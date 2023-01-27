SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is declaring an emergency regarding the structural integrity of a county building. Structural engineers say the south wall of the Trosper-Hoyt building at 9th and Douglas Street is bowing outwards and is in imminent danger of collapse. The county is planning to address issues with the third-floor wall, but the second-floor wall is in need of professional help.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO