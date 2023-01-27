ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
"NFL Rigged" Trends on Social Media Following 2022 AFC Championship Game

Super Bowl LVII is around the corner, but are we sure anyone will tune in?. Following the disastrous AFC and NFC championship matchups, thousands of fans took to social media to point out the very questionable officiating in both games, especially the AFC championship. In case you missed it, the game was really close; however, the refs called some extremely weak penalties on the Bengals, resulting in their 23-20 loss.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mahomes vs Hurts to make Super Bowl history – Chiefs-Eagles matchup

The excitement in the NFL world has reached its peak as the Super Bowl is just around the corner! With the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs set to face off in what promises to be a thrilling game, fans are eagerly anticipating the first-ever match-up between two Black starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history – Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.
How to watch and stream the NFL playoffs on Sunday

The NFL playoffs will continue on Sunday with conference championship games to determine who will advance to Super Bowl LVII. First, in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1:00 p.m. MT. The NFC championship game will be nationally televised on Fox and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
NFL odds: Early Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII bets to make

On Sunday night, as Super Bowl LVII odds started to populate, FOX Bet opened the Philadelphia Eagles as 1-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs. While there is still a long way to go from now until the Super Bowl, we wanted to get you some early best bets to make now before the lines move.
Super Bowl LVII ticket prices among highest in NFL history | Ticket prices, best deals for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 (2/12/23) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fans can purchase tickets to the Super Bowl via VividSeats, StubHub, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster....
Super Bowl flyover will honor 50 years of women flyers in the Navy

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be the only birds flying on Sunday, Feb. 12, when they face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Navy will conduct a pregame flyover with three tactical aircraft squadrons, which will commemorate 50...
Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks by model that is 16-6

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to book the fourth trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history when they host the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Philadelphia (15-3), which is 3-4 in conference championship games, lost its first two Super Bowl appearances before defeating New England in 2017 to capture its elusive first NFL title since 1960. The 49ers (15-4) are playing in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four years and hoping to advance to their eighth Super Bowl, which would tie them with Pittsburgh, Dallas and Denver for second on the all-time list.
2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, times, NFL live stream, TV for Eagles vs. 49ers, Bengals vs. Chiefs

The NFL season is officially down to its final four teams and we're going to be seeing some very familiar faces Sunday. For the second year in a row, the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are all in the conference title round. The only newcomer this year is the Philadelphia Eagles, who are playing in the NFC Championship for the first time since 2017.
