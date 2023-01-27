ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Voice

Hit-Run Crash: Victim Severely Injured, Suspect On Loose In Mount Kisco

Police are asking for help from the public in locating the suspect of a hit-and-run that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries in Northern Westchester. The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:50 p.m. in Mount Kisco, when a dark-colored SUV turned left from Main Street onto Boltis Street and struck a 53-year-old pedestrian before driving away from the scene, according to the Westchester County Police Department.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police make arrest in Nyack shooting

NYACK – A 61-year-old Nyack man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of another man inside the 100 Nyack Plaza apartments on Friday evening. Orangetown Police charged Eddie Sanchez with armed assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned and remanded to the...
ORANGETOWN, NY
rocklanddaily.com

One Person Injured by Gunfire at Nyack Plaza

Orangetown police responded to a report of gunfire inside Nyack Plaza in Nyack on Friday, January 27. Police were called to the scene at approximately 8:35 p.m., where they found one man with a bullet wound. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment. At the same time, a suspect was taken into custody.
ORANGETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man shot at Nyack apartments

NYACK – Orangetown Police are investigating a shooting at the 100 Nyack Plaza apartments in Nyack. The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday when police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment. Police said a...
ORANGETOWN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State

New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball jackpot continues to soar. New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.
96.9 WOUR

9 Of The Most Expensive Steakhouses In New York State

Valentine's Day is not too far away. If you want to splurge on an amazing meal and you are a meat and potatoes fanatic, you'll definitely enjoy a delicious steak at one of these steakhouses around the state. The list includes some of the most expensive, but high-quality steaks, from restaurants across New York. Be sure to get your reservation in early!
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY restaurant named one of the 100 best places to eat in U.S.

An Upstate New York restaurant has been named one of the best places to eat in the nation. The Rossi & Sons Rosticceria Deli in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., is one of the 100 best restaurants in the U.S. for 2023, according to a new list published by Yelp. The review website said it based its rankings on the most popular and most highly rated eateries; Rossi Rosticceria was the only one in New York state to make the cut, ranking 79th overall.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WIBX 950

See The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out

You have certainly read the stories about the mass exodus of residents moving out of New York in the last few years. The cost of living here in the Empire State has always been a primary reason for folks to find more affordable pastures. The pandemic then created a whole other set of circumstances for those who wanted a change. The last few years brought about COVID restrictions and increased job mobility with work-from-home options, and both of these factors certainly played a role in New Yorkers finding a new state to call home.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Vegas Style Casino Coming To New York?

New York State has made million in tax revenue from online sports betting and casinos and soon there may be a "Vegas" style casino located in the state. Currently, there are 12 land-based casinos in the state which are overseen by the New York State Gaming Commission. Also within the state border are 15 tribal casinos that are regulated by the Native American tribes that run them.
NEW YORK STATE
hudsonvalleyone.com

The Bruynswyck Inn Oyster & Clam Bar offers fresh seafood and Shawangunk views

“It was a bold man that first ate on oyster” is a perspective typically attributed to the 18th-century satirist Jonathan Swift (although older variants of the quote can be found). It’s probable that early humans learned to eat shellfish by watching seabirds smash them by dropping them onto rocks and then gorge on the contents. It’s an easy source of high-quality protein that didn’t require hunting down animals that flee or competing with apex predators. No wonder our species evolved to favor living near coastlines!
SHAWANGUNK, NY

