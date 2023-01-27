ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Dunes, SD

siouxlandnews.com

Supervisors declaring "emergency" over structural integrity of county building

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is declaring an emergency regarding the structural integrity of a county building. Structural engineers say the south wall of the Trosper-Hoyt building at 9th and Douglas Street is bowing outwards and is in imminent danger of collapse. The county is planning to address issues with the third-floor wall, but the second-floor wall is in need of professional help.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Driver uninjured in I-29 semi fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A semi-driver was not injured after the cab of his semi caught fire Tuesday afternoon. The driver had pulled off of I-29 NB and ended up in the ditch near the Singing Hills exit. The cab of his semi was completely engulfed and he was...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City's Opa Time restaurant destroyed by early-morning fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local family-owned restaurant was gutted by an early morning fire in Sioux City on Jan. 29. Opa Time, a Greek-inspired restaurant on Hamilton Blvd., caught fire before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday. The fire was reported by a passer-by who saw smoke coming from the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Tru Quoc Nguyen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his probation. Tru Quoc Nguyen is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on probation for federal drug charges. Nguyen is 51 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Family sues Mercy Medical Center for alleged wrongful death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging medical negligence against Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City. Trial lawyers say in a release that Michael Dreckman died in the ICU after he flatlined and staff did not respond for over five minutes. According to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Vehicle crashes into Pronto Express on Hwy 75

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE: Sioux City Police say that a 19-year-old was driving a 2005 Chevy Trail Blazer when he slid on slush and ice and into the building. The teen knocked out the glass on the south side of the Pronto Express on Hwy 75. The building...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Akron Winter Swing Dance Concert

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Take a trip to the swinging past with an event bringing back that old-time music scene. The Akron Opera House is putting on a swing dance and concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4 and anyone is welcome to join!. For those who would...
AKRON, IA

