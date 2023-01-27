Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have identified the 18-year-old who died following a crash involving a semi truck Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Callahan Fuller died as a result of the injuries he received from the crash. The medical examiner’s office stated that...
wearegreenbay.com
Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
fox47.com
Driver arrested following chase through portion of Columbia County, Portage police say
PORTAGE, Wis. -- An 18-year-old man was arrested after police in Portage said he fled a traffic stop in the city and led law enforcement on a chase through part of Columbia County Monday afternoon. In a news release, the Portage Police Department said an officer stopped the 18-year-old on...
I-90 crash: 27 injured after collision involving as many as 50 vehicles on I-39/90 near Beloit
I-39/90 in between Janesville and Beloit was shut down for hours after a crash that involved up to 50 vehicles.
CBS 58
Multi-vehicle crash in Rock County leaves 1 dead and 21 injured
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A crash in Rock County has left one dead and multiple injured. Police say the crash involved 21 injuries. All lanes of I-39/90 are now open in both directions. Police say initial investigation indicates approximately 85 vehicles were involved. The crash happened at 12:31...
Driver describes being stuck in traffic for over 5 hours after more than 50 cars crash on I-90
One of the drivers who was stuck in an interstate pileup near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line described his ordeal.
21 injured in massive crash on Janesville freeway involving fiery semi, 30 cars
21 people were injured after dozens of vehicles including semi trucks collided due to winter conditions in Rock County on Friday.
Channel 3000
Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck in Janesville, State Patrol says
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- One person died when the car they were driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. The crash happened just before 7:10 p.m. on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange. In a...
fox47.com
Madison police investigating after man with stab wound dropped off at hospital
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a man was dropped off at a hospital with a stab wound last week. Officers were called to the hospital just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made as...
At least 21 people were injured in an 85-vehicle pileup on a Wisconsin highway
MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Wisconsin State Patrol said 85 vehicles appeared to have been involved and 21 people were taken to area hospitals to...
27 People Injured in One of Multiple Pileups Near Illinois-Wisconsin Border: Authorities
Multiple pileups near the Illinois-Wisconsin border Friday, including one that sent 27 people to the hospital, shut down multiple major roadways ahead of the afternoon rush hour and as bands of snow made their way across the area. Illinois State Police said one accident was reported around 1:45 p.m. on...
BREAKING: Interstate 39/90 Closed in Wisconsin After Major Pileup
Traffic on Interstate 39 / 90 is reportedly backed up for several miles after the road was closed in both directions after dozens of cars and trucks were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon (1/27). At 2:12 pm on Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted on its...
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
wearegreenbay.com
Man attempting to carjack multiple people at a Wisconsin Walmart arrested
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old was arrested in southern Wisconsin after reportedly trying to steal multiple cars from people in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were made aware of the suspicious activity around 9:50 a.m. on January 27. The release states that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, West Allis man hurt, robbery-related, police say
MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man, 27, was hurt in a Milwaukee shooting Sunday evening, Jan. 29 near 35th and North. Police said the shots were fired shortly after 5 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, but police said...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Goes Wrong Way on I-39 Leading to a Deadly Head-On Three Vehicle Crash
Illinois State Police say they responded Monday morning to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in the southbound lane of I-39. The preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year old John Danuk of Davis Junction was traveling northbound on Interstate 39. For unknown reasons, Danuk exited the roadway to the left, entered the southbound lanes of traffic, and struck a volkwagon being operated by 52-year-old David Henke of Janesville, Wisconsin head-on.
WISN
2 pile-ups in SE Wisconsin: Snow and winter conditions impacting highways
MILWAUKEE — Two highways were impacted by the winter conditions in the Southeastern Wisconsin area. Tomorrow more snow and colder temperatures are expected. With these weather conditions, impacts on the roads could be worse. 9:10 p.m. Lanes reopened on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit. 5:40 p.m. Lanes reopen on...
Rockford man shot in early Saturday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the 200 block of Rockford’s W. State St. early Saturday morning. An adult man reportedly sustained a gunshot wound and was being treated at a local hospital, according to the Rockford Police Department. There was no word on a suspect, nor the victim’s condition, at the […]
WIFR
Police investigate a shooting in Rockford, adult male sustained injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male was shot in the 200 block of West State Street Saturday morning and is being treated at a local hospital, according to a tweet by Rockford Police. Witnesses say gunshots were heard around 12:30 in the morning, with multiple businesses in the area...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
