Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
atozsports.com
Proof showing the refs’ missed call that helped the Chiefs beat the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs put on another show in the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season. This time, it was the Cheifs who came out on top 23-20 and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons. When the...
"NFL Rigged" Trends on Social Media Following 2022 AFC Championship Game
Super Bowl LVII is around the corner, but are we sure anyone will tune in?. Following the disastrous AFC and NFC championship matchups, thousands of fans took to social media to point out the very questionable officiating in both games, especially the AFC championship. In case you missed it, the game was really close; however, the refs called some extremely weak penalties on the Bengals, resulting in their 23-20 loss.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
msn.com
Where is the Super Bowl in 2023? Location, city, stadium for Super Bowl 57 and beyond
The NFL heads to the Grand Canyon State for the grandaddy of 'em all. Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles will be played in Arizona, another warm-weather location. If the last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium are any indicator, then this year's edition should be a barnburner.
How the Eagles' 'crazy' and loud fans can be a nightmare for 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy
While the Philly fans have nothing to do with Jalen Hurts' success, they have the potential to unnerve San Francisco's 23-year-old QB Brock Purdy.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Super Bowl LVII Set: 2023 Patriots Opponents Chiefs, Eagles Playing for Championship
New England is 1-1 in Super Bowls against Philadelphia and beat Kansas City en route to its title in 2019.
sportingalert.com
Mahomes vs Hurts to make Super Bowl history – Chiefs-Eagles matchup
The excitement in the NFL world has reached its peak as the Super Bowl is just around the corner! With the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs set to face off in what promises to be a thrilling game, fans are eagerly anticipating the first-ever match-up between two Black starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history – Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.
How to watch and stream the NFL playoffs on Sunday
The NFL playoffs will continue on Sunday with conference championship games to determine who will advance to Super Bowl LVII. First, in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1:00 p.m. MT. The NFC championship game will be nationally televised on Fox and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Early Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII bets to make
On Sunday night, as Super Bowl LVII odds started to populate, FOX Bet opened the Philadelphia Eagles as 1-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs. While there is still a long way to go from now until the Super Bowl, we wanted to get you some early best bets to make now before the lines move.
Super Bowl LVII: CBS gets date wrong on its live broadcast of the Chiefs-Bengals game
Video from the channel's broadcast shows a bracket of teams playing in the AFC and NFC title games this weekend and February 29th instead of February 12th as the date for Super Bowl LVII.
Super Bowl LVII ticket prices among highest in NFL history | Ticket prices, best deals for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 (2/12/23) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fans can purchase tickets to the Super Bowl via VividSeats, StubHub, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster....
Navy Times
Super Bowl flyover will honor 50 years of women flyers in the Navy
The Philadelphia Eagles will not be the only birds flying on Sunday, Feb. 12, when they face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Navy will conduct a pregame flyover with three tactical aircraft squadrons, which will commemorate 50...
SB Nation
Super Bowl Prediction: Will the Eagles or Chiefs win the Lombardi Trophy?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Super Bowl LVII is set, with the top teams from both the NFC and...
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks by model that is 16-6
The Philadelphia Eagles will try to book the fourth trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history when they host the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Philadelphia (15-3), which is 3-4 in conference championship games, lost its first two Super Bowl appearances before defeating New England in 2017 to capture its elusive first NFL title since 1960. The 49ers (15-4) are playing in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four years and hoping to advance to their eighth Super Bowl, which would tie them with Pittsburgh, Dallas and Denver for second on the all-time list.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, times, NFL live stream, TV for Eagles vs. 49ers, Bengals vs. Chiefs
The NFL season is officially down to its final four teams and we're going to be seeing some very familiar faces Sunday. For the second year in a row, the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are all in the conference title round. The only newcomer this year is the Philadelphia Eagles, who are playing in the NFC Championship for the first time since 2017.
