Supervisors declaring "emergency" over structural integrity of county building
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is declaring an emergency regarding the structural integrity of a county building. Structural engineers say the south wall of the Trosper-Hoyt building at 9th and Douglas Street is bowing outwards and is in imminent danger of collapse. The county is planning to address issues with the third-floor wall, but the second-floor wall is in need of professional help.
Driver uninjured in I-29 semi fire
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A semi-driver was not injured after the cab of his semi caught fire Tuesday afternoon. The driver had pulled off of I-29 NB and ended up in the ditch near the Singing Hills exit. The cab of his semi was completely engulfed and he was...
Earleywine talks about future with Sioux City Schools as permanent Superintendent
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The man currently serving as interim superintendent for the Sioux City Community School District is talking about his decision to seek the job permanently. Dr. Rod Earleywine was chosen by the board to be the next permanent superintendent on Jan. 26. He says while he...
Sioux City's Opa Time restaurant destroyed by early-morning fire
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local family-owned restaurant was gutted by an early morning fire in Sioux City on Jan. 29. Opa Time, a Greek-inspired restaurant on Hamilton Blvd., caught fire before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday. The fire was reported by a passer-by who saw smoke coming from the...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Tru Quoc Nguyen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his probation. Tru Quoc Nguyen is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on probation for federal drug charges. Nguyen is 51 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs...
Family sues Mercy Medical Center for alleged wrongful death
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging medical negligence against Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City. Trial lawyers say in a release that Michael Dreckman died in the ICU after he flatlined and staff did not respond for over five minutes. According to...
Vehicle crashes into Pronto Express on Hwy 75
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE: Sioux City Police say that a 19-year-old was driving a 2005 Chevy Trail Blazer when he slid on slush and ice and into the building. The teen knocked out the glass on the south side of the Pronto Express on Hwy 75. The building...
Man charged after spraying victim with fire extinguisher, stealing puppy
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police were called to 1512 Jones St., Apt. 1 for a burglary in progress at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. The victim told police that a man and woman broke into his apartment, sprayed him with a fire extinguisher, and took his pitbull puppy.
The Siouxland Soup Kitchen serves successful first Sunday meal in several years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It was a big day for the Siouxland Soup Kitchen on Jan. 29. Volunteers are now serving the public on Sundays. Siouxland News' Taylor Deckert stopped by during the dinner hour to see how things were going, as workers try to meet the growing need of feeding a hot meal to those in need.
TOTT - Akron Winter Swing Dance Concert
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Take a trip to the swinging past with an event bringing back that old-time music scene. The Akron Opera House is putting on a swing dance and concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4 and anyone is welcome to join!. For those who would...
Renovate Siouxland: Ida County King Theatre showing movies, thriving off live music shows
IDA GROVE, Iowa — We brought you to the opening of the Ida Grove King Theatre in 2019 when renovations were completed on the historic theatre. The theatre is slowly adding improvements each year. From thrillers, comedies, classics and more - the King Theatre is being revived into what...
