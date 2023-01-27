ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

nbc15.com

Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have identified the 18-year-old who died following a crash involving a semi truck Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Callahan Fuller died as a result of the injuries he received from the crash. The medical examiner’s office stated that...
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
SLINGER, WI
CBS 58

Multi-vehicle crash in Rock County leaves 1 dead and 21 injured

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A crash in Rock County has left one dead and multiple injured. Police say the crash involved 21 injuries. All lanes of I-39/90 are now open in both directions. Police say initial investigation indicates approximately 85 vehicles were involved. The crash happened at 12:31...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
BELOIT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man attempting to carjack multiple people at a Wisconsin Walmart arrested

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old was arrested in southern Wisconsin after reportedly trying to steal multiple cars from people in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were made aware of the suspicious activity around 9:50 a.m. on January 27. The release states that...
JANESVILLE, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Goes Wrong Way on I-39 Leading to a Deadly Head-On Three Vehicle Crash

Illinois State Police say they responded Monday morning to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in the southbound lane of I-39. The preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year old John Danuk of Davis Junction was traveling northbound on Interstate 39. For unknown reasons, Danuk exited the roadway to the left, entered the southbound lanes of traffic, and struck a volkwagon being operated by 52-year-old David Henke of Janesville, Wisconsin head-on.
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
ROCKFORD, IL

