in the cafeteria and the classrooms. But there’s a sense of something special in the air, especially among the fifth-graders. Assistant principal Mallory Heffelfinger sees it. “They walk a little taller and have […]
rhinotimes.com
Possible Prepared Food Tax For Greensboro Is Hard To Swallow For Some
The City of Greensboro often makes requests of Guilford County government for cooperation on a wide variety of issues. The latest such discussion – still in the very early stages – could lead to the city asking the county for help in implementing a prepared food tax. That...
$14 water bill almost cost a Greensboro man his home...and it wasn't even his bill!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you move into a new home, the people who used to live there may have left some things behind. Maybe some old furniture or leftover paint. Well, a Greensboro man inherited a water bill that snowballed into a major problem. After weeks of back and...
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
BBB warns of banned & unlicensed contractor: James Born of Born Electric
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine paying a contractor $900 up-front to do some electrical work on your house and he never comes back to finish the job. Now add to that, you find out the state has banned him from doing work in all of North Carolina. Even if he did come back, he wouldn't be allowed to finish the job you hired him for.
Cha-Ching! Here are the tax credits for home upgrades and new appliances
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Looking to upgrade your home with the help of Uncle Sam? The Inflation Reduction Act includes rebates and tax credits for energy-efficient purchases like appliances, electric vehicles, and solar panels. And Consumer Reports says there are other ways to take advantage of these credits by “going green” on your next home improvement project.
At least a dozen HBCUs participate in first Bull City in Black event
Several hundred students and families filled Durham's Emily K Center to learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
rhinotimes.com
Register of Deeds Passport Operation Is Going Gangbusters
A decade ago, if you had gone to the Guilford County Register of Deeds Office and asked for a passport, they would have told you that you were in the wrong place. However, seven years ago, Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen added the service to the long list of existing deeds office services, and now, in 2023, he’s kind of amazed at the immense popularity of the offering.
Inflation hits North Carolina ‘worse than expected.’ Here’s what that means for gas prices
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite data showing that inflation is dropping, more than half of North Carolina residents say rising prices are worse than they expected them to be this month. Post-pandemic inflation through December was 6.5%, which is about a half-percentage-point lower than it was in December 2022, but 53% of respondents to a […]
Loaded gun found on inmate inside Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A loaded gun was found while an inmate was being booked into the Guilford County Detention Center on Sunday. Officials tell FOX8 that around 7:15 p.m., 19-year-old Stevie Vonnell King was arrested by an officer with the Greensboro Police Department and brought to the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro to […]
tourcounsel.com
Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina
Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
rhinotimes.com
Memphis Tragedy Alters Rev. Al Sharpton’s Greensboro Speaking Schedule
On Monday, Jan. 30, the International Civil Rights Center and Museum sent out an “URGENT” announcement to inform the public of a change of venue and start time for its inaugural “February One” Civil Rights 2023 Speaker Series.”. Originally, the Rev. Al Sharpton was to be...
Piedmont Triad law enforcement respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(WGHP) — Law enforcement agencies in the Piedmont Triad have released their responses to the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, 29, of Memphis, died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The Winston-Salem Police Department refrained from commenting on specifics regarding Nichols’ death but emphasized that they […]
Greensboro ranked as nation’s best place to start an Airbnb. Here’s why.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may have rented a home or part of one for a vacation stay through an agency such as Airbnb or VRBO. It’s becoming increasingly popular, especially for families, with millions of rentals worldwide every day. What you may not know is that the hottest of the largest markets in the […]
ourstate.com
Made in NC: Bright Black
Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
Comments / 2