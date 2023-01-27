The Philadelphia Eagles will try to book the fourth trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history when they host the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Philadelphia (15-3), which is 3-4 in conference championship games, lost its first two Super Bowl appearances before defeating New England in 2017 to capture its elusive first NFL title since 1960. The 49ers (15-4) are playing in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four years and hoping to advance to their eighth Super Bowl, which would tie them with Pittsburgh, Dallas and Denver for second on the all-time list.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO